Illustrations που μόνο μια μαμά μπορεί να καταλάβει!

This image came to me in the middle of the night while I was feeding my second baby. It is, as everyone says, much easier the second time around. Let’s be honest, your first one basically breaks you in. And after that your sleep requirements are considerably less. So, I was being woken every one or two hours at night by a delightful but demanding little human. And during the day I had another equally delightful, but even more demanding, human needing constant attention. In comparison to the days, the nights were relatively peaceful. There really is something quite magical about night feeds with your second (and in my case last) baby. 🌛 I’m so proud of creating this drawing. I received messages from women all over the world who saw it and instantly felt less alone. That wasn’t really my intention. As always, I was just drawing my thoughts. I genuinely did feel less alone this time around because I knew there were women all over the world doing what I was doing…and I knew it was just a phase that would all too soon be over (and I would miss those midnight, fuzzy head sniffing snuggles.) 🌜 It’s now available as a set of four 5 x 7 inch prints or a single combined image. I cover international shipping on this one… it’s my personal way of saying “you aren’t alone”. 🌛 And because website back end and the mention of plugins make my head spin… if you buy this item you can add other items and get free shipping off the whole order #techchallengednotgenerous