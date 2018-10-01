Άνθρωποι φωτογραφίζουν τα πιο περίεργα μέρη στο σώμα και εντυπωσιάζουν! | Photos

Κανείς δεν είναι τέλειος, ούτε εξωτερικά, ούτε εσωτερικά και αυτό το γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά. Πρέπει, όμως, αυτές τις «ατέλειες» να τις αγαπάμε γιατί απλά…είμαστε εμείς! Άνθρωποι φωτογραφίζουν τα πιο περίεργα μέρη στο σώμα και εντυπωσιάζουν.
Κανείς δεν έχει ολόισια δάχτυλα χεριού ή ποδιού, άλλοι έχουν εντυπωσιακά μάτια και σπάνια κι άλλοι έχουν μια πιο περίεργη ελιά. Κανείς δεν γεννήθηκε τέλειος και αυτά τα πιο περίεργα, τα λίγο διαφορετικά πάνω μας πρέπει να τα αγαπάμε. Άνθρωποι φωτογραφίζουν τα πιο περίεργα μέρη στο σώμα και εντυπωσιάζουν.
Τι θα έλεγες αν κάποιος δεν είχε 5 δάχτυλα αλλά 3; Κι αν κάποιος είχε ένα γαλάζιο μάτι κι ένα καφέ; Αν είχε περίεργα αυτιά ή μούσια; Τα πιο ιδιαίτερα χαρακτηριστικά που έχει κάποιος, είναι και αυτά που τον κάνουν να ξεχωρίζει.
Άνθρωποι φωτογραφίζουν τα πιο περίεργα μέρη στο σώμα
Τα πιο περίεργα και…μυτερά αυτιά που έχουμε δει ποτέ!
Οι περισσότεροι από μας χρειάζονται ένα εντυπωσιακό μακιγιάζ για να ξεχωρίσουν. Άλλοι γεννιούνται με κάτι ξεχωριστό.
🍷 Port wine Stain 🍷 . . . This pattern of port wine stain is inspired by a handsome brave little fella named Jon , resembling the phantom of the Opera mask . It’s elegant, theatrical and very unique . . I know people now give you stares and make assumptions about it , and they always will every now and then . . And to that I say , ur born to stand out and the high fashion / theatre industry would love doing editorials with and about u . So embrace your perfect imperfection .💕 . . Some info about the condition : (nevus flammeus), also commonly called a firemark, is a discoloration of the human skin caused by a vascular anomaly (a capillary malformation in the skin).They are so named for their coloration, which is similar in color to port wine, a fortified red wine from Portugal. Almost always a birthmark and in rare cases it might develop in early childhood . . . #untraditionalbeautyK
Κι όμως…είναι δάχτυλα ποδιού!
© unknown / dcard
Άλλοι έχουν…super δυνάμεις (;)
Δεν είναι αυτό που νομίζεις….Όμως μοιάζει να είναι αληθινό. Πάντως σίγουρα είναι ιδιαίτερο.
I did this nipple walk-in a long time ago. This nipple still makes me smile everytime I see it. It was his first tattoo and he thought it would be a good idea. I agreed and still do 🙂 .. .. .. #tattoo #nipple #nippletattoo #thirdnipple #icelandictattoocorp #islenzkahudflurstofan #funtattoos #sindritattoo #tattoooftheday #silly #ink #inked #firsttattoo #walkintattoo #cooltattoos #fun
Ένα νύχι λιγότερο. Ε και λοιπόν; Όποιος έκανε αυτό το tatto έχει χιούμορ!
Είναι τα πιο ωραία και περίεργα μάτια που έχουμε δει!
He hecho cosas que jamás creí que llegaría a hacer, dicho palabras que juré nunca saldrían de mi boca y he cambiado mi visión de los hechos hasta contradecirme. Cuando empecé a cuestionarme las las verdades absolutas de mi vida, me di cuenta de que era el exceso de proximidad el que no me dejaba enfocar bien para ver las cosas con nitidez. Y entonces me fui lejos. Y conforme vas tomando distancia empiezas a coger perspectiva, a ver las cosas desde un ángulo diferente. Aparecen matices que nunca antes habías apreciado. Sueltas lastre, desapareces, cambias. Y las cosas realmente importantes empiezan a brillar con luz propia. Y algunas que antes brillaban se apagan. Entonces las verdades absolutas se desmoronan para siempre. Porque en realidad no vemos el mundo como es, vemos el mundo como somos🌎✨
Μπορείς να εντοπίσεις τη διαφορά; Μέτρα προσεκτικά…
Let’s see who can spot the difference. If you know me personally, you know what i’m talking about. What do you see in this picture? . . . . . As a kid i had a few surgeries to try and figure out what what wrong with one of my fingers. It ended up being hemangioma. #hemangioma can be a scary thing. For me it was benign and my surgeon tried to fix my finger multiple times. It ended up being more of a problem than not and i was unfortunately made fun of as a child. If you can imagine, a kid between the age of 10-16 having her right middle finger wrapped up and in a semi straight position even when trying to write or do activities. It looked bad and kids would call me horrible names like penis finger or dick hand. I was not as emotionally sound back then as i am now and it hurt. People can be mean. It haunted me for a very long time and I didn’t have many friends or like the way i looked growing up. When I was 17, I had that finger removed. My hand is fully functional and I am right handed. ☺️ Because of the hemangioma it caused my arm to grow longer as well and you may be able to notice in my fitness clips that my right arm is longer and the muscles are not as big as my left. Well, I am am ambidextrous now and I have a pretty special #littlehand Yes I am different and some people may think it’s weird or that i can’t do normal things because of it but, that is the opposite of the truth. I can do more now than i ever could with it still a part of my body. If you have an ailment or physical deformity whether it happened at birth or later in life, YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. You can do this and and you can be or do anything you put your mind to if you really want it. #youarebeautiful #deformity #strangebody #littlehand #specialhand #positivevibes #itsoktobedofferent #veganmlm #momlife #singlemomlife #divorcedmom #letsbeweirdtogether #motivation #fitmotivation #lifeisgood #moveforward #keeptrucking #stayconsistant #dontletthehatersgettoyou #youareamazing #youarebeautiful
Εμείς τέτοια «κόλπα» με τον αγκώνα μας δεν μπορούμε να τα κάνουμε. Και καλύτερα να μην το επιχειρήσεις!
Είναι το σημάδι της ζωής. Παντού!