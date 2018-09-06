Expectations VS Reality: Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω | Photos

Βλέπεις ορισμένες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram και απορείς πως γίνεται μερικές γυναίκες να δείχνουν τόσο τέλειες: Τέλεια μαλλιά, τέλειο δέρμα και τέλειο κορμί. Κι αναρωτιέσαι πώς γίνεται; Αυτή είναι η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω!
Expectations VS Reality…Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας -μάλλον- δεν έχει να κάνει τίποτα με αυτά που βλέπουμε στο Instagram. Η πραγματική ζωή βρίσκεται μακριά από τις οθόνες.
Η κάθε γυναίκα δεν περνά τον χρόνο της μόνο βάζοντας makeup, φτιάχνοντας τα μαλλιά της και πηγαίνοντας γυμναστήριο. Αυτή μπορεί να είναι μια εκδοχή. Η άλλη εκδοχή είναι οι γυναίκες που δουλεύουν, που έχουν παιδιά, που είναι σύζυγοι και τρέχουν και δεν φτάνουν. Όπως κι αν έχει η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας δεν είναι όπως πολλοί νομίζουν, και δεν πρέπει να υπάρχει καμία ντροπή σε αυτό.
Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω όπως είναι πραγματικά
I love my belly rolls! How was your day at school/work? 💫💜 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ (new video about my fav art supplies!) Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 And I made a tshirt! Swipe for details! ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #mondayblues #mondaymorning #expectations #summerbody #mondaymotivation #motivationalmonday #reality #introvert #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Οι δύσκολες μέρες είναι δύσκολες, όπως κι αν έχει!
I have a feeling that some people offered something in exchange for a nice period 😅 I want to have the number of the witch they went to (by the way, I’m in the mood for Halloween, who else? 😱🕷🍂🎃 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #period #mood #tired #periodmood #witchcraft #menstruation #energylevel #goodmorning #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Δεν είμαστε όλες πριγκίπισσες όταν ξυπνάμε το πρωί.
Happy Monday! Comment “💜” if your day went good and “😭” if it went bad. I hope to see a lot of purple hearts though 🙏🏼🌈 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #mondayblues #mood #tired #monday #mondaymood #mondaymorning #morningmood #goodmorning #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Τα μαλλιά μετά τη θάλασσα. Πώς θα ήθελες να είναι και πώς είναι στην πραγματικότητα.
Beach “waves” 🙄🌊 tag 3 of your friends in the comments below 👇🏼😍💜 UPDATEEE: there will be a Q&A / draw with me video on youtube.com/planetprudence tomorrow!! 😍❤️ ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #beachhair #beachwaves #wave #beauty #hairproblems #summerbeauty #vacation #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Πολλές θα ταυτιστούν με την παρακάτω φωτογραφία.
Comment “☀️” if I’m not the only one 👇🏼 ALSOOO: there’s a new vlog on youtube.com/planetprudence with my best friend 😍 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #selfcare #legday #healthcare #beauty #tuesday #summerbeauty #vacation #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Ποιο είναι τελικά το dress code για ένα φεστιβάλ;
Left or right? Comment in the comments below 👇🏼💜 ALSOOO: there’s a new vlog on youtube.com/planetprudence where I guide you around a bit in Bruges 😍 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #weekendvibes #summervibes #goingout #mondayblues #festival #festivalseason #mondaymotivation #mondays #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Τελικά το περίγραμμα στα χείλη δεν είναι και τόσο εύκολο να το κάνεις.
What is your favorite make up product?? 💄 My day today: I did a maaaajor commission in 31 degrees celcius (inside temperature.. yep). To us, Belgian winter creatures, we’re not at all used to this kind of weather 😅😂. I also packed some orders and it seems like you guys really dig the motivational prints a lot 😍🙌🏼💫 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! SHOP: SALE -25% on orders over €10 until July 31st! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #overlining #lipstick #makeup #beautyissues #beauty #mua #makeupartist #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Κάθε φορά που θέλεις να βάλεις ένα strapless μπλουζάκι.
How is your Monday going? Comment 🙋🏼♀️ if today was a workday for you (because so many people are on holidays now 😱). Also, there’s a new slot open to feature in one of my comics on Patreon! And I had a bunch of orders over the weekend for my webshop that I shipped to Ukraine, Germany, the US, Belgium and Austria 😍 they are on their way to their new owners 💜 thank you guys so much! And my book was found at @vromansbookstore in Pasadena, California by @airshipnotebooks 😍 I love you guys to infinity and beyond 😘💜 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! SHOP: SALE -25% on orders over €10 until July 31st! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #fashionfauxpas #fashionissue #fashionvictim #monday #mondayblues #mondays #summeroutfit #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Κάπως έτσι πιάνουν όλες τα μαλλιά τους κότσο (;)
Wow omg you guys are crazy! I shipped your webshop orders today and they are going to Belgium, my neighbours Germany and The Netherlands, but also to South Africa, the US and Colombia! I love you guys so much! The next batch will be shipped on Thursday! There’s still a -25% sale on all orders over €10, my loves! It’s so amazing to hear that you get inspired from my wall art 😍 How’s your Monday going?? 💜💜 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #monday #mondayblues #mondays #ponytail #hairproblems #volume #hairstyles #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Oups!
Looking hawt in all shapes and sizes 🍑 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #attractive #peach #lingerieshop #fashionfauxpas #fashion #cellulite #stretchmarks #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Τι εννοείς δεν πρέπει να σπας τα σπυράκια σου;
I have the worst skin ever. Comment “🔥” if you know the struggle. How’s your Monday going, loves?? 😍 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #monday #mondaymotivation #skincare #acne #skinstruggles #beauty #mondayblues #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
Τελικά τα κοντά μαλλιά δεν ταιριάζουν σε όλες!
Short hair don’t care, right? Tag your friends in the comments below 👇🏼💜 ~ Shop: planetprudence.com/shop SPRING SALE: -15% off on all prints until April 30! Or support my work via patreon.com/planetprudence ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #monday #mondaymotivation #mondayblues #motivationalmonday #weekend #hairproblems #shorthair #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram
