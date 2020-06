Το φλοράλ φόρεμα της Kate Middleton που μπορείς να κάνεις δικό σου!

View this post on Instagram

Drumroll please… 🥁🥁🥁⠀ ⠀ This week, we're absolutely thrilled to have The Duchess of Cambridge leading our assembly on kindness ❗️❤️👫⠀ ⠀ Her Royal Highness and the lovely pupils from Waterloo Primary Academy will be exploring what it means to be kind 😁⠀ ⠀ This assembly was created in collaboration with children's mental health charity @_place2be⠀ ⠀ Don't miss it this Thursday at 10am on the @tesnews YouTube channel!⠀ ⠀ @kensingtonroyal