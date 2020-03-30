Δεν ξέρεις πώς να περάσει ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου; Κλέψε ιδέες από εδώ!

Ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου περνάει όμορφα, αλλά κάποιες στιγμές αισθάνεσαι πως δεν ξέρεις τι άλλο να σκεφτείς για να κάνετε; Ένα παντρεμένο ζευγάρι έφτιαξε μια σειρά από illustrations για να δείξει σε όλους πώς περνάει αυτή την περίοδο της απομόνωσης στο σπίτι.

Η Julie Liu λατρεύει τη ζωγραφική και, όπως δηλώνει, αυτό που την κάνει πιο ευτυχισμένη απ’ όλα είναι το να βλέπει τους ανθρώπους να γελάνε και να δίνει μια θετική χροιά στη ζωή τους.

Για να ενθαρρύνει την κοινωνική απομόνωση και τον αυτοπεριορισμό στο σπίτι, ξεκίνησε να ζωγραφίζει το τι κάνει εκείνη με τον σύντροφό της στο σπίτι, για να δώσει ιδέες σε άλλα ζευγάρια για το πώς να περνούν τον χρόνο στο σπίτι μαζί.

Στα σκίτσα που θα δεις η Julie Liu είναι το λαγουδάκι και ο άντρας της είναι το μαϊμουδάκι!

Η ίδια ελπίζει ότι θα διαβάσει τα κόμικς της πολύς κόσμος και θα συνειδητοποιήσει ότι κανείς δεν είναι μόνος του. Μπορεί να είμαστε απομονωμένοι, αλλά όλοι κάνουμε τα ίδια πράγματα μαζί!

Ιδέες για το πώς να περάσει ο χρόνος στο σπίτι με τον σύντροφό σου

Εάν σας λείπει μια συναυλία, κάντε μια στο σπίτι!

Καιρός να ξεθάψετε αυτά τα επιτραπέζια που έχετε χωμένα στην αποθήκη.

Ακόμα και beach party μπορείς να κάνεις σπίτι σου με τον καλό καιρό!

Κι επιτέλους δοκιμάστε καινούρια πράγματα!

Χουχουλιάστε στο μπαλκόνι και μιλήστε με τους γείτονες!

Κι εκείνον τον διαγωνισμό μαγειρικής, μήπως έχει έρθει η ώρα να τον κάνετε;

Tik Tok μπαίνεις; Αν ναι, θα έχεις πάρει έμπνευση για πολλές φάρσες στον σύντροφό σου!

Και τελικά… δεν είναι και τόσο άσχημη η ζωή αφού μπορείς να κοιμηθείς, να κοιμηθείς, να κοιμηθείς!

Δες και μερικές ακόμα ιδέες:

Όσα μπορείς να κάνεις με τον σύντροφό σου στο σπίτι και δεν έχεις σκεφτεί!

