Η γυναίκα που κάνει copy paste διάσημες… κάτι έχει να σου πει! | Photos

This is a BEFORE/AFTER series, but not in the way we traditionally think about it. 👸🏻 We are used to the idea that our lives start AFTER we lose weight. AFTER we make some change to ourselves. 🙋‍♀️ I wrote about gaining 60lbs during my divorce in @glamour and so many of you identified. I cannot tell you how “fat” I told myself I was in those before photos. How much I beat myself up. Punished myself mentally for never quite being the right size. I was never comfortable. The “After” photos reveal a girl who has accepted her body, found her confidence, chosen herself, figured out what was important and plugged into a career that allows her to spread that love and message. When I started the 12ish style, I was a size 12/14 and I thought it was very difficult to shop and I wanted to share my hacks with other women. What the site turned into was a place where many women were able to accept themselves, including me. I put the work in, healed my soul and committed to positivity. Everyday I get to hear your stories and I’m so grateful❤️