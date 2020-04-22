To νέο hashtag στα social media που σε αφορά

View this post on Instagram

When we shop for clothes, most labels tell us the fibre content of the garment and the country in which it was manufactured. But this is far from the whole story. Country of manufacture may only reflect the location where those final seams were stitched together, and it doesn’t reflect the global journey of our clothes, from fibre production to material creation, dyeing and finishing, and cutting and sewing. 🌍 🌏 🌎 Most of the time, we have no way of knowing where the material in our clothes originates. Let’s change that. In our 2018 Consumer Survey, we found that 77% of respondents think that fashion brands should disclose where the materials in their products come from. And it’s time for brands to listen up! Let’s ask the brands we buy from to disclose their 1st, 2nd and 3rd tier suppliers – on their website and on the label, because we know that exploitation thrives in hidden places, and because transparency is the first step in changing the system. Swipe up at the link in our story to read the full survey results ✨ #FashionRevolution #WhatsInMyClothes?