Τα πιο όμορφα και άσχημα χριστουγεννιάτικα πουλόβερ (Photos)

View this post on Instagram

Happy December!!! While my 🎄 has been up and I decked our halls a couple weeks ago, I’m now officially counting down the days till Christmas. Bring on the movies, the music, the lights, and the ugly yet cute sweaters 🤣 ❄️Speaking of … I wanted us to match the dogs, so along with their $11 Amazon sweaters, I found these coordinating tops. Oh Isaac, you’re a champ for putting up with my love for matching outfits! 👩🏼‍💻Linked these sweaters in the holiday section of my Amazon store (link in bio)!