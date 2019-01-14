Κάνει πεζοπορία γυμνή για να ζηλέψουν οι πρώην και γίνεται viral | Photos

View this post on Instagram

USUALLY, I wait until the coast is clear before I strip down for one of these shots…well, not this time! When we got to Buck Hill (the highest accessible point in Theodore Roosevelt National Park) for sunrise, there was one other person up there. We pulled-up behind his car: his license plate read: MR BEAST. We hiked the short, steep trail to the top and saw him perched on the rock with his camera and tripod (I brought mine, too, so my sister could get a break from my butt). I said hello and asked, “which one of you is Mister Beast: you, or the car?” He explained that it’s a nickname his students gave him (he’s an elementary school teacher). I didn’t believe him for a second (let’s be real: he absolutely gave himself the nickname), but went on to ask what he taught (history) and then we chatted about the parks. I didn’t want to waste any more time before the sun rose completely, so I said, “just so ya know, I take photos of my butt, so shit’s about to get weird.” He said “go for it”, and I stripped down and started shooting. He didn’t seem to give a damn and after a moment or two he wandered off down the hill, after telling me to watch out for rattlesnakes (he saw one on that trail the morning prior). So, there you have it: the story of when Mr. Beast met Ms. Cheeks.