Κάνει πεζοπορία γυμνή για να ζηλέψουν οι πρώην και γίνεται viral | Photos

Μια γυναίκα σκέφτηκε έναν περίεργο τρόπο για να κάνει τους πρώην της να ζηλέψουν… γιατί η εκδίκηση είναι ένα πιάτο που τρώγεται κρύο. Κάνει πεζοπορία γυμνή κι έχει γίνει viral στο Instagram.
Η 35χρονη Megan Marie κάνει πεζοπορία γυμνή και τραβά καλλιτεχνικές φωτογραφίες που δεν έχουν περάσει από κανέναν απαρατήρητες. Το ξεκίνησε για να ξεπεράσει έναν κακό χωρισμό και μια προσπάθεια να κάνει τους πρώην να ζηλέψουν.
Το περίεργο αυτό χόμπι της είχε τρομερή απήχηση στο Instagram και μέχρι στιγμής η γυναίκα έχει ξεπεράσει τους 20.000 followers στο Instagram.
Κι αφού οι σχέσεις της δεν οδηγούσαν πουθενά, η 35χρονη αποφάσισε να εξερευνήσει τον κόσμο… γυμνή! Επιλέγει διάφορες περιοχές των ΗΠΑ, ανεβαίνει σε λόγους και βουνά και δεν ξεχνά να ανεβάσει μια σχετική φωτογραφία στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της.
Και κάπως έτσι φωτογραφίζεται γυμνή, γεμίζει με αυτοπεποίθηση και οι πρώην της σίγουρα ζηλεύουν! Κάτι που ξεκίνησε ως χόμπι εδώ και δύο χρόνια έχει εξελιχθεί και ο κόσμος την έχει αγαπήσει.
USUALLY, I wait until the coast is clear before I strip down for one of these shots…well, not this time! When we got to Buck Hill (the highest accessible point in Theodore Roosevelt National Park) for sunrise, there was one other person up there. We pulled-up behind his car: his license plate read: MR BEAST. We hiked the short, steep trail to the top and saw him perched on the rock with his camera and tripod (I brought mine, too, so my sister could get a break from my butt). I said hello and asked, “which one of you is Mister Beast: you, or the car?” He explained that it’s a nickname his students gave him (he’s an elementary school teacher). I didn’t believe him for a second (let’s be real: he absolutely gave himself the nickname), but went on to ask what he taught (history) and then we chatted about the parks. I didn’t want to waste any more time before the sun rose completely, so I said, “just so ya know, I take photos of my butt, so shit’s about to get weird.” He said “go for it”, and I stripped down and started shooting. He didn’t seem to give a damn and after a moment or two he wandered off down the hill, after telling me to watch out for rattlesnakes (he saw one on that trail the morning prior). So, there you have it: the story of when Mr. Beast met Ms. Cheeks.
Θα έλεγα ψέματα αν δεν παραδεχόμουν ότι απολαμβάνω την προσοχή. Αυτό όμως που με κάνει να νιώθω εξίσου καλά είναι το γεγονός ότι έχω μια πλατφόρμα επικοινωνίας με τον κόσμο, όπου μπορώ να μιλήσω για ζητήματα που με απασχολούν, όπως η ψυχική υγεία και άλλα κοινωνικά θέματα. Αυτό είναι θετικό, ακόμα και αν γίνεται με αφορμή τον γυμνό μου πισινό
Η ίδια δήλωσε επίσης, πως μάλλον έχανε την ελευθερία ή την ανεξαρτησία και ήθελε να είναι cool και να κάνει κάτι που σίγουρα θα τραβούσε την προσοχή.
I want 👉🏻YOU👈🏻 to spill your guts! My favorite butt photographer (little sister) and I hit the road next week!!! If you live in or are familiar with any of these areas and have kick-ass suggestions of interesting/bizarre/scenic/high elevation places to snap photos, please comment or shoot me a message: The Dakotas, Minnesota (central part of the state), Wisconsin (northern bits), Chicago, and Michigan (the UP). Thanks in advance, friends! (And yes, the National Parks/Lakeshores are already on our list, but any tips with regards to stuff to do on land or on the water is greatly appreciated!)
«Τα ταξίδια με βοήθησαν πολύ με τη δική μου ψυχική υγεία », ανέφερε η 35χρονη η οποία υπέφερε από κατάθλιψη. Πλέον, χρησιμοποιεί τις φωτογραφίες της για να αφυπνίσει περισσότερο κόσμο και να περάσει μερικά δυνατά μηνύματα και όπως όλα δείχνουν τα καταφέρνει μια χαρά.
*Disclaimer: I did not receive any compensation for this plug* Wembley has asked that I give her new startup a shout-out: she’s freelancing as a bouncer/lookout and is currently taking new clients for this fall/winter. She charges by the hour, and may be compensated in string cheese. (1 sleeve per half hour) She also requires that you allow her to sample any lotion/sunscreen/etc that you wear to the event, ideally when you’re least expecting it. Services may be cancelled at any time if a squirrel is sensed nearby. DM for details. 🐾🐶🐾
I think it's about time…I've put it off long enough. But, I can't avoid it anymore. Time for me to give these stories/live videos a whirl! I've been getting quite a few messages from folks asking for advice about camping and hiking in the National Parks…if I do regular "episodes" that touch on each of the parks, would you all want to tune in? What other topics are you interested in? I'm going to continue my photo posts that address the other questions you all asked, but this way I can interact a bit more with you all! Stay tuned…first video coming up soon!
Time to answer the most frequently asked question: "Why is your ass so white when it gets so much sun??" 😎 It's because I have a genetic condition that causes the melanin in my bu-UM NO. It's because I'm not naked ALL of the time, people! I usually snap a shot, run around for a bit, maybe hop in a body of water, and then put my damn clothes back on. Yeah, it's fun for a while, but there's usually some nuisance that shows up eventually (bugs, foliage, people). That, and any time I'm naked and high up/near something dangerous, I keep thinking about my parents learning that I was in a horrible accident…naked…and they'd just lose their fucking minds. So, THAT'S why my ass isn't tan. 🍑🤜🏻🌝
Περιττό να πούμε ότι οι φωτογραφίες της έχουν χιλιάδες likes και θετικά σχόλια και αυτό δεν μας κάνει καθόλου να απορούμε.
