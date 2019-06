Αυτά τα… «αγγελούδια» είναι παιδιά διασήμων που μας έκλεψαν την καρδιά! | Photos

View this post on Instagram

Piercing, emerald, defiant eyes, you stare me down. Your cheeks flush a strawberry jam-like hue, you stare me down. Queen of your kingdom, Ruler of the land, you stare me down. Commander, head honcho, key player, sovereign- you stand. There you are. Your clumsy legs standing your ground like pillars of the earth. Your lemon colored ringlets brush against that single freckle on your right cheek. By no means will you let me know that you are ill-equipped for battle. For you are new to the game. But what you lack in experience you make up in morale. * * Read the rest of my article “on the sidelines waiting” on my blog @bottleandheels. Link in my bio.