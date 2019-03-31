Illustrations εξηγούν τι είναι η μητρότητα με τον πιο χιουμοριστικό τρόπο!

Τι είναι η μητρότητα
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
γράφει #photos
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Τι είναι η μητρότητα; Ίσως κάποιος να μην μπορεί να δώσει έναν σαφή ορισμό, μια συγκεκριμένη απάντηση σε αυτό το ερώτημα. Και κάπου εδώ, επεμβαίνει η… τέχνη!

Illustrations εξηγούν τι είναι η μητρότητα μέσα από έναν χιουμοριστικό τρόπο που θα κάνει πολλές μαμάδες να ταυτιστούν. Είτε έχεις ένα, είτε δύο, είτε τρία παιδιά, αυτά τα illustrations μιλούν για τη ζωή σου και όλα όσα βιώνεις καθημερινά.

Αν δεν έχεις παιδιά αλλά θέλεις να κάνεις ή αν είσαι έγκυος, τότε βλέπεις λιγάκι τι σε περιμένει…

Illustrations εξηγούν τι είναι η μητρότητα με τον πιο χιουμοριστικό τρόπο!

Γνωρίζεις σίγουρα κι έχεις γίνει master στο multitasking…

Πολλές, πολλές, πολλές…. αγκαλιές!

Και άπειρη υπομονή μέχρι να φάει όλο του το φαγητό!

Δεν θα ήταν ιδανικό μαζί με το παιδί να σου δίνουν και έναν οδηγό;;;

Το να είσαι εργαζόμενη μαμά, μοιάζει με…

Μερικές φορές ο θηλασμός πονάει. Πολύ. 

Συνηθισμένα πράγματα για μια μαμά!

Αναπτύσσεις ικανότητες, εξελίσσεσαι και κάνεις πράγματα που ποτέ δεν μπορούσες να φανταστείς ότι μπορείς να κάνεις!

Κανένα πρωινό ΣΚ δεν θα είναι ποια το ίδιο. 

Ακόμη κι εσύ που δεν σηκωνόσουν απ’ το κρεβάτι αν δεν είχες κλείσει 8ωρο, οι 4 ώρες θα σου φαίνονται παράδεισος!

Όταν δεν ενδιαφέρεται για τα παιχνίδια, αλλά για τα καθαριστικά, τις σκούπες και ό,τι άλλο πιο «άκυρο» του κινεί το ενδιαφέρον στο σπίτι!

Για όλα αυτά που οι μαμάδες τραβούν καθημερινά, για την μοναδική αγάπη που σου δίνουν, για το ότι ανησυχούν μια ζωή για σένα και δεν κοιμούνται τα βράδια, για το ό,τι κάνουν τα πάντα για να είσαι εσύ καλά χωρίς κανένα αντάλλαγμα, είναι οι ηρωίδες μας και θα είναι για πάντα!

Και φυσικά οι μπαμπάδες έχουν μια ξεχωριστή θέση στην καρδιά μας:

Μπαμπάδες σε απόγνωση! Ένας μπαμπάς περιγράφει με comics την καθημερινότητά του…

Copyright © iPop 2012 - 2017 | All rights reserved