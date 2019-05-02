Άνδρες και γυναίκες… εν δράσει για μια φωτογραφία στα social media!

View this post on Instagram

EAT GOOD FEEL GOOD🥕 . In my case eating good also includes good pasta🍲😋😅 I'm so tired of beeing told what I should eat and what I shouldn't. If my body tells me to eat carbs, then I do, if I wanna eat a salad then I do. As long as you feel good and your health is not harm, you don't need to restrict any food. What is your favorite meal?😘 . . #thetruthisnotpretty #instagramvsreality