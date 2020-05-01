Άρωμα Άνοιξης απ’ όλο τον κόσμο! (Photos)

Φέτος η Άνοιξη σ’ όλο τον κόσμο μπορεί να είναι διαφορετική λόγω της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού, όμως αυτό δεν σημαίνει πως τα τοπία δεν είναι ανθισμένα.
Όπως κάθε χρόνο, έτσι και φέτος, πολλές χώρες “μυρίζουν” Άνοιξη με τα ανθισμένα τοπία να πρωταγωνιστούν. Αναμφίβολα, είναι η πιο χρωματιστή εποχή του χρόνου, που μπορεί στο λεπτό να σου φτιάξει τη διάθεση. Τα τοπία είναι υπέροχο με την Άνοιξη σ’ όλο τον κόσμο να πρωταγωνιστεί αυτές τις μέρες.
Από την Ελλάδα μέχρι την Ολλανδία, από τη Γαλλία μέχρι το Άμπου Ντάμπι, η Άνοιξη έχει αφήσει το στίγμα της και εικόνες με ολάνθιστα λιβάδια και τοπία.
Άνοιξη… Η εποχή που όλα ανθίζουν. Όπως είπε και ο Pablo Neruda, «Μπορείς να κόψεις όλα τα λουλούδια αλλά δεν μπορείς να εμποδίσεις την Άνοιξη να έρθει». Γι’ αυτό και ακόμα κι αν είμαστε κλεισμένοι στα σπίτια μας η Άνοιξη θα έρθει, έτσι είναι η φυσιολογική ροή των πραγμάτων, τα λουλούδια να ανθίσουν και η εποχή αυτή να σε κάνει πιο χαρούμενο, ακόμα και βλέποντας μόνο μερικά τοπία απ’ όλο τον κόσμο που έχουν υποδεχτεί την Άνοιξη για τα καλά!
Πώς είναι λοιπόν η Άνοιξη σε άλλα μέρη του κόσμου;
Ολλανδία
Colorful flowery carpets in Netherlands 🌷
Στρασβούργο, Γαλλία
Behind the flowers ~ Strasbourg, France
Χάλστατ, Αυστρία
Hello spring! 🌸 ~ Hallstatt, Austria
Ολλανδία (και πάλι!)
Colorful flowery carpets in Netherlands 🌷
Βόννη, Γερμανία
Spring alley ~ Bonn, Germany 🌸
Ρόουντ Άιλαντ, ΗΠΑ
Hobbit house/hole this spring ~ Rhode Island
Κι αυτή η γατούλα με την πεταλουδίτσα στη μύτη της στο Αμπού Ντάμπι δεν είναι υπέροχη;
CAT LOVER friends 🐱 ~ Abu Dhabi
Σικάγο
April showers have brought May flowers on Michigan Avenue. Chicago
Σε όλα τα μέρη του κόσμου που επικρατεί αυτή η εποχή τα τοπία είναι υπέροχα. Και μόνο βλέποντάς τα θες να μεταφερθείς εκεί.
Spring nature photography
Μπορεί να βλέπεις αυτά τα υπέροχα λουλούδια στη Λιθουανία και να προτιμάς να τα δεις από κοντά, όμως πού ξέρεις… Ίσως να έχει και κοντά στην γειτονιά σου κάποια αμυγδαλιά ή οποιοδήποτε άλλο δέντρο που να έχει ανθίσει και να ομορφαίνει το τοπίο!
Κι όπως είπε και ο Οδυσσέας Ελύτης, «Την Άνοιξη αν δεν την βρεις την φτιάχνεις»!