Αυτός ο λογαριασμός στο Instagram ανεβάζει μόνο σπάνιες, vintage photos διασήμων!

Little Drew Barrymore meeting Lady Diana. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” Barrymore recalls. “It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the people’s Princess. Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to. She was so kind and so nice.”

A post shared by Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:02am PDT