Η πιο τρελή και απολαυστική ζωή των ζευγαριών | Comics

Αν είσαι σε μια σχέση μακροχρόνια σίγουρα θα ταυτιστείς. Αν τώρα μόλις μπήκες σε μια σχέση προετοιμάσου. Αυτή είναι η πιο τρελή αλλά απολαυστική ζωή των ζευγαριών σε comics!
Η ζωή των ζευγαριών μπορεί τη μια μέρα να είναι βαρετή (οφείλουμε να το παραδεχτούμε όταν περνάμε 24ώρες το 24ωρο, 7/7 με τον καλό μας), την άλλη μπορεί να είναι γεμάτη εκπλήξεις, λίγη γκρίνια, και περίεργες στιγμές που μόνο τα ζευγάρια καταλαβαίνουν.
Όταν ο καλός σου τρώει την πίτσα μόνος του και νιώθεις σαν να σε απατά. Το ίδιο συναίσθημα βιώνεις και όταν βλέπει μόνος του το επόμενο επεισόδιο από μια σειρά που παρακολουθείτε μαζί. Όταν κουρεύεσαι και δεν δίνει σημασία, όταν του ζητάς μια αγκαλιά και ορμάς πάνω του. Όταν φοράς την μπλούζα του κι όταν ακουμπά τα παγωμένα πόδια του πάνω σου.
Και κάπως έτσι κυλά η ζωή των ζευγαριών. Με τα πάνω και τα κάτω της. Και αυτά ακριβώς περιγράφει η Sarah Graley, μια καλλιτέχνιδα από την Αγγλία. Φτιάχνει ξεκαρδιστικά comics και μας παρουσιάζει τη ζωή της με το αγόρι της Steve και τις 4 γάτες τους.
Κοιτάζοντας τις φωτογραφίες ταυτιζόμαστε. Πλήρως!
Η πιο τρελή και απολαυστική ζωή των ζευγαριών
Όταν του ζητάς μια αγκαλιά και απλά πέφτεις πάνω του!
Όταν κάνεις τα πάντα, είσαι λίγο drama queen, αλλά τελικά λέει ότι είσαι η πιο όμορφη!
Όταν σε γεμίζει με λιχουδιές αλλά περιμένει να τις μοιραστείς μαζί του!
Όταν τον παίρνει ο ύπνος στον καναπέ…
Όταν σε ξυπνάει για να αδράξετε τη μέρα σας….Είναι να μην μπλέξεις με πρωινό τύπο!
Όταν σε «πλακώνει» με τα πόδια του και δεν μπορείς να κουνηθείς. Τι κάνεις; Το εκμεταλλεύεσαι!
Είναι και αυτές οι εκπλήξεις από το….πουθενά!
Κάθε φορά που βλέπετε μαζί θρίλερ!
Όταν σου ζητάει μια μπουκιά!
Και όταν του κλέβεις τις μπλούζες!
