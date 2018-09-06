Expectations VS Reality: Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω | Photos

καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
γράφει #photos
Βλέπεις ορισμένες φωτογραφίες στο Instagram και απορείς πως γίνεται μερικές γυναίκες να δείχνουν τόσο τέλειες: Τέλεια μαλλιά, τέλειο δέρμα και τέλειο κορμί. Κι αναρωτιέσαι πώς γίνεται; Αυτή είναι η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω!

Expectations VS Reality…Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας -μάλλον- δεν έχει να κάνει τίποτα με αυτά που βλέπουμε στο Instagram. Η πραγματική ζωή βρίσκεται μακριά από τις οθόνες.

Η κάθε γυναίκα δεν περνά τον χρόνο της μόνο βάζοντας makeup, φτιάχνοντας τα μαλλιά της και πηγαίνοντας γυμναστήριο. Αυτή μπορεί να είναι μια εκδοχή. Η άλλη εκδοχή είναι οι γυναίκες που δουλεύουν, που έχουν παιδιά, που είναι σύζυγοι και τρέχουν και δεν φτάνουν. Όπως κι αν έχει η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας δεν είναι όπως πολλοί νομίζουν, και δεν πρέπει να υπάρχει καμία ντροπή σε αυτό.

Η καθημερινή ζωή κάθε γυναίκας εκεί έξω όπως είναι πραγματικά

I love my belly rolls! How was your day at school/work? 💫💜 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ (new video about my fav art supplies!) Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 And I made a tshirt! Swipe for details! ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #mondayblues #mondaymorning #expectations #summerbody #mondaymotivation #motivationalmonday #reality #introvert #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Οι δύσκολες μέρες είναι δύσκολες, όπως κι αν έχει!

I have a feeling that some people offered something in exchange for a nice period 😅 I want to have the number of the witch they went to (by the way, I’m in the mood for Halloween, who else? 😱🕷🍂🎃 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #period #mood #tired #periodmood #witchcraft #menstruation #energylevel #goodmorning #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Δεν είμαστε όλες πριγκίπισσες όταν ξυπνάμε το πρωί.

Happy Monday! Comment “💜” if your day went good and “😭” if it went bad. I hope to see a lot of purple hearts though 🙏🏼🌈 For videos go to -> youtube.com/planetprudence!!! 😍❤️ Alsoooo: -25% off on all orders over €10 on planetprudence.com/shop 🌙 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #mondayblues #mood #tired #monday #mondaymood #mondaymorning #morningmood #goodmorning #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Τα μαλλιά μετά τη θάλασσα. Πώς θα ήθελες να είναι και πώς είναι στην πραγματικότητα.

Πολλές θα ταυτιστούν με την παρακάτω φωτογραφία.

Ποιο είναι τελικά το dress code για ένα φεστιβάλ;

Τελικά το περίγραμμα στα χείλη δεν είναι και τόσο εύκολο να το κάνεις.

What is your favorite make up product?? 💄 My day today: I did a maaaajor commission in 31 degrees celcius (inside temperature.. yep). To us, Belgian winter creatures, we’re not at all used to this kind of weather 😅😂. I also packed some orders and it seems like you guys really dig the motivational prints a lot 😍🙌🏼💫 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! SHOP: SALE -25% on orders over €10 until July 31st! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #overlining #lipstick #makeup #beautyissues #beauty #mua #makeupartist #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Κάθε φορά που θέλεις να βάλεις ένα strapless μπλουζάκι.

How is your Monday going? Comment 🙋🏼‍♀️ if today was a workday for you (because so many people are on holidays now 😱). Also, there’s a new slot open to feature in one of my comics on Patreon! And I had a bunch of orders over the weekend for my webshop that I shipped to Ukraine, Germany, the US, Belgium and Austria 😍 they are on their way to their new owners 💜 thank you guys so much! And my book was found at @vromansbookstore in Pasadena, California by @airshipnotebooks 😍 I love you guys to infinity and beyond 😘💜 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! SHOP: SALE -25% on orders over €10 until July 31st! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #fashionfauxpas #fashionissue #fashionvictim #monday #mondayblues #mondays #summeroutfit #summer #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Κάπως έτσι πιάνουν όλες τα μαλλιά τους κότσο (;)

Wow omg you guys are crazy! I shipped your webshop orders today and they are going to Belgium, my neighbours Germany and The Netherlands, but also to South Africa, the US and Colombia! I love you guys so much! The next batch will be shipped on Thursday! There’s still a -25% sale on all orders over €10, my loves! It’s so amazing to hear that you get inspired from my wall art 😍 How’s your Monday going?? 💜💜 ~ BOOK: see insta highlights! Links to Patreon, shop and book in my bio 💜 ~ Copic markers by @buschvanderworp . . #monday #mondayblues #mondays #ponytail #hairproblems #volume #hairstyles #happiness #positivethoughts #markers #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare #girly #funny #sorelatable #comic #comics #webcomic #problems #bodypositive #bopo #feminism #funnycomics #dailycomic #justgirlythings #instacomic #mentalhealthawareness #illustrationgram

Oups!

Τι εννοείς δεν πρέπει να σπας τα σπυράκια σου;

Τελικά τα κοντά μαλλιά δεν ταιριάζουν σε όλες!

