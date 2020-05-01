Άρωμα Άνοιξης απ’ όλο τον κόσμο! (Photos)

Άνοιξη σ' όλο τον κόσμο
Φέτος η Άνοιξη σ’ όλο τον κόσμο μπορεί να είναι διαφορετική λόγω της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού, όμως αυτό δεν σημαίνει πως τα τοπία δεν είναι ανθισμένα. 

Όπως κάθε χρόνο, έτσι και φέτος, πολλές χώρες “μυρίζουν” Άνοιξη με τα ανθισμένα τοπία να πρωταγωνιστούν. Αναμφίβολα, είναι η πιο χρωματιστή εποχή του χρόνου, που μπορεί στο λεπτό να σου φτιάξει τη διάθεση. Τα τοπία είναι υπέροχο με την Άνοιξη σ’ όλο τον κόσμο να πρωταγωνιστεί αυτές τις μέρες.

Από την Ελλάδα μέχρι την Ολλανδία, από τη Γαλλία μέχρι το Άμπου Ντάμπι, η Άνοιξη έχει αφήσει το στίγμα της και εικόνες με ολάνθιστα λιβάδια και τοπία.

Άνοιξη… Η εποχή που όλα ανθίζουν. Όπως είπε και ο Pablo Neruda, «Μπορείς να κόψεις όλα τα λουλούδια αλλά δεν μπορείς να εμποδίσεις την Άνοιξη να έρθει». Γι’ αυτό και ακόμα κι αν είμαστε κλεισμένοι στα σπίτια μας η Άνοιξη θα έρθει, έτσι είναι η φυσιολογική ροή των πραγμάτων, τα λουλούδια να ανθίσουν και η εποχή αυτή να σε κάνει πιο χαρούμενο, ακόμα και βλέποντας μόνο μερικά τοπία απ’ όλο τον κόσμο που έχουν υποδεχτεί την Άνοιξη για τα καλά!

Πώς είναι λοιπόν η Άνοιξη σε άλλα μέρη του κόσμου;

Ολλανδία 

Στρασβούργο, Γαλλία 

Χάλστατ, Αυστρία 

Ολλανδία (και πάλι!)

Βόννη, Γερμανία 

Ρόουντ Άιλαντ, ΗΠΑ 

Κι αυτή η γατούλα με την πεταλουδίτσα στη μύτη της στο Αμπού Ντάμπι δεν είναι υπέροχη; 

Σικάγο 

Σε όλα τα μέρη του κόσμου που επικρατεί αυτή η εποχή τα τοπία είναι υπέροχα. Και μόνο βλέποντάς τα θες να μεταφερθείς εκεί. 

Μπορεί να βλέπεις αυτά τα υπέροχα λουλούδια στη Λιθουανία και να προτιμάς να τα δεις από κοντά, όμως πού ξέρεις… Ίσως να έχει και κοντά στην γειτονιά σου κάποια αμυγδαλιά ή οποιοδήποτε άλλο δέντρο που να έχει ανθίσει και να ομορφαίνει το τοπίο! 

Κι όπως είπε και ο Οδυσσέας Ελύτης, «Την Άνοιξη αν δεν την βρεις την φτιάχνεις»! 

