Η εντυπωσιακή έκλειψη του Ηλίου μέσα από 10 καρέ

Η εντυπωσιακή δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη του Ηλίου που είδαμε το πρωί της Κυριακής αποτυπώθηκε σε μοναδικές φωτογραφίες που κάνουν τον γύρο του Διαδικτύου!
Η έκλειψη Ηλίου είχε ξεκινήσει από νωρίς το πρωί της Κυριακής 21/6/2020 και ήταν ορατή σε πολλά μέρη του κόσμου.
Οι συνθήκες ήταν ιδανικές με αποτέλεσμα το φαινόμενο να είναι ορατό, ειδικά στην Αφρική και την Ασία, όπου ο κόσμος απόλαυσε το θέαμα στον ουρανό.
Τι σημαίνει δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη του Ηλίου;
Έκλειψη ηλίου ονομάζεται το φαινόμενο κατά το οποίο η Σελήνη παρεμβάλλεται ανάμεσα στον Ήλιο και τη Γη, με αποτέλεσμα ορισμένες περιοχές της Γης να δέχονται λιγότερο φως από ό,τι συνήθως. Μπορεί να είναι μερική, ολική ή δακτυλιοειδής.
Κατά την δακτυλιοειδή έκλειψη ο κώνος της σκιάς της σελήνης δεν ακουμπάει στην επιφάνεια της Γης. Αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα ο παρατηρητής να βλέπει ένα ηλιακό δαχτυλίδι γύρω από το σκοτεινό σώμα της σελήνης.
Απ’ την άλλη, στη μερική έκλειψη ηλίου ο παρατηρητής βλέπει ένα ποσοστό του ήλιου «φαγωμένο» από τη σελήνη.
Κατά την ολική έκλειψη ηλίου, το μέγεθος της σελήνης είναι τέτοιο ώστε καλύπτει πλήρως τον ηλιακό δίσκο. Ο παρατηρητής βρίσκεται μέσα στη σκιά της σελήνης.
Στην περίπτωση της δακτυλιοειδούς έκλειψης δεν πρέπει κανείς να κοιτάει απευθείας, χωρίς ειδικά γυαλιά προστασίας με κατάλληλο ηλιακό φίλτρο.
Δες τις υπέροχες φωτογραφίες απ’ την εντυπωσιακή έκλειψη του Ηλίου
Solar Eclipse 🌑 Image 1 credit: @bryanminear. Capture Date: August 21, 2017. Image 4 credit: @jaxsonpohlmanphotography. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 5 credit: @mmeyers76. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 6 credit: @matitorres. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 7 credit: Nicolas Lefaudeux. Capture Date: August 21, 2017. Image 8 credit: Miloslav Druckmüller (Brno U. of Tech.), Martin Dietzel, Peter Aniol, Vojtech Rušin. Capture Date: August 1, 2008. Image 9,10 credit: @mitz_patil. Capture Date: June 21, 2020.
21/06/2020, Mumbai This was the first time that I captured Solar Eclipse so clearly. The next one will take place on December 14. The next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, during which the Moon will completely block off the Sun's rays and cast a shadow over the Earth. It will be visible from South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and parts of the Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and Africa.
Another amazing shot of the Solar Eclipse 2020. Featured photo by @shutterdownhai.
The sunset on the day of the solar eclipse; the many phases of the sun through yesterday was a delight to behold! We just spent most of the day basking in it's warmth and it's remarkable darkness because of the moon passing through the path of it's rays.
Partial Solar Eclipse ☀️
Dont be afraid of shadows that hides the light. They can only eclipse it for such a short time.
Beautiful images of the Solar Eclipse that took place yesterday! I remember this summer solstice eclipse clearly from 19 years ago as I was expecting my daughter at that time and there were Nile long protocols everyone wanted me to follow…. In the end I just got into bed and slept through it!!! Looking forward to the next one 19 years down the road!!!
As the annular Solar eclipse was abt to reached the maximum there was a significant reduction of Sun light and during this to my surprise Venus shined for a breif period
