Δεν ξέρεις πώς να περάσει ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου; Κλέψε ιδέες από εδώ!

View this post on Instagram

i m a g i n a t i o n ✨ Ja and I miss going to concerts and shows so much. But lately with all the new album releases, our speakers at home have been on overdrive! My two favorite new albums right now is by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) and Four Tet (@fourtetkieran) ! Thank you to all the artists helping us cope through this time! Stay Home and have a concert! 🎶 @jubescomicblog #jubescomicblog