Διάσημα brands που έχουν διαφορετικά ονόματα στο εξωτερικό!

Last week I received free coupons through the "Junk Mail" I was pleasantly surprised to find 3 Always Vouchers for their Discreet Range! . . I have used Always through the whole time being on my period along with Supermarket Own Brands. These liners smell nice! …Smell nice you must think?! Well they do and they make me feel fresh as a daisy. The vouchers really came handy. . . One of the packs I have picked up I am going to put in a Food Bank for those in need of them. . . If you didn't receive vouchers in your local area, you can apply for samples through their website!! Go take a look! . . Thank you @always_brand @proctergamble rgamble for letting so many of us try your new range! 🥰