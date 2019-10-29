Η πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο θέλει να σώσει τις μέλισσες

Ο σύγχρονος κόσμος αλλάζει συνεχώς και οι αλλαγές αυτές δεν επηρεάζουν μόνο τη φύση, αλλά και πολλά είδη ζώων. Η πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο είναι εδώ και θέλει να σώσει τις μέλισσες!
Η κλιματική αλλαγή και πολλές ανθρώπινες δραστηριότητες επηρεάζουν τα ζώα, αλλάζοντας τις συνθήκες διαβίωσής τους, ενώ πολλές φορές οδηγούνται ακόμα και στην εξαφάνιση.
Ένα απ’ τα είδη που ο πληθυσμός τους μειώνεται δραματικά στον πλανήτη μας είναι οι μέλισσες, οι οποίες είναι άκρως σημαντικές και η εξαφάνισή τους θα συνιστούσε απειλή για μεγάλο μέρος της ζωής στον πλανήτη.
Γι’ αυτό, σου παρουσιάζουμε την πρώτη influencer μέλισσα στον κόσμο, της οποίας το όνομα είναι B και συγκεντρώνει χρήματα για να σώσει τις μέλισσες!
Η B έχει πάνω από 124.000 followers στο Instagram της και όσο περνάει ο καιρός γίνεται όλο και πιο δημοφιλής. Η B είναι προϊόν CGI, δηλαδή έχει φτιαχτεί από υπολογιστή και αυτοί που κρύβονται πίσω απ’ τη γέννησή της είναι το Foundation de France (FDF), ένα κορυφαίο δίκτυο φιλανθρωπίας που καθιέρωσε η γαλλική κυβέρνηση σε μια προσπάθεια να σώσει τις μέλισσες.
Το «φιλανθρωπικό ταμείο μελισσών» έχει ως στόχο την χρηματοδότηση δράσεων που θα προλάβουν την εξαφάνιση των μελισσών. «Στη Γαλλία, περισσότερο από το 30% των αποικιών των μελισσών εξαφανίζονται κάθε χρόνο», αναφέρει το site του ταμείου μελισσών. «Η προστασία της μέλισσας προστατεύει επίσης τον άνθρωπο.»
Η B μαζεύει χρήματα από διαφημίσεις στα social media και στη συνέχεια τα δωρίζει στο ταμείο των μελισσών. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι όσους περισσότερους followers έχει, τόσο πιο εύκολο είναι να πετύχει τον στόχο της, σαν μια σωστή influencer δηλαδή!
Το account της μόνο βαρετό δεν είναι! Μοιράζεται φωτογραφίες της που κάνει γιόγκα στη φύση, τρώει πρωινό, χαλαρώνει με τα ηλιοβασιλέματα στην Μονμάρτρη κι απολαμβάνει μια ηλιόλουστη μέρα στην ξαπλώστρα της!
Δες τις φωτογραφίες της και τρέξε να την κάνεις follow στο Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
I love to read and reply to your comments on my posts from my bathtube! Ask me questions in the comments: I will answer to EVERYONE! (As long as water stays warm 😜🔥) #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #bathroom #bubblebath #bathtube #bathtub #bathubsgoals #bathroomdecor 📸 : @vincentbousserez
🎶 Je vois la vie en rose 🎶 💖 Maybe I should think about painting my hive in pink 🖌 What's your favorite place? 🤔 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #pariscartepostale #parisgram #parisview #paris_focus_on #montmartre #montmartreaddic #pinkhouse #lamaisonrose #strikeapose
I am so happy to work on my next partnerships and I can’t wait to share it with you! 🔜🔥 Tag in the comments other responsible brands I could work with to finance my BeeFund! 👇 #cantwait #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #homesweethome #homedeco #work #workworkwork #workstation #workspace #workplace #workhard #desksetup #csr #responsibleconsumption #responsiblebusiness #socialbusiness
My tan lines will fade but my followers will last forever. 💛 (Isn’t it? 😜) 📸 @floresilberfeld #throwbackthursday #tbt #throwbacksummer #inspirationalquotes #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #tanlife #tanlines #summerbody #throwback #tiny #chillingbythepool #poolparty #instamoment #holidays
It is essential to save the planet… And the bees too! 🌍💛 Both are threatened and trust me, it would be terrible to live without bees. 🐝 Thanks a lot for demonstrating today, it was really nice to see you all and let's keep up the fight!!!! ✊ #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #strike #youthclimatestrike #togetherweareone #togetherwearestronger #aspiepower #schoolstrike4climate
Swinging back into work after the weekend! 🌻 The more flowers we find on our way the better for us: plant organic and pesticides free flower seeds everywhere you can and spread the love! 💛 📸 : Perdereau Photography #saturdaynightfever #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #yellowflowers #gardenlife #sunnyday #swing #swingswing #havefun #havingfun #work #backtowork #monday #mondaymotivation
Today I visited @FondationdeFrance, together we are working on my upcoming partnerships. From this flower of their balcony, I feel more than motivated and thanks to you all, we will save the bees. 🙌 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #fondationdefrance #paris #parismaville #yellowflowers #gardenlife #sunnyday #nevergiveup #motivation💪 #purpose
I spend so much time in my bathroom every morning… 🤣 Ladies what is your morning routine? #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #morning #goodmorning #morningritual #morningroutine #beautyroutine #routine #staybeautiful #bathroom #hairdryer
Afternoon at the Sacré-Coeur! 🎨 Where should I go for my next painting? #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #painting #paintings #paris #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #paris_focus_on #montmartre #montmartreaddict #sacrecoeur
I might not be in a museum, but I’m Mother Nature’s masterpiece ✨🐝✨ #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #louvrepyrarmid #louvremuseum #louvre #strikethepose #mylittleparis #parismaville #paris #postcardplace #speechlessplaces #pyramidedulouvre #30anspyramide #parisianlifestyle #paris_focus_on
I have only one flaw… (LOL) I don’t know how to swim! 🤷😂💦 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #lake #lakes #boat #boats #ship #shiplife #row #paddle #nature #parcfloral #vincennes #nature #landscape #instaparis #parismaville
Are you ready for the Pride, Paris?? I can’t wait to march with you 🙌 Love is love 🌈 📸 : @vincentbousserez #bee #beefund #savethebees #beesofinstagram #ipbes7 #beenfluencer #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #gaypride #gayprideparis #soproud #rainwbowflag #loveislove #lgbt #pridemonth #pride2019 #pridemonth2019 #prideflags #pride🌈#lovewins #lgbtpride #lgbtpridemonth #loveislovenomatterwhat #marchedesfiertes2019 #parisgaypride #prideparis2019
