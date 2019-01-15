Αν αγχώνεσαι, αυτά τα illustrations θα μιλήσουν στην καρδιά σου!

Αυτοί που ζουν με το άγχος σε καθημερινή βάση γνωρίζουν πόσο πολύ επηρεάζει την καθημερινότητά τους, ενώ νιώθουν πως είναι αδύνατο να βρουν μια ισορροπία. Αυτά τα illustrations για το άγχος θα μιλήσουν στην καρδιά σου και ίσως σε βοηθήσουν.
Το άγχος επηρεάζει εσένα, επηρεάζει τη δουλειά σου, επηρεάζει τις σχέσεις σου, επηρεάζει τον ύπνο σου. Άλλες φορές προσπαθείς να τα βάλεις μαζί του κι άλλες απλώς το αφήνεις να σε καταβάλλει. Τα παρακάτω illustrations για το άγχος θα μιλήσουν στη ζωή σου.
Η Clare Kayden Hines, μια 32χρονη καλλιτέχνιδα από το Berkeley της California, αποτυπώνει στην τέχνη της όλα αυτά που σου προκαλεί το άγχος. Όσα αντιμετωπίζουν οι άνθρωποι με αγχώδεις διαταραχές στην καθημερινή τους ζωή.
«Το άγχος μου με έκανε να νιώθω ότι ποτέ δεν κάνω πολλά, δεν ολοκληρώνω πολλά και πάντα απογοητεύω κάποιον», δήλωσε η ίδια τονίζοντας πως κυρίως οι γυναίκες νιώθουν μεγάλη πίεση να κάνουν τα πάντα και βοηθήσουν τους πάντες.
Όπως είπε η τέχνη της είναι η αντίδρασή της σε αυτές τις πιέσεις και τις προσδοκίες. Της επιτρέπει να εκφράζει την απόγνωσή της, τις ανησυχίες της κι επίσης γελά με αυτά!
Ίσως σε βοηθήσουν κι εσένα να δεις το άγχος από μια άλλη οπτική…
Illustrations για το άγχος που θα μιλήσουν στην καρδιά σου
Όταν προσπαθείς να κοιμηθείς κι έχεις άγχος…
Αυτό που κάνει το άγχος στην αυτοπεποίθηση!
COOL, THANKS ANXIETY. Seriously though I’ve been feeling my anxiety start to creep back into my life and I’m trying to stop it from taking everything down with it. When I start feeling this way I try to recenter myself and remind myself that nothing is worth knocking everything over for. OK enough Jenga metaphors. I should go meditate or something. Hope you guys are having a lovely day 💙 (also i cannot tell you how much this sucked to draw, it was like going back to geometry class and I hate 3D rectangles now. goodbye).
Γιατί πάντα λες ότι είσαι καλά αν δεν είσαι;
Why is “how are you” the hardest question to answer?? Like I could tell you about my existential crisis or how I ate too much for lunch and am now falling asleep or how I am stressed out about whether I am doing enough with my life or how I am addicted to the best TV show right now and can only think about watching the next episode. There are so many options! SO, HOW ARE YOU GUYS?? 😘
Κάθε φορά που νιώθεις καλά…. μην βιαστείς, σε περιμένει στην επόμενη γωνία!
Just when you’re feeling good, it hits you! ⠀ I had one of those days yesterday where I seriously questioned WTF I’m doing with my life and wanted to retreat into a comforter / oversized hoodie / nap pod. It’s almost an inevitability that I’ll feel this way every so often (usually after I’ve been feeling pretty good about my life), so I’ve gotten used to it and come to expect it. On the flip side, I’ve also learned that these doubts pick up and leave just as suddenly as they arrive, so I’ve started to anticipate the ebb & flow of good & bad feelings, and know that these feelings aren’t permanent. ⠀ When I’m feeling this way, I have a couple of things I do to help myself “get through it”. 1️⃣ I remind myself that these doubts are natural and cyclical & part of the process. They don’t “mean” anything, unless I give them meaning. 2️⃣ I remind myself of why I’m doing what I’m doing. I ask myself if I’m ready to give up yet, and if the answer is no, then the only choice I have is to keep going. 3️⃣ I remind myself that I’m not alone. I read articles or books by people who have overcome their self-doubt & who inspire me (@adamjk, @austinkleon, @bymariandrew, to name a few. DM me if you want more recs!). 4️⃣ Finally, maybe I am super weird for doing this, but I save nice emails, compliments, or messages that people have sent me & I read them when I’m feeling “meh”. It helps bring me back to a time when I felt good about myself, & reminds me that I am the SAME PERSON now as I was then, & that nothing has changed except my thoughts about myself. ⠀ Just a reminder that although these doubts will UNDOUBTEDLY show up in our lives, we’ll get through it, and it’s how you make it through the period of doubt that matters most. Take care of yourself, & don’t give up, because this is all normal & there are good feelings waiting again on the other side. (Also🖕you, doubt). ❤️ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #instaart #instadraw #illustrationoftheday #relatable #illustagram #sketching #cartoon #create #artstagram #creatives #illustrateyourworld #illustrations #sketchbook #drawingoftheday #comic #illustrationartist #doodling #instaartist #lessonslearned #comicstrip #optimism #yourvibeattractsyourtribe
Η αλήθεια να λέγεται!
Γιατί καμία φορά θέλεις απλώς να αναβάλλεις πράγματα. Ξανά και ξανά.
Και κάθε Δευτέρα το ίδιο συναίσθημα…