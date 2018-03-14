Οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» | Οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking

Ο Stephen Hawking έφυγε απ΄τη ζωή και η σημερινή μέρα θα μείνει χαραγμένη στις μνήμες όλων. Ο μεγάλος αστροφυσικός, ο οποίος διέψευσε τους γιατρούς κι αφιέρωσε τη ζωή του στην επιστήμη, τιμάται απ’ όλο τον κόσμο. Ένας σπουδαίος άνθρωπος που νίκησε τον χρόνο και μας έμαθε όλα αυτά τα εντυπωσιακά πράγματα για το Σύμπαν.
Μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Stephen Hawking, οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» και σκιτσογράφοι απ’ όλο τον κόσμο είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον φυσικό. Με τα παρακάτω απίστευτα σκίτσα οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking:
Goodbye #StephenHawking You made a #BIGBANG while here on the #blueplanet pic.twitter.com/ciji5c3Mew
— Dr. Jerri Mc (@folkdoc8) March 14, 2018
When the Global Goals were launched in 2015, we needed the best person to articulate a complex concept in an understandable way. There was only one man for the job. Today we said goodbye to the great scientist & visionary, #StephenHawking.RIP https://t.co/W6LwGs1rnI @RamaOughly pic.twitter.com/xlkhqFOjsf
— The Global Goals (@TheGlobalGoals) March 14, 2018
New Kevin Siers @theobserver cartoon: https://t.co/HWseD4JiAN #StephenHawking #obituary #farewell pic.twitter.com/80I69BVjvN
— Kevin Siers (@KevinSiers) March 14, 2018
Stephen Hawking
1942 – 2018
🌟🎧 https://t.co/kF2p8XRgil#StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/BfSDyUx59Z
— Lovecumentary (@lovecumentary) March 14, 2018
Goodbye #StephenHawking who was a friend of Palestine.
Photo by @LatuffCartoons #BDS pic.twitter.com/b7M5pUUpc7
— بَكّار (@Bakkar_74) March 14, 2018
“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”#StephenHawking (8.1.1942 – 14.3.2018)https://t.co/dPtY0fYHiX pic.twitter.com/EullsS4y9B
— John Antono (@John_Antono) March 14, 2018
«I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road»
Thank you for an exemplary life.
inspiring the world. pic.twitter.com/VpNv7LAwXm
— Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) March 14, 2018
Thanks #StephenHawking, RIP pic.twitter.com/3uIBzDDm3L
— dawnymock✏️ (@dawnymock) March 14, 2018
Vale Stephen Hawking#StephenHawking #auspol pic.twitter.com/STLmwmg7Ej
— Peter Broelman (@Broelman) March 14, 2018
#stephenhawking by Mitchell Toy, Melbourne https://t.co/eCM0lwh3cb pic.twitter.com/XMHHWc6aqF
— RISE of MM (@missmetaverse) March 14, 2018
Cartoon of the day: by Bob, The Telegraph.#StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/91FNF2TGZG
— UK News (@UK__News) March 14, 2018