Τι είναι η μητρότητα; Ίσως κάποιος να μην μπορεί να δώσει έναν σαφή ορισμό, μια συγκεκριμένη απάντηση σε αυτό το ερώτημα. Και κάπου εδώ, επεμβαίνει η… τέχνη!
Illustrations εξηγούν τι είναι η μητρότητα μέσα από έναν χιουμοριστικό τρόπο που θα κάνει πολλές μαμάδες να ταυτιστούν. Είτε έχεις ένα, είτε δύο, είτε τρία παιδιά, αυτά τα illustrations μιλούν για τη ζωή σου και όλα όσα βιώνεις καθημερινά.
Αν δεν έχεις παιδιά αλλά θέλεις να κάνεις ή αν είσαι έγκυος, τότε βλέπεις λιγάκι τι σε περιμένει…
Illustrations εξηγούν τι είναι η μητρότητα με τον πιο χιουμοριστικό τρόπο!
Γνωρίζεις σίγουρα κι έχεις γίνει master στο multitasking…
View this post on Instagram
Motherhood is: being a top Multitasker 💪💪🤘 . . . . . . #debiandbebi #motherhood #motherhoodis #mama #cuddles #mamamemes #mommyjokes #mommymemes #scarymommy #cartooning #cartoon #comics #love #parentjokes #comix #comic #mommyjokes #mommyhumor #parentingmemes #💙forcomics #dailycomic #maternitynbeyond #mamaisthebest #justbabykiddy #multitasking #multitasker #cleaning #babysitting #cooking #working #workingmom
Πολλές, πολλές, πολλές…. αγκαλιές!
View this post on Instagram
Hi you all 🙂 I am starting a new small series "motherhood is". With all the little ups and down and quirks and moments that define motherhood. What do you think? Good idea? Pls comment and let me know your best or funniest mama moment ❤ I love the cuddles . . . . . . . #debiandbebi #motherhood #motherhoodis #mama #cuddles #mamamemes #mommyjokes #mommymemes #scarymommy #cartooning #cartoon #comics #love #parentjokes #comix #comic #mommyjokes #mommyhumor #parentingmemes #💙forcomics #dailycomic #maternitynbeyond #mamaisthebest #justbabykiddy
Και άπειρη υπομονή μέχρι να φάει όλο του το φαγητό!
View this post on Instagram
Motherhood is: Patience ❤ Pls comment and let me know your best or funniest mama moment ❤ . . . . . . #debiandbebi #motherhood #motherhoodis #mama #cuddles #mamamemes #mommyjokes #mommymemes #scarymommy #cartooning #cartoon #comics #love #parentjokes #comix #comic #mommyjokes #mommyhumor #parentingmemes #💙forcomics #dailycomic #maternitynbeyond #mamaisthebest #justbabykiddy #food #feeding #solids #patience
Δεν θα ήταν ιδανικό μαζί με το παιδί να σου δίνουν και έναν οδηγό;;;
View this post on Instagram
How do you make the baby sleep, feed, settle… or how to just not suck as a parent :p. I don't think anyone has entirely figured out this parenting thing yet, which is why I think there are so many different and sometimes contradicting opinions out there. You can read a book, sure. Or listen to your friends advice but at the end of the day rely on your own instinct. You'll figure it out ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ . . . . . . . #debiandbebi #parent #mom #parenthumor #parentjokes #parenting #parentingmemes #funnymommy #advice #books #friends #momlife #mommylife #parents #kids #children #sleep #momsofinstagram #baby #babies #funny #jkd
Το να είσαι εργαζόμενη μαμά, μοιάζει με…
View this post on Instagram
Shout-out to all the #workingmoms out there. No matter if it's part time or the full day, one piece of you is always at home / preschool or where your precious baby is during the day. Am I right? How are you coping with not being with your baby? I am now almost 4 weeks back at work and it is hard to leave the house. 😭 . . . . . . . . . #debiandbebi #cartoon #comic #webtoon #comicstrip #memes #mama #comix #instacomic #funnywebcomics #instacomics #momlife #dailycomic #webtoons #webcomic #💙forcomics #mommiesandbabes #scarymommy #womenwhodraw #illustration_daily #mom #maternitynbeyond #love #characterdesign #mommyhumor #parenthumor #workingmom #heart #baby_girl
Μερικές φορές ο θηλασμός πονάει. Πολύ.
View this post on Instagram
Omg they can bite! Thanks @tanjarechipes I am starting to see what you mean :p . . . . . . . . #debiandbebi #cartoon #comic #webtoon #comicstrip #parentlove #baby #baby_girl #memes #mama #character #comix #instacomic #funnywebcomics #instacomics #momlife #dailycomic #webtoons #webcomic #💙forcomics #mommiesandbabes #scarymommy #womenwhodraw #illustration_daily #bite #teething #mom #maternitynbeyond #characterdesign #babyshark
Συνηθισμένα πράγματα για μια μαμά!
View this post on Instagram
When nature calls but you are alone with the baby… just leave the door open :p. . . . . . . #shareyourstory #truestory #newmom #baby #debiandbebi #mom #comicstrip #comics #webtoon #comix #webcartoon #funnymemes #cartooning #cartoonartist #webtoons #funnywebcomics #instacomic #digitalcomics #instacomics #💙forcomics #illustragram #illustration_daily #baby_girl #characterdesign #sleep #singapore #funnyparents #toilet #parentinghumor #mommiesandbabies
Αναπτύσσεις ικανότητες, εξελίσσεσαι και κάνεις πράγματα που ποτέ δεν μπορούσες να φανταστείς ότι μπορείς να κάνεις!
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for sharing yet another story with me @lesphotosdejo :*. Share your worst or best parenting moment and I draw it 🙂 ♥️ . . . . #shareyourstory #truestory #newmom #baby #debiandbebi #mom #comicstrip #comics #webtoon #comix #webcartoon #funnymemes #cartooning #cartoonartist #webtoons #funnywebcomics #instacomic #germany #pakistan #digitalcomics #instacomics #💙forcomics #illustragram #illustration_daily #baby_girl #characterdesign #zeichnungen #sleep #makeup #beauty
Κανένα πρωινό ΣΚ δεν θα είναι ποια το ίδιο.
View this post on Instagram
#weekend mornings like…. . . . . . #shareyourstory #truestory #newmom #debiandbebi #comicstrip #comics #fun #webtoon #comix #webcartoon #funnymemes #cartooning #cartoonartist #webtoons #funnywebcomics #instacomic #digitalcomics #instacomics #💙forcomics #illustragram #illustration_daily #characterdesign #morning #newmomlife #newmommy #weekendvibes
Ακόμη κι εσύ που δεν σηκωνόσουν απ’ το κρεβάτι αν δεν είχες κλείσει 8ωρο, οι 4 ώρες θα σου φαίνονται παράδεισος!
View this post on Instagram
Who can function better with 4 hours of sleep? :p Pls share your own worst or best moments with no sleep and I can draw it. . . . . #shareyourstory #truestory #newmom #baby #sleep #sleepdepravation #debiandbebi #momvsdad #mom #dad #comicstrip #comics #fun #webtoon #comix #webcartoon #funnymemes #cartooning #cartoonartist #webtoons #funnywebcomics #instacomic #pakistan #digitalcomics #instacomics #💙forcomics #illustragram #illustration_daily #baby_girl @isharecomics #characterdesign
Όταν δεν ενδιαφέρεται για τα παιχνίδια, αλλά για τα καθαριστικά, τις σκούπες και ό,τι άλλο πιο «άκυρο» του κινεί το ενδιαφέρον στο σπίτι!
View this post on Instagram
Good morning everyone. Motherhood is: having a bunch of toys but all your baby wants to play with is a used tissue 😳🤧🤮 Have a great day everyone! . . . . . #debiandbebi #motherhood #motherhoodis #mama #cuddles #mamamemes #mommyjokes #mommymemes #scarymommy #cartooning #cartoon #comics #love #parentjokes #comix #comic #mommyjokes #mommyhumor #parentingmemes #💙forcomics #dailycomic #maternitynbeyond #mamaisthebest #justbabykiddy #waterinplants #parentfail #toys
Για όλα αυτά που οι μαμάδες τραβούν καθημερινά, για την μοναδική αγάπη που σου δίνουν, για το ότι ανησυχούν μια ζωή για σένα και δεν κοιμούνται τα βράδια, για το ό,τι κάνουν τα πάντα για να είσαι εσύ καλά χωρίς κανένα αντάλλαγμα, είναι οι ηρωίδες μας και θα είναι για πάντα!
Και φυσικά οι μπαμπάδες έχουν μια ξεχωριστή θέση στην καρδιά μας:
Μπαμπάδες σε απόγνωση! Ένας μπαμπάς περιγράφει με comics την καθημερινότητά του…