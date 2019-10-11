14 facts που πρέπει να ξέρεις για την ψυχική υγεία

Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #photos
Η ψυχική υγεία δεν είναι ένα θέμα που αφορά κάποιους. Είναι κάτι που αφορά όλους μας. Τα παρακάτω illustrations περιλαμβάνουν 14 facts για την ψυχική υγεία που πρέπει όλοι να ξέρουμε.

Ορισμένα απ’ τα facts για την ψυχική υγεία είναι σοκαριστικά, ειδικά για όσους παλεύουν για ψυχικές διαταραχές, όπως η κατάθλιψη και το άγχος.

Εάν είσαι ανάμεσα σ’ εκείνους που παλεύουν με κάποια ψυχική διαταραχή, να θυμάσαι ότι δεν είσαι μόνος σου. Υπάρχουν άνθρωποι γύρω σου στους οποίους μπορείς ν’ απευθυνθείς και ν’ αναζητήσεις βοήθεια.

Δες εδώ την πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα συζήτηση που είχε το iPop.gr με αφορμή την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ψυχικής Υγείας, με την Αλεξάνδρα Καππάτου, Ψυχολόγο-Παιδοψυχολόγο.

Τι είναι η ψυχική υγεία;

Η ψυχική υγεία είναι ένα επίπεδο ψυχικής ευημερίας ή απουσίας ψυχικής ασθένειας. Είναι η ψυχολογική κατάσταση κάποιου που λειτουργεί σε ικανοποιητικό επίπεδο συναισθηματικής και συμπεριφοριστικής προσαρμογής.

Η ψυχική υγεία μπορεί να περιλαμβάνει την ικανότητα ενός ατόμου να απολαμβάνει τη ζωή και να δημιουργεί μια ισορροπία μεταξύ των δραστηριοτήτων ζωής και των προσπαθειών για την επίτευξη ψυχολογικής ανθεκτικότητας.

Σύμφωνα με τον Παγκόσμιο Οργανισμό Υγείας (Π.Ο.Υ.), η ψυχική υγεία περιλαμβάνει μεταξύ άλλων την «υποκειμενική ευεξία, την αντιληπτή αυτοαποτελεσματικότητα, την αυτονομία, την ικανότητα, την εξάρτηση μεταξύ των γενεών και την αυτοεκτίμηση του πνευματικού και συναισθηματικού δυναμικού ενός ατόμου».

Ο ΠΟΥ επίσης δηλώνει ότι η ευημερία ενός ατόμου συμπεριλαμβάνεται στην πραγματοποίηση των ικανοτήτων του, αντιμετωπίζοντας τα φυσιολογικά άγχη της ζωής, την παραγωγική εργασία και τη συμβολή στην κοινότητά του. Οι πολιτισμικές διαφορές, οι υποκειμενικές εκτιμήσεις και οι ανταγωνιστικές επαγγελματικές θεωρίες επηρεάζουν το πώς ορίζεται η «ψυχική υγεία».

14 facts για την ψυχική υγεία που πρέπει να ξέρεις:

The hardest part about being depressed for me was the severe lack of energy and motivation. For a long time I beat myself up for being lazy and thought that if I just worked harder that I would feel better again. This is a great way to end up with terrible self-esteem and burnout. I’ve learned to accept that mental illness is like any other illness. You wouldn’t t expect yourself to perform at 100% if you had the flu. I still try my best, but obviously some days my best is getting out of bed and feeding myself. Even though it can be frustrating at times, having a mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. . . . #motivation #getmotivated #truth #mentalhealth #mentalillness #depression #anxiety #selfcare #facts #thetea

I’ve personally benefited from medication to treat my depression and anxiety. It took me a while to find something that worked for me but it was a game changer for getting my mood to a point where I could actually function as an adult. Therapy has also worked wonders for me and I am under the impression that every single person can benefit from coaching or therapy. If you have been on the fence I highly suggest at least trying it. Resources for how to find a local therapist or online therapy are in my highlights on my profile. Stay strong my friends. You can get through this. 💪🏼 . . . #therapy #therapist #mentalhealthfairy #mentalhealth #selfcare #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #myfavoritemeds #medication #antidepressants

Cover photo: Instagram account/ justpeachycomic

