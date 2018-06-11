Γυναίκες κάνουν nude yoga και μας αφήνουν με το στόμα ανοιχτό | NSFW Photos

Yoga makes me feel such freedom… I feel liberated from pressures, demands, rules, discipline, expectations, when I do yoga regularly. ❤ I noticed that before I was more afraid… I was afraid of failure and the fact that I don't live to the fullest. I was afraid others didn't like me. I was afraid of offending others. I was afraid of gaining weight from eating sweets. I was afraid I didn't meet expectations. Especially my own expectations. I was afraid of my imperfection. ❤ Since yoga became a big part of my everyday life, I feel like I keep descovering more of myself. I'm becoming stronger. I found support, relax, peace, gentleness and openness. It feels like I don't care so much. And on the other hand, I care. Within me there is more love and less fear. Less uncertainty, competition and what if thinking. Less bad concience and stress for example of my appareance. More Life. ❤ Ps. Fine art card giveaways ❤❤❤

