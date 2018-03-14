Οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» | Οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking

σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον Stephen Hawking
Ο Stephen Hawking έφυγε απ΄τη ζωή και η σημερινή μέρα θα μείνει χαραγμένη στις μνήμες όλων. Ο μεγάλος αστροφυσικός, ο οποίος διέψευσε τους γιατρούς κι αφιέρωσε τη ζωή του στην επιστήμη, τιμάται απ’ όλο τον κόσμο. Ένας σπουδαίος άνθρωπος που νίκησε τον χρόνο και μας έμαθε όλα αυτά τα εντυπωσιακά πράγματα για το Σύμπαν.

Μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Stephen Hawking, οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» και σκιτσογράφοι απ’ όλο τον κόσμο είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον φυσικό. Με τα παρακάτω απίστευτα σκίτσα οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking:

Bonus! Το απίστευτο πορτρέτο του Stephen Hawking απ’ τον Χάρη Τσέβη:

ο κόσμος του Stephan Hawking

