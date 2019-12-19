Έλληνες φωτογραφίζονται γυμνοί για το Greeks Come True 2020 | Photos

Greeks Come True 2020
Κλαούντια Ντιντάτη
To Greeks Come True 2020 είναι το ημερολόγιο που θέλεις να έχεις στο σπίτι σου. Θέλεις με αυτόν τον τρόπο να υποδεχτείς τη νέα χρονιά, τη νέα δεκαετία και να σου φτιάχνει η διάθεση μήνα με τον μήνα.

Στο Greeks Come True 2020 βλέπουμε όλη την ελληνική, ανδρική ομορφιά σε ένα ημερολόγιο. Έλληνες αθλητές μας εισάγουν στη νέα δεκαετία… γυμνοί.

Οι άνδρες στο ημερολόγιο ποζάρουν γυμνοί στον φακό του ταλαντούχου Γιώργου Καπλανίδη και μαζί συνθέτουν το γυμνό ελληνικό ημερολόγιο για το 2020.

Πρόκειται για ένα project αρκετά τολμηρό, καθώς οι άνδρες ποζάρουν όπως τους γέννησε… η μάνα τους και δεν γίνεται να μην τους κοιτάξεις ξανά και ξανά και να μη θαυμάσεις τα καλλίγραμμα κορμιά τους. Ποζάρουν στην εξοχή αλλά και σε μια βίλα του 1970 σε ένα ιδιαίτερο σκηνικό.

Όπως κάθε χρονιά έτσι και φέτος Έλληνες αθλητές, επαγγελματίες και μη ποζάρουν στον Γιώργο Καπλανίδη και προκαλούν τον θαυμασμό μας. Μάλιστα, στο making of movie στο trailer βλέπουμε τους άνδρες σε διαφορετικές στιγμές, να κάνουν δουλειές, να κάνουν μπάνιο, να ποζάρουν στο κρεβάτι.

Ανατρεπτικό αλλά και συνάμα σύγχρονο και ρομαντικό. Γεμάτο αισθησιασμό και μιας τόσο αληθινής ομορφιάς που δεν γίνεται να μη σου εξάψει το ενδιαφέρον.

Το Greeks Come True 2020 μπορεί να γίνει δικό σου για να σου μπει πιο ευχάριστα και αισθησιακά η νέα χρονιά, η νέα δεκαετία. Στο greekscometrue.com, την ιστοσελίδα για αυτό το project μπορείς να διαβάσεις περισσότερες πληροφορίες, να δεις τις τιμές αλλά και να κάνεις δικό σου το ημερολόγιο.

Bonus:Ίσως είναι κι ένα καλό δώρο που μπορείς να κάνεις στην κολλητή, σίγουρα θα το εκτιμήσει!

Και φυσικά δεν γίνεται να μη δεις του σέξι Πυροσβέστες:

