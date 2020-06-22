Η εντυπωσιακή έκλειψη του Ηλίου μέσα από 10 καρέ

δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη του Ηλίου
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #photos
Η εντυπωσιακή δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη του Ηλίου που είδαμε το πρωί της Κυριακής αποτυπώθηκε σε μοναδικές φωτογραφίες που κάνουν τον γύρο του Διαδικτύου!

Η έκλειψη Ηλίου είχε ξεκινήσει από νωρίς το πρωί της Κυριακής 21/6/2020 και ήταν ορατή σε πολλά μέρη του κόσμου.

Οι συνθήκες ήταν ιδανικές με αποτέλεσμα το φαινόμενο να είναι ορατό, ειδικά στην Αφρική και την Ασία, όπου ο κόσμος απόλαυσε το θέαμα στον ουρανό.

Τι σημαίνει δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη του Ηλίου;

Έκλειψη ηλίου ονομάζεται το φαινόμενο κατά το οποίο η Σελήνη παρεμβάλλεται ανάμεσα στον Ήλιο και τη Γη, με αποτέλεσμα ορισμένες περιοχές της Γης να δέχονται λιγότερο φως από ό,τι συνήθως. Μπορεί να είναι μερική, ολική ή δακτυλιοειδής.

Κατά την δακτυλιοειδή έκλειψη ο κώνος της σκιάς της σελήνης δεν ακουμπάει στην επιφάνεια της Γης. Αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα ο παρατηρητής να βλέπει ένα ηλιακό δαχτυλίδι γύρω από το σκοτεινό σώμα της σελήνης.

Απ’ την άλλη, στη μερική έκλειψη ηλίου ο παρατηρητής βλέπει ένα ποσοστό του ήλιου «φαγωμένο» από τη σελήνη.

Κατά την ολική έκλειψη ηλίου, το μέγεθος της σελήνης είναι τέτοιο ώστε καλύπτει πλήρως τον ηλιακό δίσκο. Ο παρατηρητής βρίσκεται μέσα στη σκιά της σελήνης.

Στην περίπτωση της δακτυλιοειδούς έκλειψης δεν πρέπει κανείς να κοιτάει απευθείας, χωρίς ειδικά γυαλιά προστασίας με κατάλληλο ηλιακό φίλτρο.

Δες τις υπέροχες φωτογραφίες απ’ την εντυπωσιακή έκλειψη του Ηλίου

Solar Eclipse 🌑 🔭 Do you love Solar Eclipse ❤ Which one is your Favorite 🔭 Are you ready to explore Space 🔭 @space_love.rs 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟭: Real. Capture Date: August 21, 2017. Image 1 credit: @bryanminear 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟮,𝟯: Artist Concept. 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟒: Real. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 4 credit: @jaxsonpohlmanphotography 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟓: Real. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 5 credit: @mmeyers76 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟔: Real. Capture Date: July 2, 2019. Image 6 credit: @matitorres 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟕: Real. Capture Date: August 21, 2017. Image 7 credit: Nicolas Lefaudeux 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟖: Real. Capture Date: August 1, 2008. Image 8 credit: Miloslav Druckmüller (Brno U. of Tech.), Martin Dietzel, Peter Aniol, Vojtech Rušin 𝙄𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝟗,𝟏𝟎: Real. Capture Date: June 21, 2020. Image 9,10 credit: @mitz_patil

21/06/2020, Mumbai This was the first time that I captured Solar Eclipse so clearly. The next one will take place on December 14. The next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse, during which the Moon will completely block off the Sun’s rays and cast a shadow over the Earth. It will be visible from South America, Pacific, Atlantic, and parts of the Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and Africa. Timings when these pictures were captured: 12:32 IST 12:34 IST 13:13 IST 13:25 IST #solareclipse #2020 #solareclipse2020 #india #mumbai #sun #moon #earth #eclipse #21 #june #21june2020 #annularsolareclipse #annular #incredibleindia #esa #yourESA #ISRO #nasa #natgeo #astronomy #satellite #planet #canon #canonphotography #fotographia16 #baghels_foto

Another amazing shot of the Solar Eclipse 2020. . Featured photo by @shutterdownhai. . #solareclipse #solareclipse2020 #sun #eclipse #astro #indiapictures #india #solar #timeline #shadesofsun #instagram ________________________________________________ Congratulations to you, for being part of our Instagram Gallery of #IndianShutterBugs ________________________________________________ To Get Featured in @IndianShutterBugs Use #IndianShutterBugs & #ISBTraveler ________________________________________________ #YourShotPhotographer #YourTopShot #NGTDailyShot #moodygrams #discoverearth #thecultpost #Photographeroftheday _______ Follow – @IndianShutterBugs IndianShutterBugs© 2019

Partial Solar Eclipse ☀️ . वाईकरांचे आवडतं पेज .. आपलं हक्काचं पेज..❣️ ========================= वाईतील अप्रतिम सौंदर्य पाहण्यासाठी गर्वाने फॉलो करा.. आपली माणसं,@aapli_wai_ 🌹 ========================= छायाचित्र – @vishwajeetsalunkhe_photography ————————————————– आता आपला hashtag वापरायला विसरू नका.. 🌹 #aapli_wai_ 🌹 ++++++++++++++++++++++++ #satara #maharashtra #marathi #igsatara #wai #solareclipse #maharashtra_desha #nature #natural #beauty #sun #sky #followforfollowback #follow4follow #likeforlikes #amazing #tourism #picnic #india #photography #edits #persuitsofphotography #photooftheday #village #temple #water

