Ορισμένες φορές ανοίγουμε το Instagram και νιώθουμε πως μεταφερόμαστε σε ένα άλλον, μαγικό κόσμο. Πόσα κρύβει, όμως, μια φωτογραφία στα social media;
Φυσικά ο καθένας θέλει να βγάλει τον καλύτερό του εαυτό. Να έχει την τέλεια εμφάνιση, να δείχνει τα ταξίδια του, να τρώει υγιεινά, να δείχνει τα πανάκριβα ρούχα του. Πόσα από αυτά ισχύουν στην πραγματικότητα; Πόσα μπορεί να κρύβει μια φωτογραφία στα social media;
Πολλά… άλλωστε μην ξεχνάς πως «ό,τι λάμπει δεν είναι χρυσός»! Και προκειμένου να βγει η τέλεια φωτογραφία στα social media, δεν ξέρεις τι είναι ικανοί οι άνθρωποι να κάνουν!
Άνδρες και γυναίκες… εν δράσει για μια φωτογραφία στα social media
Όταν ξέρεις από photshop… το εκμεταλλεύεσαι!
Όταν δεν κοιτάζει στην κάμερα VS όταν κοιτάζει την κάμερα…
Η υπέροχη στιγμή όταν δεν μπορείς να ελέγξεις τη φύση!
Έχουμε μια διαφορετική δίαιτα για τους followers και μια άλλη για την πραγματική μας ζωή! Τι όχι;;;
View this post on Instagram
EAT GOOD FEEL GOOD🥕 . In my case eating good also includes good pasta🍲😋😅 I'm so tired of beeing told what I should eat and what I shouldn't. If my body tells me to eat carbs, then I do, if I wanna eat a salad then I do. As long as you feel good and your health is not harm, you don't need to restrict any food. What is your favorite meal?😘 . . #thetruthisnotpretty #instagramvsreality
Για να είσαι… hot και να έχεις 6-pack, όλα είναι θέμα σωστής γωνίας!
View this post on Instagram
Hahaaaa buttttt he’s sooooo HOTTTTTTT god damn it and btw the squirtle @loganpaul 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 #loganpaul #chlogan #logang #logang4life #beamaverick #jakepaul #jakepaulers #logangster #logangpauler #teampaul #maverick #friendship #love #jerika #cute #hot #squad #youtube #vlog #videos #vloglife #vlogdude #thepauls #podcast #lifegoals #impaulsive #instagram #reality #instagramvsreality
Οι κανόνες του Insta: Πρώτα βγάζουμε τη φωτογραφία και μετά τρώμε!
Instagram vs real life ,, just to be fair that waffle was f***ing good , and then @sandiontheradio wanted a pic THEEEE moment I started biting on it ,,, my priorities got shaken
Gepostet von Yara Meraki am Sonntag, 14. Januar 2018
Φίλτρα, πολλά φίλτρα!
View this post on Instagram
Lifesize 2 and its major success is a dream come true for this birthday girl. Yeah, today is my birthday 🎈and one of the most special because I get to share my birthday week with you and Eve! This photo is the raw me but swipe left and you’ll see an ‘app-i-fied made-over’ me that takes me from TyTy to Eve Fly! Ok, gonna go celebrate with my “extra” special friend now. 🎉
Reality VS Instagram. Μια διαφορά υπάρχει!
View this post on Instagram
MUSIC ON.WORLD OFF🎶 . My fiance knows how to do a good photobomb😂 A good example how frame matters😅 Also need to admit that this is a headset and not even a headphone🎧😂. . What is your current favourite song?🎶 . I listening a lot the song "No Rest For The Wicked – Cage The Elephant" at the moment😀 . #throwbackthursday . . . Unpaid Ad . . #instagramvsreality #thetruthisnotpretty
Να κρυώσουμε για τις ανάγκες της φωτογράφισης; Ναι, να κρυώσουμε αρκεί να βγει όμορφη η φωτογραφία μας. Κι ας πάθουμε πνευμονία. #NOT.
View this post on Instagram
WINTERWONDERLAND❄ . Sorry to disappoint you but in reality winter in switzerland looks way more like the right picture… the snow stays just for one or two days if you not live up in the mountains and then all you get is snow mud and freezing wind🤷🏼♀️ . . #instagramvsreality #thetruthisnotpretty . . Unpaid Ad
Πριν κάνεις yoga μια φωτογραφία επιβάλλεται!
View this post on Instagram
Instagram vs. Realität 😁 oder auch: so mache ich Yoga Bilder und so gehe ich wirklich zum Yoga 🤷🏽♀️☺️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ich bin immer noch überwältigt von euren Kommentaren und Nachrichten zum Thema positives Körpergefühl! Vielen lieben Dank! 💚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Habt ein tolles verlängertes Wochenende ☺️ Heute unterrichte ich übrigens meine erste Fußballmannschaft – bin schon gespannt, was sie zu Yoga sagen 🧘🏽♀️⚽️😊 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ . . . ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ #instagramreality #yogafitness #ulm #yogapants #yogafitfam #yogaposes #neuulm #yogainspiration #yogastudent #yogajournal #yogalifestyle #yogagoals #ulmerblogger #yogavibes #yogafit #yogagirl #yogabody #yogainspo #yogainstructor #yogaclass #beachyoga #yogabeginner #yogaasana #yogafotos #yogateachers #yogafam #fürmehrrealitätaufinstagram #sportmotivation #instagramvsreality
Το θέμα είναι να ξέρεις να ποζάρεις και να κρύβεις αυτά που θέλεις. Και να τονίζεις άλλα!
View this post on Instagram
Being curvy in just the “right” places is seen as GOALS by many women. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I always had lower tummy fat and I looked at models on instagram with envy. I wore spanx and had waist trainer and worked out my butt like crazy 🤦♀️. I wanted that figure 8 body!!! The body I saw even on plus size models. It seemed like as I gained weight- I didn’t grow into a “sexy” curvy shape, instead I collected more fat in my lower tummy. It was ok if I gained weight as long as I looked like “___________” on Instagram. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Being curvy has become trendy. Yes, all bodies should be celebrated, I get that!!!👏👏👏👏 But there is a reason women workout their booties like never before and googling ways how to lose lower tummy fat. It is almost like it is ok to gain fat in your boobs and booty/hips but your stomach must remain flat. AM I RIGHT?! How many booty workouts are there on youtube in comparison to arms or back?! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I want you to stop fearing weight gain because you won’t look like the perfectly curvy model on THE GRAM. I have learned to ACCEPT that my body, is MY BODY. It won’t EVER look like that I see on social. Remember to embrace your genetics and how your body naturally wants to be!! You are still beautiful even if you aren’t meeting the societies criteria for “curvy”!! You are still beautiful AF if you have a pooch like I do!!!❤️❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ IN THE COMMENTS: Tell me, do you think that being curvy is a new trend?
Πώς τρώμε την πίτσα στο Instagram VS πώς την τρώμε στην πραγματικότητα….
View this post on Instagram
LOVE AT FIRST BITE🍕 . . Do I really need to say something to this?😅 I guess the picture says it all. I can't even count the pictures of influencers eating their pizza "so casually" on the couch😂 . Which is your favourite pizza?😃 I like them with lots of vegetables😍😋 . . #instagramvsreallife #instagramvsreality #thetruthisnotpretty
Τα αγόρια μας τι τραβάνε;;; Σηκώνουν τα οικογενειακά βάρη!
Instagram vs real life ! ✅❌ #funnyposts #instagramvsreality #couple #goals#fitness #fitcouple #poses #fun #relax #love @bogdanplesa ❤️
Gepostet von Timea Domokos am Sonntag, 23. September 2018
Δείτε επίσης:
Αν η ζωή σου ήταν βιβλίο, θα ήταν σίγουρα ένα από αυτά! | Photos