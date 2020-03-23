Γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού: Παντρεύτηκαν στον δρόμο με παπά στο μπαλκόνι!

Έγινε… γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού! Δύο Αμερικανίδες βρήκαν τρόπο να γιορτάσουν την αγάπη τους παρά τις απαγορεύσεις και φυσικά οι εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο του κόσμου!
Τα ζευγάρια στην καραντίνα είναι μια ξεχωριστή υπόθεση, με πολλά να υποφέρουν απ’ την απόσταση, εάν δεν μένουν μαζί, ενώ άλλα να… παλεύουν να αντέξουν αφού η συνεχής τριβή μέσα στο σπίτι φέρνει συγκρούσεις!
Η 28χρονη Reilly Jennings και η 38χρονη Amanda Wheeler δεν ανήκουν σε καμία απ’ τις παραπάνω κατηγορίες. Είναι μαζί, είναι ερωτευμένες κι απ’ το να αναβάλλουν τον γάμο τους, αποφάσισαν να αλλάξουν τον τρόπο που θα γίνει!
Έτσι, το πρωί της Παρασκευής, παρά τις αντιξοότητες, παντρεύτηκαν.
Κανονικά ο γάμος τους είχε προγραμματιστεί να γίνει στις αρχές Οκτώβρη, όμως, όπως δήλωσε η Reilly Jennings στο NBC φοβήθηκαν ότι θα υπήρχαν ακυρώσεις λόγω της κατάστασης κι επίσπευσαν τον γάμο τους, ο οποίος έγινε μ’ έναν αλλιώτικο τρόπο.
Δες το video: Γάμος στην εποχή του κορονοϊού
Οι δύο κοπέλες φυσικά δεν μπορούσαν να παντρευτούν ούτε στο δημαρχείο, λόγω της απαγόρευσης συναθροίσεων στη Νέα Υόρκη, έτσι προσπαθούσαν να σκεφτούν εναλλακτικές για το πώς θα μπορούσαν να κάνουν τον γάμο τους.
Ξεκίνησαν να στέλνουν μηνύματα σε συγγενείς, φίλους και γνωστούς και προσπάθησαν να βρουν κάποιον με πιστοποίηση που θα μπορούσε να τους παντρέψει.
View this post on Instagram
If you need a bright moment in the madness, we just hosted a ‘wedding from our window’. To say it was magic is an understatement. . @reillyjennings and @wheelsfit are officially wedded & @iknowmattwilson officiated from the 4th floor. . Our neighbors joined by blowing bubbles and cheering them on from their apartments. I’ve never witnessed a more beautiful wedding. . I know it’s uncertain times, but I feel so lucky to have so much love surrounding me. . Today I feel hopeful. I hope you feel a bit more hopeful now too. #windowwedding #bennettavenue #quarantinewedding #loveinthetimeofcholera #socialdistancing #nycwedding #weddingofficiant
Ο Wilson είπε αμέσως το “ναι” και τις πάντρεψε σε μια γειτονιά στο Μανχάταν, ενώ εκείνος βρισκόταν στο παράθυρο του τέταρτου ορόφου της πολυκατοικίας όπου μένει.
Μάλιστα, ο ίδιος κατά την τελετή διάβασε ένα απόσπασμα από το μυθιστόρημα “Ο έρωτας στα χρόνια της χολέρας”, του Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
View this post on Instagram
So @iknowmattwilson married @reillyjennings and @wheelsfit from his window and @kktapper took this picture that's now in @weddingwire and I'm just so excited about all of this! #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona #Repost @weddingwire (@get_repost) ・・・ “We got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. After several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY. We said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside four of our best friends. What a day. Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. I’ve waited four years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.” — @reillyjennings ❤️ 📷 @kktapper
View this post on Instagram
PROOF THAT THERE IS BEAUTY IN THE BREAKDOWN: After the marriage bureau literally shut down in their faces, @iknowmattwilson put on his superhero suit and officiated a beautifully impromptu wedding for @wheelsfit and @reillyjennings from his 4th floor window. There were cheers and bubbles blown from neighbors who were unexpected witnesses to these sweet street nuptials. Bottles were popped by friends who had gathered a respectable distance away, but just had to be there to celebrate these two wonderful humans. My heart swells for them and I am blessed to know the kind of people who make truly magic moments like this happen. #loveinthetimeofcorona #socialdistancewedding
Το ζευγάρι αντάλλαξε όρκους, με τους φίλους και τους συγγενείς να χειροκροτούν συγκινημένοι, ενώ όλοι φρόντιζαν να κρατούν τις απαραίτητες αποστάσεις.
“Ήταν υπέροχα”, τόνισε η Jennings. “Όλα όσα αγαπώ στη Νέα Υόρκη αποτυπώθηκαν σε αυτή τη στιγμή”.
Πώς το γιόρτασε μετά το νιόπαντρο ζευγάρι; Με πολύ Netflix!
View this post on Instagram
we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
✨New York City is MAGICAL✨ in scary times, moments like these prove the resilience and strength of people. Congratulations to @reillyjennings & @wheelsfit 🎉🎉 We are honored @reillyjennings chose to wear our Sloan Jumpsuit on this special day! 🤍🤍🤍 swipe to see their magical moment // #lovehutch 📸: @kktapper 📹: @reillyjennings
