Γυναίκες κάνουν nude yoga και μας αφήνουν με το στόμα ανοιχτό | NSFW Photos

Έχουμε πει πως η nude yoga είναι στη μόδα, το είδαμε στο Instagram, το επιχείρησαν οι άνδρες και τώρα οι γυναίκες μας δείχνουν πόσο ικανές είναι και μας αφήνουν με το στόμα ανοιχτό!
Γυναίκες κάνουν nude yoga την κάνουν τάση και έχουν γίνει viral! Στη yoga σημασία έχει η εσωτερική ηρεμία, η συγκέντρωση και η ενέργεια. Και όλα αυτά τα πετυχαίνεις καλύτερα γυμνός, λένε οι γυναίκες που το επιχείρησαν.
Στις φωτογραφίες που θα δεις παρακάτω και σίγουρα θα σε αφήσουν με το στόμα ανοιχτό δεν θα μπορείς να ξεχωρίσεις που είναι το κεφάλι, τα χέρια και τα πόδια.
Κάνουν τις πιο δύσκολες στάσεις yoga και εμείς θαυμάζουμε εκτός από την ισορροπία τους και το σώμα τους.
Γυναίκες κάνουν nude yoga και μας εκπλήσσουν!
Ελπίζουμε να φορά αντηλιακό!
Yoga makes me feel such freedom… I feel liberated from pressures, demands, rules, discipline, expectations, when I do yoga regularly. ❤ I noticed that before I was more afraid… I was afraid of failure and the fact that I don't live to the fullest. I was afraid others didn't like me. I was afraid of offending others. I was afraid of gaining weight from eating sweets. I was afraid I didn't meet expectations. Especially my own expectations. I was afraid of my imperfection. ❤ Since yoga became a big part of my everyday life, I feel like I keep descovering more of myself. I'm becoming stronger. I found support, relax, peace, gentleness and openness. It feels like I don't care so much. And on the other hand, I care. Within me there is more love and less fear. Less uncertainty, competition and what if thinking. Less bad concience and stress for example of my appareance. More Life. ❤ Ps. Fine art card giveaways ❤❤❤
Ισορροπία στο νερό!
I love this swamp. It's the most quiet and peaceful place and always brings me back to the feeling of unity. Nature is perfect in its simplicity. And we are a piece of nature, not something separate, also perfect in our imperfection. There is no failure that could ever make us less than perfect in the eyes of nature. A walk into the woods is a reset for my anxiety and drive for perfection, a reminder that I don't need to be anything more than I am right now. Ironically, there are many things I'm inclined to nitpick about this photo: it's not that "difficult" of a pose, my bind could be deeper, foot flexed. But I am silencing those voices because the simplicity is what makes it perfect, this moment brought me back to myself and that's what I want to share with you.
Αυτό θα πει ευλυγισία.
When you listen to music do you listen mostly to the instruments or do you listen to the lyrics? I usually listen mostly to the words and I was just listening to the @bastilledan song Flaws. It’s really cool because I think he’s saying we need these flaws to make us whole and strong. I believe flaws are what makes us beautiful, so accept them and cherish them. . . Here’s the lyrics Flaws Bastille When all of your flaws and all of my flaws Are laid out one by one The wonderful part of the mess that we made We pick ourselves undone All of your flaws and all of my flaws They lie there hand in hand Ones we’ve inherited, ones that we learned They pass from man to man There’s a hole in my soul I can’t fill it, I can’t fill it There’s a hole in my soul Can you fill it? Can you fill it? You have always worn your flaws upon your sleeve And I have always buried them deep beneath the ground Dig them up; let’s finish what we’ve started Dig them up, so nothing’s left untouched All of your flaws and all of my flaws, When they have been exhumed We’ll see that we need them to be who we are Without them we’d be doomed There’s a hole in my soul I can’t fill it, I can’t fill it There’s a hole in my soul Can you fill it? Can you fill it? You have always worn your flaws upon your sleeve And I have always buried them deep beneath the ground Dig them up; let’s finish what we’ve started Dig them up, so nothing’s left untouched Ooh Ooh When all of your flaws And all of my flaws are counted When all of your flaws And all of my flaws are counted You have always worn your flaws upon your sleeve And I have always buried them deep beneath the ground Dig them up. Let’s finish what we’ve started Dig them up. So nothing’s left untouched Ooh Ooh All of your flaws and all of my flaws Are laid out one by one Look at the wonderful mess that we made We pick ourselves undone Songwriters: Daniel Smith
Δεν είναι τόσο απλό όσο φαίνεται!
Γυμνός ή όχι αυτή η άσκηση γυμνάζει!
Μην το επιχειρήσετε!
Κάνει το δέντρο…
Advice from a tree: 1. Stand tall and proud. 2. Go out on a limb. (These two things are very hard for me, but exactly what I need to harness within myself every day at this time in my life. I am going through many big changes that require standing tall and going out on limbs, but the one thing I also need to keep close to my heart and mind is those prayer hands. Prayer is huge in my life and I do believe that it can change situations greatly. If you also believe in prayer I would love and gratefully appreciate some prayers toward this transitioning time in my life. Much love and blessings to all!) Photo: @dpowellphotography Tattoo: @chowjones . . . #beagoddess #practiceandalliscoming #loveandalliscoming #yogainspiration #yogajourney #beawarrior #treepose #treeposetuesday #yoga2018 #yogastory #beginneryoga #yogainnature #nakedyoga #yogacalifornia #yogi #health #wellness #adventures #mylove #nudeyoga #adventuretime #scoliyoga #passion #yogacommunity #igyogafamily #meditate #mindfulness #light #namaste #fitforjune
Double Trouble
Μην το επιχειρήσετε στην παραλία.
"Are we born for something bigger than a simple life on tracks? Station to station, just pressing time to the finish line Are we fooling our imaginations? Like ships on the shore or planes on the floor Or trains on the highway You're a colorful soul in a technicolor world While you're living it black and white . Where we are is not all we are It's the path we've run so far Have you ever felt so alive? You feel the blood in your veins like ice Melting down your spine Oh, have you fallen in love? Felt that shiver, that shift in your soul Crashing down like a wave On the seaside, on the seaside" – All We Are by Andy Kong . . . Enjoying my last afternoon in Coronado on the beach then saying goodbye to @stringbeanyoga 😭 At 3 I'm taking a train up to LA to see my "gram" bestie I've never met, @lexcreid in just a few short hours! Going to a HIIT vinyasa class later tonight in Venice & def. gonna be cuddling her kitty 🐱 see you soon babe! . . #pincha #pinchamayurasana #HIITtoINVERT #backbend #yoga
Yoga παντού!
When the Burkie’s went to a nudist beach 🙈😎😜🏝 taking our connection to nature to a whole new level 🤸♀️#newexperiences #naturalist #naked #nakedyoga #holiday #liberating #ihopetherearenocrabs #freedom #portugal #nakedyogi #breathe #nudistbeach #nature #yogaeverydamnday #naturalist #flexible #portugal #travel
Γιατί πρέπει να ξεκινήσεις yoga;
Tα οφέλη της yoga στη γενική υγεία σου είναι πολλά και στα έχουμε απαριθμήσει και στο παρελθόν, όμως, αν θες μερικούς λόγους στα γρήγορα, απομονώσαμε τους κυριότερους:
- Βελτιώνει τη στάση του σώματός σου
- Αναπνέεις καλύτερα
- Αποκτάς πιο δυνατό κορμό
- Μειώνει την πίεση και συμβάλλει στην καλύτερη λειτουργία της καρδιάς σου
- Αυξάνει τη γονιμότητά σου
- Σε ανακουφίζει από πόνους στην πλάτη
- Μειώνει τα συμπτώματα του hangover
- Βοηθάει άτομα που πάσχουν από κατάθλιψη
