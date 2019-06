Η πιο… γλυκιά και ακαταλαβίστικη συζήτηση πατέρα και γιου που έγινε viral! | Video

Only this child!! Having a full-fledged conversation with Daddy and Daddy is just as bad🤣🤣#TheseTwoAreAMess #OurHouseisAlwaysFullofLaughter #MrPersonality #HeNeedsHisOwnShow #KingstonJierre #KJP

Gepostet von Shanieke Pryor am Dienstag, 4. Juni 2019