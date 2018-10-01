Άνθρωποι φωτογραφίζουν τα πιο περίεργα μέρη στο σώμα και εντυπωσιάζουν! | Photos

View this post on Instagram

🍷 Port wine Stain 🍷 . . . This pattern of port wine stain is inspired by a handsome brave little fella named Jon , resembling the phantom of the Opera mask . It’s elegant, theatrical and very unique . . I know people now give you stares and make assumptions about it , and they always will every now and then . . And to that I say , ur born to stand out and the high fashion / theatre industry would love doing editorials with and about u . So embrace your perfect imperfection .💕 . . Some info about the condition : (nevus flammeus), also commonly called a firemark, is a discoloration of the human skin caused by a vascular anomaly (a capillary malformation in the skin).They are so named for their coloration, which is similar in color to port wine, a fortified red wine from Portugal. Almost always a birthmark and in rare cases it might develop in early childhood . . . #untraditionalbeautyK