Δεν ξέρεις πώς να περάσει ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου; Κλέψε ιδέες από εδώ!

Ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου περνάει όμορφα, αλλά κάποιες στιγμές αισθάνεσαι πως δεν ξέρεις τι άλλο να σκεφτείς για να κάνετε; Ένα παντρεμένο ζευγάρι έφτιαξε μια σειρά από illustrations για να δείξει σε όλους πώς περνάει αυτή την περίοδο της απομόνωσης στο σπίτι.
Η Julie Liu λατρεύει τη ζωγραφική και, όπως δηλώνει, αυτό που την κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη απ’ όλα είναι το να βλέπει τους ανθρώπους να γελάνε και να δίνει μια θετική χροιά στη ζωή τους.
Για να ενθαρρύνει την κοινωνική απομόνωση και τον αυτοπεριορισμό στο σπίτι, ξεκίνησε να ζωγραφίζει το τι κάνει εκείνη με τον σύντροφό της στο σπίτι, για να δώσει ιδέες σε άλλα ζευγάρια για το πώς να περνούν τον χρόνο στο σπίτι μαζί.
Στα σκίτσα που θα δεις η Julie Liu είναι το λαγουδάκι και ο άντρας της είναι το μαϊμουδάκι!
Η ίδια ελπίζει ότι θα διαβάσει τα κόμικς της πολύς κόσμος και θα συνειδητοποιήσει ότι κανείς δεν είναι μόνος του. Μπορεί να είμαστε απομονωμένοι, αλλά όλοι κάνουμε τα ίδια πράγματα μαζί!
Ιδέες για το πώς να περάσει ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου
Εάν σας λείπει μια συναυλία, κάντε μια στο σπίτι!
i m a g i n a t i o n ✨ Ja and I miss going to concerts and shows so much. But lately with all the new album releases, our speakers at home have been on overdrive! My two favorite new albums right now is by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) and Four Tet (@fourtetkieran) ! Thank you to all the artists helping us cope through this time! Stay Home and have a concert! 🎶 @jubescomicblog #jubescomicblog
Καιρός να ξεθάψετε αυτά τα επιτραπέζια που έχετε χωμένα στην αποθήκη.
[The Last Laugh] Ja and I have been playing card games for entertainment at home. Our goal is to learn 5️⃣ different games that can be played with just one deck of cards. Currently our favorites are "Big Two" and "Rummy". Tonight I'm gonna teach him "Crazy Eights". We both get a bit competitive and Ja can be a sore loser sometimes, but that's ok 😜. STAY HOME AND PLAY SOME CARDS. Comment below on your favorite card game! @jubescomicblog #jubescomicblog
Ακόμα και beach party μπορείς να κάνεις σπίτι σου με τον καλό καιρό!
Κι επιτέλους δοκιμάστε καινούρια πράγματα!
At some point in our lives, we have all told our friends that we are too busy to do something, that we "don't have the time". Well, for those that are struggling to keep busy during social distancing or self isolation at home, NOW IS THE TIME. Seize the opportunity to finally try that new thing, get better at a hobby. Encourage your friends to do the same. Keep them accountable with you ✨ Stay home and better yourself. #jubescomicblog @jubescomicblog
Χουχουλιάστε στο μπαλκόνι και μιλήστε με τους γείτονες!
Overcoming cabin fever: Self isolation or social distancing doesn't mean you can't get fresh air. Bring a chair onto your porch/balcony, put on extra layers or bring a blanket, wave hello to your neighbors from a distance. Ja and I legit pushed our couch onto the deck. We have an electric blanket to keep us cozy. Trust me, it's wonderful. The goal for my comic these days will be to encourage social distancing. There is NO CURE/VACCINE for the coronavirus so PREVENTION is the best medication. Keep yourself and everyone around you safe by not being exposed. STAY HOME AND DON'T GET SICK. @jubescomicblog #jubescomicblog
Κι εκείνον τον διαγωνισμό μαγειρικής, μήπως έχει έρθει η ώρα να τον κάνετε;
Social distancing at its finest. It's so fun, let's do it again! But seriously, the biggest favor anyone can do for society right now is to just STAY HOME and avoid all non-essential travel/gatherings. With my knee injury, I pretty much haven't left the house for almost a month now. I'm an expert at keeping busy at home, If you need suggestions, msg me 😉 @jubescomicblog #jubescomicblog
Tik Tok μπαίνεις; Αν ναι, θα έχεις πάρει έμπνευση για πολλές φάρσες στον σύντροφό σου!
Και τελικά… δεν είναι και τόσο άσχημη η ζωή αφού μπορείς να κοιμηθείς, να κοιμηθείς, να κοιμηθείς!
Δες και μερικές ακόμα ιδέες:
Όσα μπορείς να κάνεις με τον σύντροφό σου στο σπίτι και δεν έχεις σκεφτεί!