Άνδρες και γυναίκες… εν δράσει για μια φωτογραφία στα social media!

φωτογραφία στα social media
γράφει #photos
Ορισμένες φορές ανοίγουμε το Instagram και νιώθουμε πως μεταφερόμαστε σε ένα άλλον, μαγικό κόσμο. Πόσα κρύβει, όμως, μια φωτογραφία στα social media;

Φυσικά ο καθένας θέλει να βγάλει τον καλύτερό του εαυτό. Να έχει την τέλεια εμφάνιση, να δείχνει τα ταξίδια του, να τρώει υγιεινά, να δείχνει τα πανάκριβα ρούχα του. Πόσα από αυτά ισχύουν στην πραγματικότητα; Πόσα μπορεί να κρύβει μια φωτογραφία στα social media;

Πολλά… άλλωστε μην ξεχνάς πως «ό,τι λάμπει δεν είναι χρυσός»! Και προκειμένου να βγει η τέλεια φωτογραφία στα social media, δεν ξέρεις τι είναι ικανοί οι άνθρωποι να κάνουν!

Άνδρες και γυναίκες… εν δράσει για μια φωτογραφία στα social media

Όταν ξέρεις από photshop… το εκμεταλλεύεσαι!

Όταν δεν κοιτάζει στην κάμερα VS όταν κοιτάζει την κάμερα…

Η υπέροχη στιγμή όταν δεν μπορείς να ελέγξεις τη φύση!

Έχουμε μια διαφορετική δίαιτα για τους followers και μια άλλη για την πραγματική μας ζωή! Τι όχι;;;

Για να είσαι… hot και να έχεις 6-pack, όλα είναι θέμα σωστής γωνίας!

Οι κανόνες του Insta: Πρώτα βγάζουμε τη φωτογραφία και μετά τρώμε!

Instagram vs real life ,, just to be fair that waffle was f***ing good , and then @sandiontheradio wanted a pic THEEEE moment I started biting on it ,,, my priorities got shaken

Gepostet von Yara Meraki am Sonntag, 14. Januar 2018

 

Φίλτρα, πολλά φίλτρα!

Reality VS Instagram. Μια διαφορά υπάρχει!

Να κρυώσουμε για τις ανάγκες της φωτογράφισης; Ναι, να κρυώσουμε αρκεί να βγει όμορφη η φωτογραφία μας. Κι ας πάθουμε πνευμονία. #NOT. 

Πριν κάνεις yoga μια φωτογραφία επιβάλλεται!

Instagram vs. Realität 😁 oder auch: so mache ich Yoga Bilder und so gehe ich wirklich zum Yoga 🤷🏽‍♀️☺️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ich bin immer noch überwältigt von euren Kommentaren und Nachrichten zum Thema positives Körpergefühl! Vielen lieben Dank! 💚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Habt ein tolles verlängertes Wochenende ☺️ Heute unterrichte ich übrigens meine erste Fußballmannschaft – bin schon gespannt, was sie zu Yoga sagen 🧘🏽‍♀️⚽️😊 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ . . . ✧✧✧✧✧✧✧ #instagramreality #yogafitness #ulm #yogapants #yogafitfam #yogaposes #neuulm #yogainspiration #yogastudent #yogajournal #yogalifestyle #yogagoals #ulmerblogger #yogavibes #yogafit #yogagirl #yogabody #yogainspo #yogainstructor #yogaclass #beachyoga #yogabeginner #yogaasana #yogafotos #yogateachers #yogafam #fürmehrrealitätaufinstagram #sportmotivation #instagramvsreality

Το θέμα είναι να ξέρεις να ποζάρεις και να κρύβεις αυτά που θέλεις. Και να τονίζεις άλλα!

Being curvy in just the “right” places is seen as GOALS by many women.⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣⁣⁣⁣ I always had lower tummy fat and I looked at models on instagram with envy. I wore spanx and had waist trainer and worked out my butt like crazy 🤦‍♀️. I wanted that figure 8 body!!! The body I saw even on plus size models. It seemed like as I gained weight- I didn’t grow into a “sexy” curvy shape, instead I collected more fat in my lower tummy. It was ok if I gained weight as long as I looked like “___________” on Instagram. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣⁣⁣⁣ Being curvy has become trendy. Yes, all bodies should be celebrated, I get that!!!⁣⁣⁣⁣👏👏👏👏 But there is a reason women workout their booties like never before and googling ways how to lose lower tummy fat. It is almost like it is ok to gain fat in your boobs and booty/hips but your stomach must remain flat. AM I RIGHT?! How many booty workouts are there on youtube in comparison to arms or back?! ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣⁣⁣⁣ I want you to stop fearing weight gain because you won’t look like the perfectly curvy model on THE GRAM. I have learned to ACCEPT that my body, is MY BODY. It won’t EVER look like that I see on social. Remember to embrace your genetics and how your body naturally wants to be!! You are still beautiful even if you aren’t meeting the societies criteria for “curvy”!! You are still beautiful AF if you have a pooch like I do!!!⁣⁣⁣⁣❤️❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣⁣⁣⁣ IN THE COMMENTS: Tell me, do you think that being curvy is a new trend?

Πώς τρώμε την πίτσα στο Instagram VS πώς την τρώμε στην πραγματικότητα….

Τα αγόρια μας τι τραβάνε;;; Σηκώνουν τα οικογενειακά βάρη!

Instagram vs real life ! ✅❌ #funnyposts #instagramvsreality #couple #goals#fitness #fitcouple #poses #fun #relax #love @bogdanplesa ❤️

