Αυτά είναι τα προβλήματα που ενώνουν τις γυναίκες | Comics

Για τα προβλήματα γυναικών στον σύγχρονο κόσμο έχουμε μιλήσει πολλές φορές. Είναι προβλήματα που κανένας άνδρας ΠΟΤΕ δεν θα καταλάβει, θέματα που οι γυναίκες μπορούν να νιώσουν η μία την άλλη, μόνο με ένα βλέμμα.
Και τα προβλήματα γυναικών στον σύγχρονο κόσμο είναι πολλά ή μάλλον μια γυναίκα τα μεγεθύνει λίγο στο μυαλό της. Αλλά δεν έχει και άδικο. Γιατί το να είσαι γυναίκα σήμερα δεν είναι και το πιο εύκολο πράγμα στον κόσμο.
Οι ρόλοι σου είναι πολλοί και απαιτητικοί και όλοι ζητούν πολλά από σένα. Είσαι γυναίκα (με ό,τι μπορεί να σημαίνει αυτό), είσαι εργαζόμενη με στόχους, είσαι σύντροφος, είσαι μαμά, είσαι κόρη. Όλοι κάτι περιμένουν από σένα κι εσύ κάνεις τα πάντα για να τους το δώσεις και με το παραπάνω.
Αυτή τη φορά δεν θα μείνουμε τόσο στο «βαθυστόχαστο» της υπόθεσης, αλλά θα μιλήσουμε για εκείνα τα καθημερινά προβλήματα που μια γυναίκα αντιμετωπίζει και ένας άνδρας τα θεωρεί αμελητέα.
Κορίτσια ταυτιστείτε ελεύθερα!
Τα…προβλήματα γυναικών στον σύγχρονο κόσμο
Και πείτε μου..πονάει τίποτα περισσότερο από αυτό;
Όταν αποφασίζεις κι εσύ να βάλεις ένα σκισμένο παντελόνι. Αλλά δεν πάνε όλα όπως τα είχες φανταστεί….
Όταν φυσάει και έχεις βάλει lip gloss ή lip balm….
Εσύ κάθε φορά που πας για ψώνια και ψάχνεις κάτι απλό, λιτό κι απέριττο. Αμ δε…
Κάθε καλοκαίρι, μόλις μπαίνεις σπίτι…
Oups!
Εκείνες τις δύσκολες μέρες του μήνα….
Τα χέρια ψηλά αν κοιμάσαι κι εσύ κάπως έτσι. Όπως βολεύεται ο καθένας…
Όταν βάζεις αποσμητικό και μετά βάζεις τη μπλούζα…
Γι΄αυτό μισείς τα strapless σουτιέν. Γι΄αυτό.
Η αλήθεια να λέγεται….
Κάθε φορά που είσαι στο λεωφορείο και ακούς μουσική…
Ξύρισμα. Ένα κεφάλαιο από μόνο του.
Ό,τι πιο εκνευριστικό.
Και η καλύτερη στιγμή της ημέρας….
