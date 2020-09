Γιόρτασαν με τον πιο γλυκό τρόπο την 60ή επέτειο του γάμου τους!

View this post on Instagram

Love 💕! These two are such a wonderful example of love ! I had the pleasure of working with Marvin and Lucille to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary . This may be one of my favorite sessions to date <3 ! These two lovebirds even wore their original wedding attire for the session ( Lucille made her dress)! When I asked them both what their secret to a lasting marriage was they had the following advice. 1. Work hard 2. Be kind to one another 3. Think before you speak 4. Rely on each others strengths to overcome your weakness 5. Stay strong in your faith What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time. I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them. Happy Anniversary Marvin and Lucille !! Cheers <3 <3