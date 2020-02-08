Instagram VS Reality: Η πραγματικότητα δεν είναι έτσι όπως φαίνεται στις οθόνες μας (Photos)

Άρτεμις Σκούφου
Άρτεμις Σκούφου
γράφει #ipop
Συχνά βλέπουμε τις τέλειες φωτογραφίες στο internet και ζηλεύουμε που δεν τις έχουμε κι εμείς στο προσωπικό μας προφίλ. Όμως οι φωτογραφίες στο Instagram είναι τόσο πετυχημένες όσο φαίνονται; 

Καθόμαστε και χαζεύουμε τους τέλειους ανθρώπους στα τέλεια τοπία και σκεφτόμαστε τι ωραία που θα ήταν να βγάζαμε κι εμείς τόσο πετυχημένες φωτογραφίες. Και προσπαθούμε πραγματικά να τις βγάλουμε. Βρίσκουμε την τέλεια τοποθεσία, την κατάλληλη χρονική στιγμή της ημέρας, ώστε να βγει καλή η φωτογραφία και ποζάρουμε. Ουπς! Κάτι δεν πήγε καλά όμως.

Μα γιατί οι δικές μας δεν βγαίνουν τόσο υπέροχες όσο οι φωτογραφίες στο Instagram και γενικά στα social media που βλέπουμε και θέλουμε τόσο πολύ να έχουμε; Μήπως τελικά δεν είναι τόσο εύκολο να βγάλεις μια ωραία φωτογραφία; Μήπως αυτές που βλέπουμε κρύβουν και λίγο ρετουσάρισμα από πίσω; Μάλλον κάτι τέτοιο πρέπει να συμβαίνει.

Μία κοπέλα από την Ελβετία αποφασίζει να μας αποκαλύψει τι κρύβεται πίσω από την κάμερα και να μας δείξει όλη αυτή την προσπάθεια που κάνουμε, προκειμένου να βγάλουμε αυτή την τέλεια -ας πούμε- φωτογραφία.

Για να δούμε, λοιπόν, τι συμβαίνει στο Instagram και τι στην πραγματικότητα:

Μια “ανέμελη” φωτογραφία ίσως να μην είναι έτσι όπως φαίνεται… 

Όσο κι αν προσπαθείς, δεν μπορείς να ελέγχεις και τον καιρό. 

Εσένα ο σκύλος σου ποζάρει στην κάμερα; 

Πάντως εγώ πριν πιω καφέ ούτε που μιλάω, πόσο μάλλον να βγάλω και φωτογραφία. 

View this post on Instagram

But first coffee☕😴 . I count to the people that first need a cup of coffee before they can do anything else, so it's not a surprise that in reality I'm not looking anything like the left photo while I drink my first cup😅 . It took me an hour and a good photographer to look like the left photo by the way😅. And let's be real, nobody acts like a woman from a hollywood scene, where they grap the shirt from their lover to sneek out of bed and make coffee in the morning perfectly styled😅 . What about you? Are you a coffee junkie as well or do you drink coffe at all?😃 . . Thanks to @kamal.azizoff 📸 who made the social media photo! . . . Anzeige wegen Verlinkung

A post shared by SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY | KIM (@the_truth_is_not_pretty) on

Ακόμα κι η αγάπη δεν είναι έτσι όπως φαίνεται στα social media… 

Πάντως τα Χριστούγεννα έχουν και την ταλαιπωρία τους. 

Εσύ όταν κάνεις μάσκα προσώπου βγάζεις επαγγελματικές φωτογραφίες; Γιατί εγώ ούτε να γελάσω δεν μπορώ. 

Αχ αυτά τα σώματα που βλέπουμε στο Instagram… Μήπως δεν είναι και τόσο αληθινά τελικά; 

View this post on Instagram

[No edit on the body on both pictures!] . There was a time where I lost a lot of weight. My goal was to be skinny. I wanted to have a flat tummy even when I sat. I didn't get that it's normal to have rolls then. I thought my tummy should be flat all the time. I was so focused on it, I started to just eat food, that didn't bloat my tummy. . I put so much time on thinking how I look and what I'm not allowed to eat, that I stoped living my life. All it was about was food. Thinking back makes me sad. It was such a waste of time. I will never have a flat tummy all the time and by now, I'm totally fine with it, because I know, I don't need one to be happy. This does not define me or my happiness. . Life is so much more than that and I'm worthy no matter how my body looks like, so are you! You see just one photo of somebody here, you don't know the story behind or how the person looks relaxed. You should love yourself no matter if you have one or ten rolls if you're relaxed. That simple doesn't matter. Life is here to enjoy! So stop compare yourself and focus on what makes you truely happy! You deserve to have the happiest life and it up to you to live it!🧡 . . . Feel free to tag a person who needs this reminder or just save it for yourself🌿 . . . Anzeige wegen Verlinkung

A post shared by SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY | KIM (@the_truth_is_not_pretty) on

Εγώ πάντως όταν κοιμάμαι είμαι σκεπασμένη και δεν ποζάρω, δεν ξέρω εσύ… 

View this post on Instagram

BEING SICK ON INSTAGRAM 💁🏼‍♀️VS. BEING SICK IN REALITY🧟‍♀️ . Somehow a lot of people here are always pretty, even if they're sick🤔 I look like a huge mess when I'm sick plus I would never had the energry to take photos for Instagram then😅 Douple tap if you feel the same🧡 . In yesterdays story I talked about not getting to work if you're not feel well. I got a lot of DM's about it, so I thought I could repost this picture (from last year) and remind you: . 》It's your health and not the one of the company you're working for. . 》If you're scared of losing your job because of it, ask yourself if you really want to work for a company who value money more than your health? (Not talking about people who don't have a lot job opportunities because of the country they live in) . 》Your health should be your no. 1 priority. You can't buy it back once it's gone. . 》You should give a damm if co-workers gossip about you because they think you are not sick enough. If you're sick, you're sick point. Not their business. . 》Take care of yourself! You matter and your health is important. . . If you're sick right now. I'll send you lots of love and energy and I hope you get well super soon🧡 . Feel free ro tag a friend who is sick right now and needs this reminder🌿 . . . . Anzeige wegen Verlinkung

A post shared by SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY | KIM (@the_truth_is_not_pretty) on

Ουπς, πάει το νερό! Τουλάχιστον βγήκε καμιά καλή φωτογραφία; 

Και στο μπάνιο ωραία φωτογραφία; Γίνεται; 

Για να μην σχολιάσω το βάψιμο… 

View this post on Instagram

🎃HAPPY HALLOWEEN🎃 . To be honest, I don't celebrate Halloween. Not because I wouldn't like it, it's just not that popular in switzerland🤷🏼‍♀️, but I love all the halloween make up looks that comes with this day😍 Eventhough it's a huge mess to remove it afterwards😅🙈 . What about you? Do you celebrate Halloween in your country? . What is or would be your costume for today?🧟‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️🦸🏼‍♀️ . I just celebrated it once in San Diego and went as a vampire🤣🧛🏻‍♀️ . The left picture is from last year. I just hadn't the time, so I just made a quick make up to remove it again😅 #allforthegram . . . . Anzeige wegen Verlinkung

A post shared by SOCIAL MEDIA VS. REALITY | KIM (@the_truth_is_not_pretty) on

Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω δεν είναι έτσι όπως φαίνεται!

Photo: Instagram/ the_truth_is_not_pretty

