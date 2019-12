Αυτά τα doodles θα σε εμπνεύσουν ν’ αγαπήσεις τον εαυτό σου!

View this post on Instagram

Even we practise self-love, we choose positivity, sometimes we get hurt, and we still love. If we feel like we can't love now, have faith, we will love again 🌈🌈 Thank you so very much beautiful souls for all your prayers, love, light and support to Hong Kong 🙏🏻