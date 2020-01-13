Illustrations για την Αυστραλία που δεν αφήνουν κανέναν ασυγκίνητο

Οι φονικές πυρκαγιές στην Αυστραλία θορύβησαν όλο τον πλανήτη και οι περισσότεροι εξέφρασαν τη λύπη τους και τη συμπαράστασή τους ενώ πολλοί βοήθησαν και εμπράκτως. Αυτά τα illustrations για την Αυστραλία μιλούν στην καρδιά μας και αποτυπώνουν όλη την καταστροφή. Γιατί πολλές φορές η τέχνη μιλάει καλύτερα.
Οι Πυροσβέστες ανακοίνωσαν πως κατάφεραν θα τεθεί υπό έλεγχο η μεγαλύτερη πυρκαγιά που μαινόταν στη χώρα ανεξέλεγκτη εδώ και σχεδόν τρεις μήνες ενώ παράλληλα, αναμένεται να σημειωθούν βροχοπτώσεις στην περιοχή.
Η πυρκαγιά που έκαιγε στην ορεινή περιοχή Γκόσπερς τέθηκε υπό έλεγχο, μια πυρκαγιάπου έκαψε μια περιοχή τρεις φορές το μέγεθος του Λονδίνου και άφησε πίσω της ανυπολόγιστη καταστροφή.
Να σημειωθεί πως δεκάδες άλλες πυρκαγιές που μαίνονται στην Αυστραλία έχουν επίσης τεθεί υπό έλεγχο.
Ωστόσο, οι επιπτώσεις των φονικών πυρκαγιών δεν μπορούν να ξεπεραστούν εύκολα. Μέχρι στιγμής, οι πυρκαγιές έχουν κάψει έκταση περίπου δύο φορές το Βέλγιο, ίση με την Ιρλανδία ή το ένα τρίτο της Ελλάδας. Δισεκατομμύρια ζώα έχουν καεί ή τραυματιστεί, υπάρχουν νεκροί ενώ τίποτα δεν θα λειτουργήσει όπως πριν.
Τα καγκουρό κατακλύζουν πόλη της Αυστραλίας προκειμένου να γλιτώσουν από τις φλόγες και η εικόνα είναι απλά συγκλονιστική. Συνολικά, έχουν αφανιστεί περί τα 1,25 δισεκατομμύρια ζώα, κυρίως θηλαστικά, πουλιά και ερπετά, σύμφωνα με την τελευταία εκτίμηση του World Wildlife Fund Australia (χωρίς να συμπεριλαμβάνονται τα βατράχια, τα έντομα και τα άλλα ασπόνδυλα).
Οι επιπτώσεις στην υγεία των ανθρώπων, την ποιότητα του νερού και το κλίμα, είναι ακόμη πολύ νωρίς για να φανούν…
Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για αυτήν την καταστροφή. Μια καταστροφή που πρέπει να μας κάνει πιο υπεύθυνους και συνειδητοποιημένους απέναντι στο σπίτι μας που κινδυνεύει. Στη Γη. Γιατί σήμερα είναι η Αυστραλία, αύριο θα είναι μια άλλη χώρα. Σήμερα είναι το σπίτι του διπλανού, αύριο μπορεί να είναι το δικό σου.
Αυτά τα illustrations για την Αυστραλία εκφράζουν όλο τον πόνο με τον δικό τους μοναδικό τρόπο…
View this post on Instagram
We are in this together. 🇦🇺👐🏼 . This beautiful planet is the place we all call home, and everything we do impacts it directly. My heart breaks at all these disasters, but it also makes me more determined to do my part. 💪🏼 Less meat, choose wisely, buy less and support those who care about our planet’s future. We can do this! . I will run a fundraising campaign for the Australian wildfires in the next few days, stay tuned 🙏🏼 . . . #australia #australiafires #climateemergency #bonniepangart #illustration
View this post on Instagram
As many of you guys may have already heard, Australia is burning. The bushfires have ravaged countless homes, destroyed millions of acres of land, and taken the lives of millions of animals across our country. It’s heartbreaking to watch all the footage of what’s going on, and right now our country needs all the help it can get. I want to contribute my part and donate to the efforts, so for the next week I’d like to donate 100% of any profits from my store (link is on my profile) to the @redcrossau and @wildlifevictoria. There’s not much on my store unfortunately, but it’s the least I can do to help. There are also numerous other organisations that you can donate directly to. Any amount of support helps those fighting for their lives, and for their homes. Despite all the loss, it’s incredible to see that people from all over the world are banding together to aid the efforts. #australiaisburning #bushfire #redcross #cfa #wildlife
View this post on Instagram
#saveaustralia The numbers are nothing. Statistics are nothing. The next news about fires is nothing if we ourselves do not want to help our planet Earth. But we hear, watch and read news about 500 million dead animals due to the global global fire in Australia. This is worse than war. We are slowing down and waiting for the receipt of money to extinguish the fire. When animals and forests die at this time. It is very sad that we are fixated on finances. Let's save our "Home", let's think about the future right now! We are people, we are intelligent creatures, and animals cannot protect themselves. I, on behalf of all the inhabitants of planet Earth, urge all the authorities of the countries of the world to create a unified, independent organization of emergency situations to help extinguish large fires and prevent them. I hope our call will be heard by all those who are not indifferent to the fate of our planet Earth🙏 . . . #trueheroes #saveplanetearth #saveanimals
View this post on Instagram
Lately, the news around the world has been awful. I posted this in my stories multiple times, but one of the things that several artists are raising awareness for is the Australian fires. . If you didn’t know, Australia is literally on fire. ONE BILLION animals are estimated to have died. More than 17.9 million acres have been burned in Australia so far. This is larger than the countries of Belgium and Denmark combined! It’s so bad, that the smoke is affecting other countries. . Please, please consider assisting by donating or sharing. It may seem like such a small gesture, but even a single share or donation amount counts. . Thank you! Please see a link in my bio for one of many places you can donate.
View this post on Instagram
#saveaustralia The numbers are nothing. Statistics are nothing. The next news about fires is nothing if we ourselves do not want to help our planet Earth. But we hear, watch and read news about 500 million dead animals due to the global global fire in Australia. This is worse than war. We are slowing down and waiting for the receipt of money to extinguish the fire. When animals and forests die at this time. It is very sad that we are fixated on finances. Let's save our "Home", let's think about the future right now! We are people, we are intelligent creatures, and animals cannot protect themselves. I, on behalf of all the inhabitants of planet Earth, urge all the authorities of the countries of the world to create a unified, independent organization of emergency situations to help extinguish large fires and prevent them. I hope our call will be heard by all those who are not indifferent to the fate of our planet Earth🙏 . . . #trueheroes #saveplanetearth #saveanimals
View this post on Instagram
We are absolutely devastated by the news out of Australia. The wildfires have sadly taken the lives of millions of animals and have injured many more. It's no secret that we are huge lovers of all animals here. We have created this digital, downloadable: "Help the Animals of Australia" print and are donating 100% of proceeds to helping with the rescue of these animals. We know we have a lot of really amazing followers from Australia – we would love suggestions on the very best charities to give the proceeds of the sale! Link to donate in our profile – once purchased you will instantly receive a digital download of this print! Thank you all and we love you Australia! #australia #australian #australianbushfires #australianfires #koala #koalabear #koalas #koalasofinstagram #kangaroo #kangaroos #animals #animalrescue #savethekoalas #pleasehelp #help #rescue #donate
View this post on Instagram
🌏PRAY FOR AUSTRALIA🌏 ____ 🇬🇧 Australia needs our help, please donate to the @wildlifewarriorsworldwilde https://azwh.blackbaud-sites.com/ _____ 🇮🇹L'ennesima catastrofe, le ennesime immagini che ci strappano il cuore dal petto. Più di 6,3 milioni di ettari di terra sono in fiamme, tanti animali morti compresi 8000 koala..Possiamo fare qualcosa nel nostro piccolo, donare quello che possiamo e sperare che questo incubo finisca. Clicca sul link: https://azwh.blackbaud-sites.com/ Per fare una donazione a @wildlifewarriorsworldwilde che si sta occupando attivamente del salvataggio degli animali feriti. ____ #prayforaustralia #australiansheperd #saveaustralia #saveaustralianwildlife #australia #australians #testandtell @makeupforblackwomen @peachyqueenblog @wakeup2slay @makeupyfy @makeupforwomenofcolor #vintynellie #makeuplook #makeupdolls #makeupobssesed #wakeupandmakeup #makeupmafia #inssta_makeup #makeupvideoss #hudabeautylifeliner #hudabeautypowerbullet #makeupartistworldwide #shimycatsmua
View this post on Instagram
Australia bushfire crisis started in 2019 and unfortunately doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Fueled by extreme heat the fires in Australia have already surpassed the outspoken Amazon rainforest fires 🔥 . I’m afraid not many people realize the severity of this disastrous event. To give you a better understanding the land area devastated in Australia is almost 100 times larger than the area burned in California wildfires last year . I can’t help being thoroughly sad and disturbed by this awful tragedy 😥 Over a billion animals have already perished 😣 . This illustration is my way of releasing the overwhelming emotions of sadness and worry . Feel free to share this post to increase the awareness of this disaster 🔥 . . . #australiafires #australiabushfires #ecology #bushfiresaustralia
View this post on Instagram
Together, we are stronger 🇦🇺 • Today I saw the picture of a young kangaroo who got caught in a fence trying to escape the fire. It really shows how vulnerable the animals are in the face of the raging flames 😔 • I kept tearing up while drawing this but I wanted to remind everyone that every small bit you do, whether it is donating a few dollars, knitting mittens for the injured animals, or volunteering your time to help the victims of the fires, it all COUNTS! 🙆🏻♀️💛 This is a huge nightmare and tbh I still can’t fathom the scale of devastation that Australia is going through now. I really hope that together, we can pull through 😞💪🏻 • • #australiafires #nswfires #togetherstronger #illustration
View this post on Instagram
Making illustrations often is a way for me to cope with things happening in the world. Thats why I made this illustration today. I am devastated and my thoughts are with all the people in Australia right now. Let us use 2020 to build an even stonger climate justice movement and to fight harder than ever for the people, the animals, our planet and our future. Climate Change is happening and we have to act now! Also please please please donate to @animalsaustralia to help them support wildlife vets that are currently working in the fire-devastated areas! #noplanetb #ourhouseisonfire #australianfires #climatechange #climatejustice #systemchangenotclimatechange #australianbushfires #australia #australiafires #stopadani #koala #animalsaustralia #bushfireaustralia #artforaustralia #australiaburning #stoptheburning #helpaustralia #climatecrisis #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #designersforfuture #illustration #illustrationartists #femaleartist #veganart #veganartist #illustratorsoninstagram #illustratorsofinstagram #katharinarot #katharinarotillustration
Διαβάστε επίσης:
Η Αυστραλία δείχνει το χειρότερο πρόσωπό της απέναντι στα ζώα