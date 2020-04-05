Αυτό είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο που θα σου φτιάξει τη διάθεση! (Photos)

Όλα τα ζωάκια είναι υπέροχα κι εμείς εδώ στο iPop τα αγαπάμε τόσο πολύ. Όμως, ξέρεις ποιο είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο;
Ίσως να μην σου περνάει καν από το μυαλό, ίσως και να μην το έχεις ακούσει με το όνομά του, όμως το quokka είναι το πιο ευτυχισμένο ζώο στον κόσμο κι είναι πραγματικά τόσο γλυκό κι αξιολάτρευτο. Το quokka είναι πάντα τόσο ευτυχισμένο όσο ένα σκυλάκι που του δίνεις την αγαπημένη του λιχουδιά.
Όμως, ποιο είναι αυτό το ζώο που είναι τόσο ευτυχισμένο;
Τα quokka βρίσκονται σε μερικά μικρά νησιά στα ανοικτά των ακτών της Δυτικής Αυστραλίας, κυρίως στη νήσο Ρότνεστ, λίγο έξω από το Περθ, καθώς και στη νήσο Μπολντ κοντά στο Άλμπανι και σε μεμονωμένους διάσπαρτους πληθυσμούς στο δάσος και στην παράκτια περιοχή μεταξύ του Περθ και του Άλμπανι. Ζουν κατά μέσο όρο δέκα χρόνια και δεν είναι μεγαλύτερα από μία γάτα. Ωστόσο είναι ικανότατοι και ταχύτατοι κυνηγοί, αφού όπως τα περισσότερα τρωκτικά ζουν και κινούνται κυρίως τη νύχτα, ενώ μπορεί να αναπτύξουν μεγάλες ταχύτητες, αλλά και να σκαρφαλώσουν με απίστευτη ευκολία σε θάμνους και δέντρα.
Είναι πραγματικά αξιολάτρευτα ζώα και μπορούν να σου φτιάξουν τη διάθεση μέσα από μερικές μόνο φωτογραφίες τους. Αν παρατηρήσεις ένα quokka, θα αισθανθείς ξαφνικά ένα απρόσμενο κύμα χαράς, χάρη στη γλυκύτητά τους.
Για να δούμε, θα έχεις κι εσύ την ίδια αντίδραση μ’ εμάς;
I hope once this is all over, people remember to be more appreciative and grateful for everything life has to offer. Especially the little things! The sad truth, is that what we are currently experiencing many people go through each day even when there isn’t a global health crisis. We are beyond blessed and we shouldn’t need to experience a pandemic like this to realize that. Take nothing for granted ❤️ #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #kindness #happy #happiness #beautiful #love #wholesome #perth #stayhome #smile #rottnest #doitinwa #seeaustralia #animals #goodvibes #animallover #covid19
Τα quokka είναι μαρσιποφόρα στην οικογένεια των μακρόποδων, όπως τα καγκουρό.
Kindness is spreading sunshine into other people’s lives regardless of the weather ☀️ 📸: My partner @meiji_nguyen_photography #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #kindness #happy #happiness #beautiful #love #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #smile #rottnest #doitinwa #seeaustralia #animals #goodvibes #animallover
Το χαμόγελό τους σε κάνει να χαμογελούν κι εσύ στη στιγμή!
Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy! #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #perthtodo #beautiful #happy #love #chubby #amazing_wa #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #perthisok #rottnestfastferries #smile #rottnest #justanotherdayinwa #thewestaustralian #australiantourism #seeaustralia
Celebrating the Quokka this #worldwildlifeday Quokkas are categorised as a vulnerable species. Let’s look after and appreciate the beautiful wildlife that surrounds us. The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans. #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #happy #happiness #beautiful #happy #love #amazing_wa #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #smile #rottnest #justanotherdayinwa #australiantourism #seeaustralia #animals #animallover
Είναι συνεχώς χαρούμενα και δεν ενοχλούν κανέναν στον πλανήτη.
Love is a song that never ends! 🐻❤️🦋 #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #perthtodo #bambi #happy #love #mentalhealth #amazing_wa #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #anxiety #rottnestfastferries #smile #rottnest #disney #magical #australiantourism #seeaustralia
Σε κοιτάνε με το πιο γλυκό βλέμμα!
Will you be mine? 🐻🌹 #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #happy #happiness #beautiful #happyvalentinesday #love #willyoubemine #discoveraustralia #romantic #westernaustralia #smile #rottnest #valentinesday2020 #australiantourism #seeaustralia #animals #valentines #animallover #perth
The cutest pocket child I’ve ever seen! 😍 #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #perthtodo #beautiful #happy #love #mentalhealth #amazing_wa #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #happiness #smile #rottnest #justanotherdayinwa #thewestaustralian #australiantourism #seeaustralia #cuteness #love
Μ’ αυτή ειδικά τη φωτογραφία δεν γίνεται να μην τα λατρέψεις κι εσύ!
No matter how small, no act of kindness is ever wasted ❤️ #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #happy #happiness #beautiful #anxietyrelief #love #amazing_wa #covid_19 #perth #westernaustralia #smile #rottnest #anxietyrelief #corona #seeaustralia #animals #anxiety #animallover
Τα υπέροχα αυτά ζωάκια είναι ενθουσιασμένα ακόμα και με τα απλούστερα πράγματα, όπως ένα νόστιμο φύλλο.
Colgate Model? #quokka #quokkas #perthlife #quokkalove #amazing #beautiful #view #scenery #Australia #rottnestisland #cute #adorable #quokkaselfies #perthtodo #beautiful #happy #love #chubby #amazing_wa #discoveraustralia #perth #westernaustralia #pokemon #rottnestfastferries #smile #rottnest #justanotherdayinwa #thewestaustralian #australiantourism #seeaustralia
Τα αγαπήσαμε κι εμείς τόσο μα τόσο πολύ που μακάρι να μπορούσαμε να τα βλέπουμε κάθε μέρα και να μας φτιάξουν τη διάθεση, όπως μόνο αυτά ξέρουν!