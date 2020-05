Άνθρωποι απ’ όλο τον κόσμο δείχνουν διαφορετικές πτυχές της Άνοιξης! (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

💙 Sometimes you discover places that are even more surreal than your dreams. My very first hike was to Lake Paron 4200m above sea level and I must say hiking mountains makes addicting. Even when it‘s hard to breath or you feel the pain in your legs, every step is worth it and the views you see are staying in your memories forever. For all of you who watch my Instagram stories, you know I‘ve been to Rainbow Mountain as well which is over 5000m above sea level. Do you remember your first hike? Where was it?