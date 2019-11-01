Χορευτές και σκύλοι συνθέτουν το απόλυτο φωτογραφικό πρότζεκτ που πρέπει να δεις

χορευτές και σκύλοι
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
Αφροδίτη Πρέβεζα
γράφει #photos
Χορευτές και σκύλοι συνθέτουν το απόλυτο φωτογραφικό πρότζεκτ που πρέπει να δεις! Η ιδέα ξεκίνησε τυχαία κάπου μέσα στο 2017. Οι επαγγελματίες χορευτές με έδρα το St. Louis Kelly Pratt και Ian Kreidich, οι οποίοι είναι παντρεμένοι, θέλησαν να δουν τι θα γινόταν εάν έβαζαν χορευτές του μπαλέτου και σκύλους μαζί!

Σίγουρα ήταν ένα περίεργο concept, με το δεδομένο ότι το μπαλέτο έχει απαλές και ήπιες κινήσεις ενώ τα σκυλιά είναι παιχνιδιάρικα και θέλουν όλη την ώρα να κινούνται!

Όμως, μετά τις πρώτες φωτογραφίες όπου πρωταγωνιστούν χορευτές και σκύλοι, οι Kelly Pratt και Ian Kreidich πείστηκαν ότι πρέπει να συνεχίσουν το πρότζεκτ αφού το αποτέλεσμα ήταν μαγικό!

Το πρότζεκτ περιλαμβάνει 100 χορευτές και 100 σκύλους σε 10 πόλεις, με τις φωτογραφίες να λαμβάνονται μέσα σε 2,5 χρόνια. Οι φωτογραφίες δείχνουν πως όταν οι χορευτές έρχονται σε επαφή με σκύλους, αναδεικνύεται η πιο φωτεινή πλευρά τους.

Οι φωτογραφίες, εκτός απ’ τα social media, δημοσιεύτηκαν και σ’ ένα βιβλίο με τίτλο «Dancers and dogs» και αποτυπώνουν τη χαρά αυτής της επαφής και της αλληλεπίδρασης.

Το βιβλίο περιλαμβάνει 200 σελίδες με φωτογραφίες, αλλά και behind the scenes ιστορίες, απ’ την επαφή των χορευτών με τους σκύλους!

Φυσικά, κατά τη διάρκεια του πρότζεκτ οι σκύλοι έμαθαν νέα κόλπα και το απόλαυσαν!

Δες τις καλύτερες φωτογραφίες απ’ το πρότζεκτ «Χορευτές και σκύλοι»:

Photo: Instagram account/ dancersanddogs

