Χορεύει ή αιωρείται; Δώσε προσοχή στα πόδια του!

Mental Health Awareness is important. This allows us to educate and increase awareness about mental illness. We created this piece to exemplify the battles many of us go through with depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses affecting society today. Remember one thing, the harder you fall, the higher you bounce. For those of you that have followed my journey, take my story as inspiration to achieve the “impossible”. Link to the FULL VIDEO in my bio 👀✊🏻 with @iglide #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthawarenessweek #depression #anxiety #love