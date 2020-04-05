Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο που θα σου φτιάξει τη διάθεση! (Photos)

Άρτεμις Σκούφου
Άρτεμις Σκούφου
γράφει #photos
Όλα τα ζωάκια είναι υπέροχα κι εμείς εδώ στο iPop τα αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ. Όμως, ξέρεις ποιο είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο;

Ίσως να μην σου περνάει καν από το μυαλό, ίσως και να μην το έχεις ακούσει με το όνομά του, όμως το quokka είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο κι είναι πραγματικά τόσο γλυκό κι αξιολάτρευτο. Το quokka είναι πάντα τόσο ευτυχισμένο όσο ένα σκυλάκι που του δίνεις την αγαπημένη του λιχουδιά.

Όμως, ποιο είναι αυτό το ζώο που είναι τόσο ευτυχισμένο;

Τα quokka βρίσκονται σε μερικά μικρά νησιά στα ανοικτά των ακτών της Δυτικής Αυστραλίας, κυρίως στη νήσο Ρότνεστ, λίγο έξω από το Περθ, καθώς και στη νήσο Μπολντ κοντά στο Άλμπανι και σε μεμονωμένους διάσπαρτους πληθυσμούς στο δάσος και στην παράκτια περιοχή μεταξύ του Περθ και του Άλμπανι. Ζουν κατά μέσο όρο δέκα χρόνια και δεν είναι μεγαλύτερα από μία γάτα. Ωστόσο είναι ικανότατοι και ταχύτατοι κυνηγοί, αφού όπως τα περισσότερα τρωκτικά ζουν και κινούνται κυρίως τη νύχτα, ενώ μπορεί να αναπτύξουν μεγάλες ταχύτητες, αλλά και να σκαρφαλώσουν με απίστευτη ευκολία σε θάμνους και δέντρα.

Είναι πραγματικά αξιολάτρευτα ζώα και μπορούν να σου φτιάξουν τη διάθεση μέσα από μερικές μόνο φωτογραφίες τους. Αν παρατηρήσεις ένα quokka, θα αισθανθείς ξαφνικά ένα απρόσμενο κύμα χαράς, χάρη στη γλυκύτητά τους.

Για να δούμε, θα έχεις κι εσύ την ίδια αντίδραση μ’ εμάς;

Τα quokka είναι μαρσιποφόρα στην οικογένεια των μακρόποδων, όπως τα καγκουρό.

Το χαμόγελό τους σε κάνει να χαμογελούν κι εσύ στη στιγμή!

Είναι συνεχώς χαρούμενα και δεν ενοχλούν κανέναν στον πλανήτη.

Σε κοιτάνε με το πιο γλυκό βλέμμα!

Μ’ αυτή ειδικά τη φωτογραφία δεν γίνεται να μην τα λατρέψεις κι εσύ!

Τα υπέροχα αυτά ζωάκια είναι ενθουσιασμένα ακόμα και με τα απλούστερα πράγματα, όπως ένα νόστιμο φύλλο.

Τα αγαπήσαμε κι εμείς τόσο μα τόσο πολύ που μακάρι να μπορούσαμε να τα βλέπουμε κάθε μέρα και να μας φτιάξουν τη διάθεση, όπως μόνο αυτά ξέρουν! 

Photo: Instagram/ cruzysuzy

