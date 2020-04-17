Αυτά τα μωράκια με τα ζωάκια τους είναι ό,τι πιο γλυκό έχεις δει σήμερα! (Photos)

μωρά με τα ζωάκια
Άρτεμις Σκούφου
Άρτεμις Σκούφου
γράφει #photos
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Έχεις δει πιο γλυκά μωρά με τα ζωάκια αγκαλιά τους; Αυτά τα μωράκια θα σου “κλέψουν” την καρδιά μαζί με τα αγαπημένα τους ζωάκια μαζί ακόμα και στο κρεβάτι. 

Αυτές οι φωτογραφίες με μωρά με τα ζωάκια τους αγκαλιά θα σου προσφέρουν μια δόση χαράς σήμερα. Ένας Άγγλος φωτογράφος έδωσε μια νέα διάσταση στις φωτογραφίες πολλών μωρών, αφού κατάφερε φωτογραφίσει με τον φακό του τον υπέροχο δεσμό που ενώνει τα νεογέννητα με τα ζώα.

Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο Sujata Setia αποφάσισε να αποτίσει φόρο τιμής στον αποθανόντα σκύλο του Mustang, ενσωματώνοντας διαφορετικά ζώα στις φωτογραφίες του, δημιουργώντας πρωτότυπες και διαρκείς αναμνήσεις που οι γονείς θα μπορούν να θαυμάσουν για πάντα. Και αποδείχθηκε ότι οι πελάτες του αγαπούσαν τις φωτογραφίες των νεογέννητων που κοιμούνται με τους τετράποδους -κυρίως- μικρούς τους φίλους.

Σκυλάκια, γατάκια, παπάκια, ακόμα και… γουρουνάκι -όχι βρώμικα- είναι αγκαλιά, παίζουν ή κοιμούνται μαζί με νεογέννητα μωράκια. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι εντυπωσιακό και πολύ γλυκό.

Αγκαλιά στο κρεβάτι με το σκυλάκι του. 

Παίζοντας στην εξοχή με το γουρουνάκι. 

Αγκαλιά με τη γατούλα και όνειρα γλυκά! 

Τα παπάκια κρατούν συντροφιά στο μωράκι που παίρνει τον υπνάκο του. 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sujata Setia (@butnaturalphotography) στις

Το μωρό που γεννήθηκε με… νεύρα και οι φωτογραφίες του έγιναν viral!

Ασορτί στα κόκκινα το μωράκι με το σκυλάκι του! 

Αυτή κι αν είναι αληθινή αγάπη! 

Στην εξοχή με τα ζωάκια! 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sujata Setia (@butnaturalphotography) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Sujata Setia (@butnaturalphotography) στις

Κι αν αυτές δεν είναι γλυκές φωτογραφίες τότε ποιες; 

Μήπως να ρίξεις μια ματιά και σε αυτές;

Αυτά τα νεογέννητα μωράκια με προστατευτικές ασπίδες θα σου λιώσουν την καρδιά (Photos)

Photo: Instagram/ butnaturalphotography

Copyright © iPop 2012 - 2017 | All rights reserved