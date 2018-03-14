Οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» | Οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking

Μετά την είδηση του θανάτου του Stephen Hawking, οι πένες «πήραν φωτιά» και σκιτσογράφοι απ’ όλο τον κόσμο είπαν το δικό τους «αντίο» στον φυσικό. Με τα παρακάτω απίστευτα σκίτσα οι σκιτσογράφοι αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο Stephen Hawking:

Goodbye #StephenHawking You made a #BIGBANG while here on the #blueplanet pic.twitter.com/ciji5c3Mew

When the Global Goals were launched in 2015, we needed the best person to articulate a complex concept in an understandable way. There was only one man for the job. Today we said goodbye to the great scientist & visionary, #StephenHawking .RIP https://t.co/W6LwGs1rnI @RamaOughly pic.twitter.com/xlkhqFOjsf

Goodbye #StephenHawking who was a friend of Palestine. Photo by @LatuffCartoons #BDS pic.twitter.com/b7M5pUUpc7

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.” #StephenHawking (8.1.1942 – 14.3.2018) https://t.co/dPtY0fYHiX pic.twitter.com/EullsS4y9B

«I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road»

#StephenHawking

Thank you for an exemplary life.

inspiring the world. pic.twitter.com/VpNv7LAwXm

— Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) March 14, 2018