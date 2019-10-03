Γυναίκες σταμάτησαν να βάφουν τα μαλλιά τους και μας δείχνουν το αποτέλεσμα!

γυναίκες με γκρίζα μαλλιά
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
γράφει #photos
Ποιος είπε ότι οι γυναίκες με γκρίζα μαλλιά δεν είναι στη μόδα; Εμείς θα πούμε πως είναι! Σίγουρα είναι εντυπωσιακό και δεν χρειάζεται να βάφουν τα μαλλιά τους κάθε λίγο και λιγάκι. Δες τις φωτογραφίες παρακάτω και θα καταλάβεις. 

Οι γυναίκες με γκρίζα μαλλιά αφήνουν τον χρόνο να περάσει από πάνω τους όμορφα, να γεράσουν όμορφα και να έχουν το φυσικό τους χρώμα. Ναι, αντί να βασανίζονται επειδή τους βγήκε η ρίζα και πρέπει να πάνε στο πιο κοντινό κομμωτήριο, αντί να αγχώνονται που βλέπουν τις πρώτες γκρίζες τρίχες, το αγκαλιάζουν μεγαλώνοντας φυσικά και όμορφα.

Άλλωστε μην ξεχνάς πως οι γκρίζες τρίχες στα μαλλιά σου είναι σημάδια ωριμότητας. Και κανείς δεν είπε πως θα είσαι λιγότερο όμορφη με γκρίζα μαλλιά. Γυναίκες το τόλμησαν και το τολμούν εδώ και χρόνια και μας δείχνουν πόσο υπέροχο είναι.

Γυναίκες με γκρίζα μαλλιά… φυσικές και ξεχωριστές!

«Οι γκρίζες τρίχες για μένα σημαίνει να αγκαλιάζεις τη διαδικασία της γήρανσης. Δεν είναι για όλους και αυτό είναι ΟΚ», αναφέρει μια γυναίκα ενώ μια άλλη που είχε γκρίζες τρίχες από πιο μικρή ηλικία αναφέρει πως νιώθει γεμάτη όταν κάποιος της λέει πως τον εμπνέει. «Μην κρύβετε τη φυσική σας ομορφιά, όποια κι αν είναι, αγκαλιάστε την. Σύντομα θα ευχαριστείτε τον εαυτό σας», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά.

«Το γκρι είναι απλά ένα χρώμα, δεν προσδιορίζει την ηλικία σου. Να είσαι εσύ. Να είσαι αυθεντικός. Να είσαι τολμηρός».

«Είχα ενθουσιαστεί τόσο πολύ όταν είδα την πρώτη μου γκρι τρίχα κι ήμουν μόλις 11 ετών… Αργότερα, κατάλαβα ότι δεν είναι τα γκρίζα μαλλιά μου που με κάνουν να νιώθω ότι μεγαλώνω αλλά είμαι ΕΓΩ».

“I was so excited when I found my first gray at eleven; family history had it that my great-great-grandfather had white hair at 30 and he was a man of myth and legend in my young life. In high school I had white streaks in my hair, earning the nickname “Rogue”. In my late twenties the story changed; I was poised to become a bride and didn’t want my salt and pepper hair overshadowing me. I dyed it dark brown and gained a lot of compliments on how much “younger” I looked. One divorce and a career change later I realized it wasn’t my hair color that was aging me. At 36 my silver is shining again and I’ve been rewarded with hair that looks like ME and all the superpowers that go with it.” @melissa.gartman #grombre #gogrombre

Για αυτούς τους τέσσερις λόγους γκριζάρουν τα μαλλιά σου!

Και μερικά makeup tips για τις γυναίκες με γκρίζα μαλλιά

Και ποιο μακιγιάζ μπορείς να επιλέξεις αν θέλεις να βγεις ή να πας σε ένα ραντεβού;

Μερικά makeup tips:

  • Μην ξεχνάς τα φρύδια. Μπορείς να τα κάνεις έναν τόνο πιο σκούρο από το χρώμα των μαλλιών σου κάτι που θα φωτίσει όλο σου το πρόσωπο.
  • Χρησιμοποίησε ζεστές σκιές, όπως καφέ και όχι τόσο μια μαύρη σκιά. Μπορείς να βάλεις eyeliner και μάσκαρα και να κάνεις τα μάτια σου να φαίνονται πιο μεγάλα. Άλλες σκιές που μπορείς να επιλέξεις; μωβ, γκρι, πράσινη, μπλε, ροδακινί.
  • Μην φοβάσαι να βάλεις κόκκινο ή ροζ κραγιόν. Θα κάνει μια όμορφη αντίθεση και θα δέσει υπέροχα με το συνολικό σου μακιγιάζ.

