Αυτά τα μωράκια με τα ζωάκια τους είναι ό,τι πιο γλυκό έχεις δει σήμερα! (Photos)

Έχεις δει πιο γλυκά μωρά με τα ζωάκια αγκαλιά τους; Αυτά τα μωράκια θα σου “κλέψουν” την καρδιά μαζί με τα αγαπημένα τους ζωάκια μαζί ακόμα και στο κρεβάτι.
Αυτές οι φωτογραφίες με μωρά με τα ζωάκια τους αγκαλιά θα σου προσφέρουν μια δόση χαράς σήμερα. Ένας Άγγλος φωτογράφος έδωσε μια νέα διάσταση στις φωτογραφίες πολλών μωρών, αφού κατάφερε φωτογραφίσει με τον φακό του τον υπέροχο δεσμό που ενώνει τα νεογέννητα με τα ζώα.
Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο Sujata Setia αποφάσισε να αποτίσει φόρο τιμής στον αποθανόντα σκύλο του Mustang, ενσωματώνοντας διαφορετικά ζώα στις φωτογραφίες του, δημιουργώντας πρωτότυπες και διαρκείς αναμνήσεις που οι γονείς θα μπορούν να θαυμάσουν για πάντα. Και αποδείχθηκε ότι οι πελάτες του αγαπούσαν τις φωτογραφίες των νεογέννητων που κοιμούνται με τους τετράποδους -κυρίως- μικρούς τους φίλους.
Σκυλάκια, γατάκια, παπάκια, ακόμα και… γουρουνάκι -όχι βρώμικα- είναι αγκαλιά, παίζουν ή κοιμούνται μαζί με νεογέννητα μωράκια. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι εντυπωσιακό και πολύ γλυκό.
Αγκαλιά στο κρεβάτι με το σκυλάκι του.
View this post on Instagram
Whooooo loves puppies and babies and babies and puppies and puppies and babies and babies and puppies…. in that order??!! 🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻 . . . . #pupsandkiddos #pups #nikonphotocontest #sigmart #ig_fotografdiyari #amazing_fs #hubs_united #official_photography_hub #exceptional_pictures #shotzdelight #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #instagram #lovepuppies
View this post on Instagram
Sleepover with bestie tonight! Nikon D800, 50mm, f1.4, 1/250ss, ISO 125 . . . . #cm_smile #featuremama #igw_light #enchantedchildhood #count_itjoy #featurememozi #heaventhrumylens #pocket_sweetness #stunning_babies #wildandbravelittles #the_sugar_jar #subjectlight #jj_its_kids #thecandidclass #click_vision #lifeandlensblog #letsclicksoc #clickmagazine #let_there_be_delight #lifewellcaptured #shared_joy #atdiff_kids #celebrate_childhood #themindfulapproach #my_magical_moments #ourcandidlife #pixel_kids
View this post on Instagram
It’s almost midnight in London so I am off to sleep but not before leaving you with the sweetest possible smile… meet Ryder and Hazel! . . This gorgeous romper and bonnet by @katharinahakajcouture . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
Παίζοντας στην εξοχή με το γουρουνάκι.
View this post on Instagram
“Not really sir! It’s not easy being so utterly…deliciously…hopelessly cute. I’m sure you’ll understand. Oink!!” 🐷🤪 . . . . #ig_creativepics #clickinmoms #ftwotw #ourclickdays #londonfamilyphotographer #newbornphotographermumbai #familyphotographermumbai #celebrityfamilyphotographer #best_art_project #people_tr #ig_shotz_people #globe_people #heart_imprint_vip #cpcfeature #official_photography_hub #nikontop #splendid_people #photos_dailydose #infinity_children #bestfamilyphotographer #celebrityphotographer
Αγκαλιά με τη γατούλα και όνειρα γλυκά!
View this post on Instagram
I just couldn't resist giving you one more from this "kitty by my side" series!! Hope it makes you smile 😍😍 #whpdailylife . . . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
Τα παπάκια κρατούν συντροφιά στο μωράκι που παίρνει τον υπνάκο του.
View this post on Instagram
"Move mate! We need to sleep as well. 🐥🐥🐥 😝" shot this image with Nikon d800, 50mm f1.4g at f1.6, ss 1/1000, ISO 50. . . . . #candidchildhood #turkobjektif #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #mom_hub #momtogs #ig_dynamic #natgeomyshot #enchantedchildhood #lifewellcaptured #thesincerestoryteller #the_sugar_jar #thebloomforum #thecandidclass #thecreativeshots #thelife #momswithcameras #pixel_kids #kidsforreal #letthemexplore #letthembelittle #follow_this_light #magicofchildhood
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Sleepover with best friends! Who wouldn't love it 😍🐥🐥 . . . . #cameramama #candidmoment #candidchildhood #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #magicofchildhood #childofig #indianshutterbugs #indianphotographers #thelifestylecollective #featurememozi #click_vision #clickmagazine #beyondwanderlust #oph #nikonasia #iamnikon #thehonestlens
View this post on Instagram
It took an entire village to put him to sleep. 😝😝🐥🐥 . . . . . #cameramama #candidmoment #candidchildhood #childhoodunplugged #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #magicofchildhood #childofig #indianphotographyclub #thelifestylecollective #featurememozi #click_vision #clickmagazine #beyondthewanderlust #oph #nikonasia #iamnikon #thehonestlens
Ασορτί στα κόκκινα το μωράκι με το σκυλάκι του!
View this post on Instagram
Sweet dreams dear friends❤️🥰 . . . This gorgeous romper and bonnet by @katharinahakajcouture . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895 #whpnaturallight
Αυτή κι αν είναι αληθινή αγάπη!
View this post on Instagram
“First kiss” ~ isn’t love the most beautiful thing in the world?! ❤️❤️❤️ . . #pupsandkiddos #pups #nikonphotocontest #sigmart #ig_fotografdiyari #amazing_fs #hubs_united #official_photography_hub #exceptional_pictures #shotzdelight #turkobjektif_kids #ig_masterpiece #instagram #lovepuppies
Στην εξοχή με τα ζωάκια!
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Seriously can this get any cuter!!!! This is twoooo much!! . . . . . #ig_masterpiece #momentsinthesun #scenes_not_screens #cpcfeature #cameramama #camera_mama #childrenseemagic #childhoodmemories #childhoodunplugged #childhoodfavorite #newbornphotography #newbornsession #newbornbabygirl #newbornposing #newbornphotos #newbornpictures #newbornphoto #ig_dynamic #natgeoyourshot #enchantedchildhood #igrepresent #shared_joy #airy_pics #bicfp #ig_motherhood #lifewellcaptured #follow_this_light #jj_forum_1895
Κι αν αυτές δεν είναι γλυκές φωτογραφίες τότε ποιες;
Μήπως να ρίξεις μια ματιά και σε αυτές;
Αυτά τα νεογέννητα μωράκια με προστατευτικές ασπίδες θα σου λιώσουν την καρδιά (Photos)