Illustrations που μόνο μια μαμά μπορεί να καταλάβει, γιατί μια μαμά τα καταλαβαίνει όλα και τα καταλαβαίνει διαφορετικά απ΄όλους τους άλλους, με έναν μοναδικό τρόπο που μόνο η ίδια καταφέρνει.
Μια μαμά είναι μια μαμά, μπορεί να παραπονιέται, μπορεί να γκρινιάζει, μπορεί να θέλει λίγοοο ελεύθερο χρόνο, αλλά δεν αλλάζει για κανέναν λόγο τον χρόνο που περνάει με τα παιδιά της.
Κι όλα αυτά που κάνει μια μαμά, τα παρακάτω illustrations, τα περιγράφουν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο. Γιατί μερικές φορές, βλέπεις μια εικόνα, διαβάζεις ένα κείμενο και νιώθεις ότι περιγράφουν ακριβώς αυτά που σκέφτεσαι και αισθάνεσαι.
Η illustrator που σχεδίασε αυτές τις εικόνες είναι και η ίδια μαμά. Ειδικότερα, η Paula Kuka απ’ την Αυστραλία αποφάσισε κατά τη διάρκεια της άδειας μητρότητας να αφοσιωθεί σ’ αυτά τα illustration, τα οποία και ανεβάζει στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram.
Αυτά αποτυπώνουν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο, όλα τα συναισθήματα, όλα τα άγχη, όλες τις αστείες ή και τις αμήχανες στιγμές που μια μαμά συναντάει στην καθημερινότητά της. Εάν είσαι μαμά, είσαι έτοιμη να ταυτιστείς;
Τα βράδια μπορεί να φαίνονται μοναχικά, αλλά εσύ ποτέ δεν είσαι μόνη!
This image came to me in the middle of the night while I was feeding my second baby. It is, as everyone says, much easier the second time around. Let’s be honest, your first one basically breaks you in. And after that your sleep requirements are considerably less. So, I was being woken every one or two hours at night by a delightful but demanding little human. And during the day I had another equally delightful, but even more demanding, human needing constant attention. In comparison to the days, the nights were relatively peaceful. There really is something quite magical about night feeds with your second (and in my case last) baby. 🌛 I’m so proud of creating this drawing. I received messages from women all over the world who saw it and instantly felt less alone. That wasn’t really my intention. As always, I was just drawing my thoughts. I genuinely did feel less alone this time around because I knew there were women all over the world doing what I was doing…and I knew it was just a phase that would all too soon be over (and I would miss those midnight, fuzzy head sniffing snuggles.) 🌜 It’s now available as a set of four 5 x 7 inch prints or a single combined image. I cover international shipping on this one… it’s my personal way of saying “you aren’t alone”. 🌛 And because website back end and the mention of plugins make my head spin… if you buy this item you can add other items and get free shipping off the whole order #techchallengednotgenerous
Δεν σε απασχολεί καθόλου η εμφάνισή σου, τουλάχιστον τις περισσότερες φορές!
Έχεις ένα εκατομμύριο πράγματα στο μυαλό σου κι αναρωτιέσαι συνέχεια εάν τα κάνεις όλα σωστά!
After a week of 6 wake ups a night (minimum😣) I am questioning EVERYTHING. Is she cold? Is she hungry? Maybe it's the chocolate? Does she hate her cot? Why is she punishing me? Sleep deprivation does make it hard to think rationally. Part of me is saying "this won't last forever, enjoy the cuddles"…. But the other part of me (the louder part) is saying "get me a strong coffee and leave me alone".
Ξέρεις, όμως, στο τέλος της ημέρας ότι όσα σου προσφέρουν τα παιδιά σου, σε κάνουν καλύτερη και εσένα!
I should be clear, I don’t always have these thoughts. I wish I did! But no, the yelling does wear me down and the tiredness can over take me. 💕 I guess these are my mindset goals. And a reminder to reframe some of motherhoods challenges. After all, I now have everything I ever wanted (except the doggy 🐕).
Αναρωτιέσαι γιατί θα πρέπει να τα κάνεις όλα εσύ;
I should preface this by saying my husband is actually amazing (before his friends get all excited that I'm paying out on him in cartoon form). The three year old has probably only slept through 10 times in the last 18 months and every other night (all 537 of them) he has got up for him. He's even shared a single bed with him for weeks on end. So yep, I've got a good one 😘. . That aside, this scenario 👆 does happen occasionally…and it's pretty funny when it does. Besides, why let the truth get in the way of a funny cartoon.
I know I’m lucky. I know they are perfect. We created two magical, beautiful and enchanting little humans and I love them with all of my heart. I love them with parts of my heart I didn’t know existed. . And it’s not all tears and tantrums and nappy explosions and aching tiredness. Sometimes it's uncontrollable laughter. Sometimes it's cuddles and kisses and “I sooooo love you”. Sometimes I’m overwhelmed by their eyelashes and fingers and noses and toes and I just have to squeeze and inhale them. . But sometimes I just really, really wish I got to be the one to walk in the door at 7.30pm. Calm. Unfazed by the mess. Slightly amused by the chaos. In control of my emotions. The hero who gets to take the helm and steer the ship.
➡️ ➡️ ➡️ The first drawing here was drawn a few months ago and it became my most saved post EVER (by a really long shot). I was surprised and actually very relieved to know I wasn't alone in the feeling that I was dragging all this guilt around with me. 🎈 I was recently asked by @thepsychologymum to take part in her 'Mental Health Illustrated' project and draw what mental health means to me. Part 2 and 3 ☝️ were my response. I guess it's the ultimate goal. Separate out what I can work on. And then let the rest of that shit go. It's a working progress. Head over to the @thepsychologymum to read my interview on the subject. 🎈 And keep an eye out. In the next few days (hopefully!) I'll be launching a little guilt busting project of my own that I would love you all to get involved in. 🙏
Μερικές φορές, θέλεις ελεύθερο χρόνο, αλλά όταν τον έχεις το μόνο που σκέφτεσαι είναι πόσο πολύ σου λείπουν τα παιδιά σου!
I know a lot of you have seen this drawing a hundred times but I do have a reason for reposting it. The first time I posted it I didn’t watermark it (because I think they look nicer without watermarks 🤦♀️). It has been reposted by a number of large accounts and as a small business this is such a powerful thing. To give you an example the wonderful @mommywinetime posted it on Saturday and in the next 24 hours I got 700 new followers and 3 inquiries for commissions. That is absolutely huge! I am so, so grateful for her beautiful post. . I have also been shared by a few large accounts and not been credited. They might credit where they got the image from, but this is actually not enough. Legalities aside, they are missing the opportunity to provide a such an incredible boost to a totally unknown illustrator and a tiny little business. . Part of me is just happy that my work is being shared and making other people smile. But these posts represent me wearing my heart on my sleeve and feel so personal to me. And more importantly, I am running a business and working bloody hard to build a profile. So, thank you to everyone who has ever reposted my illustrations. It doesn’t matter what size your account is, it all helps! And if you are ever reposting something you see on Instagram please try and follow it back to the original source. You have no idea of the impact that can have on one little person. 🙌
I am guilty of this. I see a perfectly polished mum and I think "wow, what a great mum, she's got her shit together". Next minute a bedraggled mum walks past and I think "she's a great mum, she's too dedicated to her kids to focus on herself." Someone pulls out a handmade healthy snack and I'm cringing at the packet of biscuits I opened a week ago. Everywhere I look, everyone is winning mum medals. And for some reason I can't stop thinking about what I could do better. It never pays to compare your bloopers reel to someone elses highlights. . I'm sure I'm not alone in this… I need to start being my own cheerleader. I need to focus more on what I AM doing and not on what I'm not. So here's a challenge… finish this sentence…. "I'm a great mum because…" . I'll be brave and start. I'm a great mum because…. I have totally given up all traces of dairy and soy while breastfeeding both my intolerant babies… That's 23 months and counting…. No cheese… No icecream…no sushi (because sushi without soy is 🤷♀️)… And a whole lot of meticulously reading labels and hassling waitstaff (on the handful of times I've eaten out). 🏅🏅🏅 Now that's worth a few mum medals, surely? . (By the way, it took me ages to come up with something to say… And it feels pretty uncomfortable. Must work on that). . Now it's your turn. And remember, saying you did something well is not the same thing as criticising someome who did things differently. It's not about anyone else. Its about you. 🏆💕
My oldest was a shocking sleeper. He fed every 2 hours through the night for 6 months. We rocked him for up to an hour during the day to get him to do a 20 minute nap. At one point he would only sleep in the carrier while I was walking and one day I did 24,000 steps through Sydney streets. When times were tough a friend told me “everyone gets one crap sleeper. At least you are done now”. 🌜 I mentioned this to another friend (who happens to be a doctor). She laughed. Apparently many sleep issues are genetic. And the universe isn’t kind enough to distribute the crap sleepers evenly amongst families. Enter baby number two. 🌜 Now we all know there are two extremes when it comes to parenting philosophies in regards to babies sleep. I always imagined myself falling into the co-sleeping, feed on demand, “crunchy mama” side of the spectrum. The idea of just sleeping blissfully while bub grazed all night appealed to me greatly. However this is not our reality. My baby loves the idea of a little snack to send her back to sleep every time she rouses (up to 8 times a night). I try and sleep but lie awake too scared to move, too conscious of her little body. When I finally drift off I then awake in terror, drenched in sweat, unsure whether I am cuddling the pillow or my baby. And if it is the pillow, where is my baby? I constantly feel for her face in the dark to make sure she is breathing… and she doesn’t appreciate having fingers poking in her eyes and mouth while she sleeps which usually means she then needs to be fed again. I don’t get the blanket thing. “Sharing a sleep surface is safe if you remove all blankets and pillows.” Do you know what isn’t fun? Sleeping with no blankets and pillows. So no… this doesn’t work for me at all. 🌜 So we have called in the experts. We are a few days in and already I’m starting to feel like a normal human again. (By the way, if any of this resonates with you I highly recommend calling Vikki from @thesleepandgrowco… life saver!) 🌜 Anyway, my point is, do whatever works for you. And there is no shame in asking for help. 4 hours continuous sleep feels bloody amazing (and I'm a much better mum for it!).
It can creep up on you, this maternal love thing. It was only minutes after my first was born and I distinctly remember thinking, “well I’m interested in you… and you are rather cute (in a baby gecko kinda way)… but I don’t think we know each other well enough for it to be love.” There definitely was none of the magical rush you hear about. It probably took a few months till I could honestly say I loved him. I needed a smile. A giggle. Something other than the fact his eyes followed me around the room when he was in the mood for food. The first time I felt genuinely concerned for him I knew that the love was something to be reckoned with (and it might have been the time he rolled off the couch onto the wooden floor…or the time he launched off my bed and into the wall… or the time I dislocated his elbow… I really can’t remember which came first.) But yep… that’s when I knew for sure, this was the real deal. . I just wish someone had warned me that just because your love is a slow burn rather than a hot spark, it doesn’t mean it wont be the greatest love you ever know (which incidentally might also be some dating advice I pass onto my baby girl in 20 years.) 💜💕
