To νέο hashtag στα social media που σε αφορά

Την Ημέρα της Γης 2020, αξίζει να δώσουμε σημασία σ’ ένα hashtag που έχει εμφανιστεί στα social media και μας αφορά όλους! Η British Vogue διερευνά πώς θα μπορούσε η μόδα να δει ένα πιο “πράσινο μέλλον” και το hashtag #WhatsInMyClothes προσπαθεί να μεταδώσει ακριβώς αυτό το μήνυμα!
Τι υπάρχει στα ρούχα σου; Αν ανήκεις στην κατηγορία των γυναικών που αγοράζουν με το “κιλό” ρούχο από αλυσίδες καταστημάτων που βρίσκουν οικονομικά ρούχα, χωρίς να διαβάζουν ποτέ τι λένε οι ετικέτες, τότε μάλλον έχει έρθει η στιγμή να αλλάξεις λίγο τον τρόπο που σκέφτεσαι.
Το hashtag #WhatsInMyClothes
Πίσω απ’ το hashtag βρίσκεται το Fashion Revolution, ένας οργανισμός που ιδρύθηκε για να επισημάνει την προβληματική φύση της μόδας και τις επακόλουθες απειλές που δημιουργεί η παραγωγή ρούχων όχι μόνο για τον κόσμο γύρω μας, αλλά και για τους ίδιους τους ανθρώπους.
Τα τελευταία επτά χρόνια, ο οργανισμός έχει δημιουργήσει μια σειρά από hashtags με την ελπίδα να διαδώσει ένα φιλικό προς το περιβάλλον μήνυμα και να ενθαρρύνει τους ανθρώπους να μάθουν περισσότερα για το πώς να ζουν βιώσιμα. Το τελευταίο; Το hashtag #WhatsInMyClothes!
When we shop for clothes, most labels tell us the fibre content of the garment and the country in which it was manufactured. But this is far from the whole story. Country of manufacture may only reflect the location where those final seams were stitched together, and it doesn’t reflect the global journey of our clothes, from fibre production to material creation, dyeing and finishing, and cutting and sewing. 🌍 🌏 🌎 Most of the time, we have no way of knowing where the material in our clothes originates. Let’s change that. In our 2018 Consumer Survey, we found that 77% of respondents think that fashion brands should disclose where the materials in their products come from. And it’s time for brands to listen up! Let’s ask the brands we buy from to disclose their 1st, 2nd and 3rd tier suppliers – on their website and on the label, because we know that exploitation thrives in hidden places, and because transparency is the first step in changing the system. Swipe up at the link in our story to read the full survey results ✨ #FashionRevolution #WhatsInMyClothes?
Το #WhatsInMyClothes καλεί τους ανθρώπους να λάβουν υπόψην τους την ιστορία των ρούχων που έχουν στην ντουλάπα τους.
Στην έρευνα καταναλωτών που έκανε ο οργανισμός Fashion Revolution, που πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2018, διαπιστώθηκε ότι το 77% των ανθρώπων θα ήθελαν να ρωτήσουν τα brands από πού προέρχονται τα ρούχα τους.
Εάν τα ρούχα είχαν ετικέτες που ήταν τόσο αυστηρές όσο εκείνες στις συσκευασίες στα σούπερ μάρκετ, τότε ίσως οι άνθρωποι να άρχιζαν να επανεξετάζουν την αγορά μιας μπλούζας.
Η συνιδρυτής και creative director της εταιρείας, Orsola De Castro, είπε στην British Vogue ότι «στόχος μας ήταν να μεταφέρουμε τους fans μας σ’ ένα ταξίδι ανακάλυψης» προσθέτοντας ότι «το σύνθημά μας είναι« να είμαστε περίεργοι, να μαθαίνουμε, να κάνουμε, «επειδή η γνώση είναι ο μόνος τρόπος για να μπορέσουμε να μιλήσουμε για τη βιώσιμη μόδα».
Η τωρινή πρωτοβουλία έρχεται μετά το #WhoMadeMyClothes, η οποία επικεντρωνόταν στην διαφάνεια της διαδικασίας παραγωγής ενός ρούχου.
Τα brands είχαν ενθαρρυνθεί να ανταποκριθούν στο #IMadeYourClothes για να διαδώσουν ένα θετικό μήνυμα και να δείξουν ότι δεν φοβούνται να παρουσιάσουν τους ανθρώπους που εμπλέκονται στην κατασκευή των ενδυμάτων τους.
What’s wrong with overconsumption? 🤔🤔🤔 The current pandemic has amplified the fashion industry’s broken model of extreme waste and overproduction. In a time of pause and renewed desire to support one another amid uncertain times, we must instill a culture of clothes keeping and caring, at every level across citizens, brands and governments. According to research from @OxfamGB, buying 1 new cotton t-shirt produces the same emissions as driving a car for 35 miles. Yet, if a garment’s wearable life were to be doubled, its emissions could be lowered by 44%. This year’s Fashion Transparency Index notes, “It is interesting to see that so few brands currently publish data about their annual production volume and the brands that do report staggering numbers. For example, Inditex (the parent company that owns Bershka, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Stradivarius and Zara) produced more than 1.6 billion items last year.” This #FashionRevolution Week, let’s demand that our government's mandate the big brands to act in a more responsible manner, through initiatives like extended producer responsibility schemes and bans on incinerating waste. Let’s demand that brands produce fewer items of higher quality, implement garment take-back schemes and repair services. AND let’s start within our own wardrobes to ensure that #LovedClothesLast.
Πέρα από τις χημικές ουσίες στα ρούχα μας, τα υφάσματα εκτιμάται ότι είναι η μεγαλύτερη πηγή μικροπλαστικών, αντιπροσωπεύοντας περίπου το 35% της παγκόσμιας μικροπλαστικής ρύπανσης, με περίπου 700.000 μικροΐνες να απελευθερώνονται σε κάθε κύκλο πλύσης.
Το ξέρεις ότι ακόμα κι εσύ αυτή τη στιγμή έχεις πάνω σου απαγορευμένες απ’ τον ΟΗΕ ουσίες, οι οποίες έχουν καταλήξει στο δέρμα σου από κάποιο ρούχο σου;
Μην μένεις στα λόγια, προχώρα στις πράξεις τώρα! Αγόρασε με συνείδηση και βοήθησε να έχουμε ένα πράσινο μέλλον και στη μόδα!