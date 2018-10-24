Η πιο τρελή και απολαυστική ζωή των ζευγαριών | Comics

Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
γράφει
Αν είσαι σε μια σχέση μακροχρόνια σίγουρα θα ταυτιστείς. Αν τώρα μόλις μπήκες σε μια σχέση προετοιμάσου. Αυτή είναι η πιο τρελή αλλά απολαυστική ζωή των ζευγαριών σε comics!

Η ζωή των ζευγαριών μπορεί τη μια μέρα να είναι βαρετή (οφείλουμε να το παραδεχτούμε όταν περνάμε 24ώρες το 24ωρο, 7/7 με τον καλό μας), την άλλη μπορεί να είναι γεμάτη εκπλήξεις, λίγη γκρίνια, και περίεργες στιγμές που μόνο τα ζευγάρια καταλαβαίνουν.

Όταν ο καλός σου τρώει την πίτσα μόνος του και νιώθεις σαν να σε απατά. Το ίδιο συναίσθημα βιώνεις και όταν βλέπει μόνος του το επόμενο επεισόδιο από μια σειρά που παρακολουθείτε μαζί. Όταν κουρεύεσαι και δεν δίνει σημασία, όταν του ζητάς μια αγκαλιά και ορμάς πάνω του. Όταν φοράς την μπλούζα του κι όταν ακουμπά τα παγωμένα πόδια του πάνω σου.

Και κάπως έτσι κυλά η ζωή των ζευγαριών. Με τα πάνω και τα κάτω της. Και αυτά ακριβώς περιγράφει η Sarah Graley, μια καλλιτέχνιδα από την Αγγλία. Φτιάχνει ξεκαρδιστικά comics και μας παρουσιάζει τη ζωή της με το αγόρι της Steve και τις 4 γάτες τους.

Κοιτάζοντας τις φωτογραφίες ταυτιζόμαστε. Πλήρως!

Όταν του ζητάς μια αγκαλιά και απλά πέφτεις πάνω του!

Όταν κάνεις τα πάντα, είσαι λίγο drama queen, αλλά τελικά λέει ότι είσαι η πιο όμορφη!

View this post on Instagram

👑👑👑 Hiya! We’re back from New York now, and slowly getting over being jetlagged by playing a lot of Dead Cells and packaging up a lot of Kickstarter rewards and shop orders! Phew! Thank you to everyone who came to see us at NYCC! It was our second year there and we saw so many familiar faces as well as new ones! You were all so incredibly nice and we definitely left New York with our hearts and suitcases full. (So many good comic books and prints!) A huge thanks to my publishers Oni Press, Dark Horse Comics and Scholastic Graphix! Whether it was signings and panels at the convention or just going for some really nice meals in the evenings, we felt super looked after and it was great finally putting some real life faces to names! Hopefully we’ll be back next year! NYCC is definitely one of our favourite shows! Kim Reaper Vampire Island #2 Out Now! Kim Reaper: Vampire Island #2 is out now! Available from your local comic shop, or from comic shops online, or digitally from Comixology! Doctor Who: The 13th Doctor #1 – Sarah Graley Variant Cover! The release date for the first issue of the new Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor comic series has been announced as November 7th! You’ve got until this Monday (15th October 2018) to preorder it with your local comic shop! (or online from Forbidden Planet (UK) or Midtown Comics (USA)). There’s going to be 13 different covers and I was so honoured to be asked to do one! My cover is cover G, which is pretty good as G=Graley! MCM London – 2 weeks to go! I’ll be tabling in the MCM London comic village and I should have some free Minecraft Volume One Graphic Novel preview comics to give away at the show! I’ll also have copies of the new Our Super Adventure book, Video Games and Pizza Parties, Kim Reaper: Vampire Island #1, Kim Reaper: Grim Beginnings (Convention Exclusive Cover!) and Skeleton Bedroom Sweaters! Thanks all, and sorry for the late comic this week! Back to normal from next week! #comics #webcomic #webtoon #oursuperadventure #wholesome #relationshipgoals

A post shared by sarahgraley (@sarahgraley) on

Όταν σε γεμίζει με λιχουδιές αλλά περιμένει να τις μοιραστείς μαζί του!

Όταν τον παίρνει ο ύπνος στον καναπέ…

Όταν σε ξυπνάει για να αδράξετε τη μέρα σας….Είναι να μην μπλέξεις με πρωινό τύπο!

Όταν σε «πλακώνει» με τα πόδια του και δεν μπορείς να κουνηθείς. Τι κάνεις; Το εκμεταλλεύεσαι!

Είναι και αυτές οι εκπλήξεις από το….πουθενά!

Κάθε φορά που βλέπετε μαζί θρίλερ!

Όταν σου ζητάει μια μπουκιά!

Και όταν του κλέβεις τις μπλούζες!

