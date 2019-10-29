Η πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο θέλει να σώσει τις μέλισσες

influencer μέλισσα
Μαργαρίτα Νικολάου
Μαργαρίτα Νικολάου
γράφει #photos
Ο σύγχρονος κόσμος αλλάζει συνεχώς και οι αλλαγές αυτές δεν επηρεάζουν μόνο τη φύση, αλλά και πολλά είδη ζώων. Η πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο είναι εδώ και θέλει να σώσει τις μέλισσες!

Η κλιματική αλλαγή και πολλές ανθρώπινες δραστηριότητες επηρεάζουν τα ζώα, αλλάζοντας τις συνθήκες διαβίωσής τους, ενώ πολλές φορές οδηγούνται ακόμα και στην εξαφάνιση.

Ένα απ’ τα είδη που ο πληθυσμός τους μειώνεται δραματικά στον πλανήτη μας είναι οι μέλισσες, οι οποίες είναι άκρως σημαντικές και η εξαφάνισή τους θα συνιστούσε απειλή για μεγάλο μέρος της ζωής στον πλανήτη.

Γι’ αυτό, σου παρουσιάζουμε την πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο, της οποίας το όνομα είναι B και συγκεντρώνει χρήματα για να σώσει τις μέλισσες!

Η B έχει πάνω από 124.000 followers στο Instagram της και όσο περνάει ο καιρός γίνεται όλο και πιο δημοφιλής. Η B είναι προϊόν CGI, δηλαδή έχει φτιαχτεί από υπολογιστή και αυτοί που κρύβονται πίσω απ’ τη γέννησή της είναι το Foundation de France (FDF), ένα κορυφαίο δίκτυο φιλανθρωπίας που καθιέρωσε η γαλλική κυβέρνηση σε μια προσπάθεια να σώσει τις μέλισσες.

Το «φιλανθρωπικό ταμείο μελισσών» έχει ως στόχο την χρηματοδότηση δράσεων που θα προλάβουν την εξαφάνιση των μελισσών. «Στη Γαλλία, περισσότερο από το 30% των αποικιών των μελισσών εξαφανίζονται κάθε χρόνο», αναφέρει το site του ταμείου μελισσών. «Η προστασία της μέλισσας προστατεύει επίσης τον άνθρωπο.»

Η B μαζεύει χρήματα από διαφημίσεις στα social media και στη συνέχεια τα δωρίζει στο ταμείο των μελισσών. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι όσους περισσότερους followers έχει, τόσο πιο εύκολο είναι να πετύχει τον στόχο της, σαν μια σωστή influencer δηλαδή!

Το account της μόνο βαρετό δεν είναι! Μοιράζεται φωτογραφίες της που κάνει γιόγκα στη φύση, τρώει πρωινό, χαλαρώνει με τα ηλιοβασιλέματα στην Μονμάρτρη κι απολαμβάνει μια ηλιόλουστη μέρα στην ξαπλώστρα της!

Δες τις φωτογραφίες της και τρέξε να την κάνεις follow στο Instagram!

View this post on Instagram

Swinging back into work after the weekend! 🌻 The more flowers we find on our way the better for us: plant organic and pesticides free flower seeds everywhere you can and spread the love! 💛 📸 : Perdereau Photography #saturdaynightfever #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #yellowflowers #gardenlife #sunnyday #swing #swingswing #havefun #havingfun #work #backtowork #monday #mondaymotivation

A post shared by B. (@bee_nfluencer) on

Cover photo: Instagram account/ bee_nfluencer

