14 facts που πρέπει να ξέρεις για την ψυχική υγεία

Η ψυχική υγεία δεν είναι ένα θέμα που αφορά κάποιους. Είναι κάτι που αφορά όλους μας. Τα παρακάτω illustrations περιλαμβάνουν 14 facts για την ψυχική υγεία που πρέπει όλοι να ξέρουμε.
Ορισμένα απ’ τα facts για την ψυχική υγεία είναι σοκαριστικά, ειδικά για όσους παλεύουν για ψυχικές διαταραχές, όπως η κατάθλιψη και το άγχος.
Εάν είσαι ανάμεσα σ’ εκείνους που παλεύουν με κάποια ψυχική διαταραχή, να θυμάσαι ότι δεν είσαι μόνος σου. Υπάρχουν άνθρωποι γύρω σου στους οποίους μπορείς ν’ απευθυνθείς και ν’ αναζητήσεις βοήθεια.
Δες εδώ την πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα συζήτηση που είχε το iPop.gr με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ψυχικής Υγείας, με την Αλεξάνδρα Καππάτου, Ψυχολόγο-Παιδοψυχολόγο.
Τι είναι η ψυχική υγεία;
Η ψυχική υγεία είναι ένα επίπεδο ψυχικής ευημερίας ή απουσίας ψυχικής ασθένειας. Είναι η ψυχολογική κατάσταση κάποιου που λειτουργεί σε ικανοποιητικό επίπεδο συναισθηματικής και συμπεριφοριστικής προσαρμογής.
Η ψυχική υγεία μπορεί να περιλαμβάνει την ικανότητα ενός ατόμου να απολαμβάνει τη ζωή και να δημιουργεί μια ισορροπία μεταξύ των δραστηριοτήτων ζωής και των προσπαθειών για την επίτευξη ψυχολογικής ανθεκτικότητας.
Σύμφωνα με τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας (Π.Ο.Υ.), η ψυχική υγεία περιλαμβάνει μεταξύ άλλων την «υποκειμενική ευεξία, την αντιληπτή αυτοαποτελεσματικότητα, την αυτονομία, την ικανότητα, την εξάρτηση μεταξύ των γενεών και την αυτοεκτίμηση του πνευματικού και συναισθηματικού δυναμικού ενός ατόμου».
Ο ΠΟΥ επίσης δηλώνει ότι η ευημερία ενός ατόμου συμπεριλαμβάνεται στην πραγματοποίηση των ικανοτήτων του, αντιμετωπίζοντας τα φυσιολογικά άγχη της ζωής, την παραγωγική εργασία και τη συμβολή στην κοινότητά του. Οι πολιτισμικές διαφορές, οι υποκειμενικές εκτιμήσεις και οι ανταγωνιστικές επαγγελματικές θεωρίες επηρεάζουν το πώς ορίζεται η «ψυχική υγεία».
14 facts για την ψυχική υγεία που πρέπει να ξέρεις:
May is National Mental Health Month. I am going to be doing a series of facts about mental illness to help raise awareness about how mental illness effects is all and not in the ways you might think. All statistics will be coming from Nami: the National Alliance on Mental Illness. More to come! . . . #nami #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmonth #mentalillness #mentalhealthfairy #selfcare #selflove #suicideprevention
Day two of #mentalhealthmonth. This statistic bums me out. One of the main reasons I think this is is because most health insurance companies do not cover things like psychiatric treatment or therapy. I’m tagging @aetna which is mine. Feel free to @ your insurance if they don’t cover therapy. Data from nami.org . . . #therapy #therapist #psychiatrist #psychology #mentalhealth #mentalillness #mentalhealthawareness
#mentalhealthmonth I personally had symptoms of depression and anxiety for many years before I was officially diagnosed. Looking back years later it became apparent that I had been struggling but didn’t realize fully why. Fact from Nami.org . . #depression #anxiety #teens #teenager #themoreyouknow #endthestigma #semicolon #cuteandsad
Mental health fact 4. This isn’t to say that everyone with severe mental health issues is destined to become homeless. There are a variety of factors that contribute,but inadequate mental health care is one reason why people can become or remain homeless. This fact comes from the National Coalition for the Homeless. If you would like to help, I have set up a donation to @national_homeless in my story today. . . #homeless #homelessness #mentalhealth #mentalhealthfairy #mentalillness #mentalhealthmonth #mentalhealthmatters #homelessness #empathy
The hardest part about being depressed for me was the severe lack of energy and motivation. For a long time I beat myself up for being lazy and thought that if I just worked harder that I would feel better again. This is a great way to end up with terrible self-esteem and burnout. I’ve learned to accept that mental illness is like any other illness. You wouldn’t t expect yourself to perform at 100% if you had the flu. I still try my best, but obviously some days my best is getting out of bed and feeding myself. Even though it can be frustrating at times, having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. . . . #motivation #getmotivated #truth #mentalhealth #mentalillness #depression #anxiety #selfcare #facts #thetea
College was the first time I ever had a panic attack, any many of my fellow students also suffered from depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. One of the most helpful things I did was to go to a group therapy session offered by my school. Has anyone else experienced mental health issues from school or college? Fact from @active_minds . . . #mentalillness #student #college #stress #mentalhealth #collegestress #finals #exams #ihateschool #ihatefinals
Men: you don’t have to be strong all the time. Women: your attempts are not just cries for attention. If you are struggling please reach out to someone. Suicide effects everyone regardless of gender. I’ve added some helpful resources in my highlights tab. Most of all, if you are considering suicide or have attempted in the past, please know that you are not weak and that if anything, I believe that you can make it through this. Facts from nami.org . . . #suicide #mentalillness #suicidal #reachout #youarenotalone #selfharm #fightthestigma #realconvo
Art by my comic friend @dystopiancomics! He was inspired by my mental health series and asked if he could do an illustration around Alexithymia. I had never heard of this before. Alexithymia is a personality trait, not a mental disorder, but it can put people at risk for other physical or psychiatric disorders. . . . #alexithymia #personalitytypes #personalitytrait #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthfairy #collab #feelings
Fact from the US Department of Veterans Affairs. I think this is important to talk about as there are many veterans still struggling and unable to get help. If you or someone you know is struggling there is a 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line at 18002378255. You can also text the line at 838255. . . . #thankyouforyourservice #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #memorialday #veterans #mentalhealth #va #veteran #veteransuicide
I’ve personally benefited from medication to treat my depression and anxiety. It took me a while to find something that worked for me but it was a game changer for getting my mood to a point where I could actually function as an adult. Therapy has also worked wonders for me and I am under the impression that every single person can benefit from coaching or therapy. If you have been on the fence I highly suggest at least trying it. Resources for how to find a local therapist or online therapy are in my highlights on my profile. Stay strong my friends. You can get through this. 💪🏼 . . . #therapy #therapist #mentalhealthfairy #mentalhealth #selfcare #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #myfavoritemeds #medication #antidepressants
Edit: I did not forget the “T”! This statistic is specifically about LGB. The figures for suicide attempts for trans folk are much higher. Will be doing a follow up post about this soon. | I figured I would wrap up mental health awareness month and kick off Pride month with this fact. I hope that as time goes on families will become more and more accepting and that this number will go down. I got this fact from the Trevor Project which works with lgbtq youth to prevent suicide. They have a chat hotline at tel:+1-866-488-7386. 🌈 . . . #lgbtq #lgbtq🌈 #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #mentalhealthfairy #thetrevorproject #ally #pride #pridemonth #lgbtqyouth