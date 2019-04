Φωτογράφος δείχνει την αντίθεση ανάμεσα στον κόσμο μας και τις χώρες που είναι σε πόλεμο

View this post on Instagram

Migrants wait to be rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, north of the Libyan coast. . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . . @felipedana @apnews #libya #göçmen #mülteci #refugee #migrants #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş