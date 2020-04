Η θετική είδηση της ημέρας: Επέστρεψαν στη φύση τα κοάλα που τραυματίστηκαν απ’ τις πυρκαγιές της Αυστραλίας

View this post on Instagram

Ieri ho adottato una piccola koalina australiana con le zampine e il pelo bruciacchiati del Koala Hospital di Port Maquarie. This gentle young female koala was the third burns patient to be admitted from the Lake Innes fireground. Lake Innes Nature Reserve Anwen had suffered singeing to 90% of her body and radiant burns to her hindquarters. Anwen also has burns to the pads on her hands and feet. Anwen has accepted the 5 star service at the Koala Hospital really well and loves the daily delivery of fresh leaf. Anwen has also found a perfect spot to sit in the unit that she can prop her very sore hands on so this has become “Anwens spot”. Perché, alla fine, l'amore deve finire da qualche parte ❤ #staystrongaustralia #koala #help #adoptakoala #takecareofyou #anwenkoala #saveaustralia #whereisthelove #animaletticarinimastronzi