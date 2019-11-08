Η γυναίκα που κάνει copy paste διάσημες… κάτι έχει να σου πει! | Photos

Η Katie Sturino αντιγράφει διάσημες στο Instagram, φορά τα ίδια ρούχα, ποζάρει με τον ίδιο τρόπο και έχει γίνει influencer.
Μπορεί να αντιγράφει διάσημες στο Instagram αλλά το κάνει για συγκεκριμένο σκοπό κι έχει τον δικό της δυνατό χαρακτήρα. Είναι μια γυναίκα με έντονες καμπύλες που σε καμία περίπτωση δεν τα παρατά και δεν συμβιβάζεται με βαρετά fashion trends.
Το Instagram της είναι γεμάτο με φωτογραφίες στις οποίες αντιγράφει το στιλ κι φορά παρόμοια ρούχα με πολλές διάσημες. Αντιγράφει τις πόζες τους για να δείξει ότι το στιλ δεν βασίζεται στο μέγεθος. Και δεν θα έπρεπε να βασίζεται στο μέγεθος.
Οι followers της την θαυμάζουν για το project της και συχνά της κάνουν θετικά σχόλια για το σώμα της, το στιλ της και όλο αυτό που αντιπροσωπεύει.
Η Katie αντιγράφει celebrities στο Instagram με τον δικό της μοναδικό τρόπο
Αυτή η γυναίκα έχει αποδείξει πως το να έχεις αυτοπεποίθηση είναι πιο σημαντικό από το να είσαι skinny.
This is a BEFORE/AFTER series, but not in the way we traditionally think about it. 👸🏻 We are used to the idea that our lives start AFTER we lose weight. AFTER we make some change to ourselves. 🙋♀️ I wrote about gaining 60lbs during my divorce in @glamour and so many of you identified. I cannot tell you how “fat” I told myself I was in those before photos. How much I beat myself up. Punished myself mentally for never quite being the right size. I was never comfortable. The “After” photos reveal a girl who has accepted her body, found her confidence, chosen herself, figured out what was important and plugged into a career that allows her to spread that love and message. When I started the 12ish style, I was a size 12/14 and I thought it was very difficult to shop and I wanted to share my hacks with other women. What the site turned into was a place where many women were able to accept themselves, including me. I put the work in, healed my soul and committed to positivity. Everyday I get to hear your stories and I’m so grateful❤️
Η ίδια αναφέρει για όλες τις φορές που έχει τιμωρήσει τον εαυτό της ψυχολογικά που δεν ήταν ποτέ στο σωστό μέγεθος. Ποτέ δεν ένιωθε άνετα. Αυτά δείχνεις η πρώτη φωτογραφία.
Η δεύτερη, δείχνει μια γυναίκα που τελικά αποδέχτηκε το σώμα της, βρήκε την αυτοπεποίθησή της, βρήκε τι είναι σημαντικό και ακολούθησε μια καριέρα που να τη βοηθά να διαδώσει την αγάπη και το μήνυμα.
Και δεν «ανταγωνίζεται» το ποιος το φόρεσε καλύτερα, αλλά ότι όλες οι γυναίκες ανεξαρτήτως μεγέθους μπορούν και δείχνουν όμορφες.
Και όλες έχουμε τις δικές μας καμπύλες! Ας τις αγκαλιάσουμε!
#supersizethelook Two curvy ladies, both rocking the F out of that @goodamerican body suit!!! Raise your hand if you tell yourself you can’t wear a bodysuit and then reconsider it immediately. #supersizethelook (wearing size 5 bodysuit and size 18 jeans both by @goodamerican )
Ένα κόκκινο φόρεμα είναι πάντα must για την αυτοπεποίθηση και την καλή σου διάθεση!
Με αυτόν τον μπερέ δείχνεις πάντα κομψή και stlyish.
Βάλε το animal print όπως η Jessica Biel!
Και το ασπρόμαυρο στιλ… όπως η Jennifer Aniston. Αν μπορεί εκεί, μπορείς κι εσύ!
Kate Holmes και Katie Sturino… ισοπαλία!
HAD TO DO THIS AS A #SuperSizeTheLook! First of all, I commend @katieholmes212 for her ability to keep cashmere off the shoulder like this…WITH THE BRA STRAP DOWN!! It’s a skill. One that I haven’t mastered yet. YET! This look is a great example of sometimes you just have to try it on! While I might keep my bra strap on I do think I’m going to try and master the shoulder! (Jeans By @leejeans )
Το σημαντικό είναι να νιώθεις άνετα με το outfit που έχεις επιλέξει!
Είσαι όμορφη, μοναδική και stylish ανεξάρτητα από το μέγεθός σου. Το μέγεθος δεν σε καθορίζει, είναι απλά ένας αριθμός!
Something Supersized❤️ #supersizethelook I’ve always been into what @somethingnavy is doing even though we have opposite body types. I’ve read people assuming things about her body and “skinny shaming” her the same way I’ve heard people assume things about my body and my lifestyle choices. I love this look because I think we both look great and it shows again that you can be chic at any size. #supersizethelook
