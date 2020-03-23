Γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού: Παντρεύτηκαν στον δρόμο με παπά στο μπαλκόνι!

Γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #photos
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Έγινε… γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού! Δύο Αμερικανίδες βρήκαν τρόπο να γιορτάσουν την αγάπη τους παρά τις απαγορεύσεις και φυσικά οι εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου!

Τα ζευγάρια στην καραντίνα είναι μια ξεχωριστή υπόθεση, με πολλά να υποφέρουν απ’ την απόσταση, εάν δεν μένουν μαζί, ενώ άλλα να… παλεύουν να αντέξουν αφού η συνεχής τριβή μέσα στο σπίτι φέρνει συγκρούσεις!

Η 28χρονη Reilly Jennings και η 38χρονη Amanda Wheeler δεν ανήκουν σε καμία απ’ τις παραπάνω κατηγορίες. Είναι μαζί, είναι ερωτευμένες κι απ’ το να αναβάλλουν τον γάμο τους, αποφάσισαν να αλλάξουν τον τρόπο που θα γίνει!

Έτσι, το πρωί της Παρασκευής, παρά τις αντιξοότητες, παντρεύτηκαν.

Κανονικά ο γάμος τους είχε προγραμματιστεί να γίνει στις αρχές Οκτώβρη, όμως, όπως δήλωσε η Reilly Jennings στο NBC φοβήθηκαν ότι θα υπήρχαν ακυρώσεις λόγω της κατάστασης κι επίσπευσαν τον γάμο τους, ο οποίος έγινε μ’ έναν αλλιώτικο τρόπο.

Δες το video: Γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού

Οι δύο κοπέλες φυσικά δεν μπορούσαν να παντρευτούν ούτε στο δημαρχείο, λόγω της απαγόρευσης συναθροίσεων στη Νέα Υόρκη, έτσι προσπαθούσαν να σκεφτούν εναλλακτικές για το πώς θα μπορούσαν να κάνουν τον γάμο τους.

Ξεκίνησαν να στέλνουν μηνύματα σε συγγενείς, φίλους και γνωστούς και προσπάθησαν να βρουν κάποιον με πιστοποίηση που θα μπορούσε να τους παντρέψει.

Ο Wilson είπε αμέσως το “ναι” και τις πάντρεψε σε μια γειτονιά στο Μανχάταν, ενώ εκείνος βρισκόταν στο παράθυρο του τέταρτου ορόφου της πολυκατοικίας όπου μένει.

Μάλιστα, ο ίδιος κατά την τελετή διάβασε ένα απόσπασμα από το μυθιστόρημα “Ο έρωτας στα χρόνια της χολέρας”, του Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

View this post on Instagram

So @iknowmattwilson married @reillyjennings and @wheelsfit from his window and @kktapper took this picture that's now in @weddingwire and I'm just so excited about all of this! #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona #Repost @weddingwire (@get_repost) ・・・ “We got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. After several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY. We said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside four of our best friends. What a day. Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. I’ve waited four years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.” — @reillyjennings ❤️ 📷 @kktapper

A post shared by Harold Kaufman-Gibbons | Coach (@harold_gibbons) on

Το ζευγάρι αντάλλαξε όρκους, με τους φίλους και τους συγγενείς να χειροκροτούν συγκινημένοι, ενώ όλοι φρόντιζαν να κρατούν τις απαραίτητες αποστάσεις.

“Ήταν υπέροχα”, τόνισε η Jennings. “Όλα όσα αγαπώ στη Νέα Υόρκη αποτυπώθηκαν σε αυτή τη στιγμή”.

Πώς το γιόρτασε μετά το νιόπαντρο ζευγάρι; Με πολύ Netflix!

View this post on Instagram

we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️

A post shared by Reilly Jennings (@reillyjennings) on

Σεξ και κορονοϊός: Τι ισχύει τελικά και τι είναι ασφαλές να κάνεις;

Δες ακόμα:

Χιούμορ στην εποχή του κορονοϊού | Videos που θα σε κάνουν να γελάσεις!

Copyright © iPop 2012 - 2017 | All rights reserved