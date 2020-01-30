Τα μυστικά μόδας που “κλέβουμε” απ’ την Kate Middleton

Υπάρχει κάτι στην Catherine, την Δούκισσα του Cambridge, που λατρεύουν όλοι οι fans. Εκτός απ’τους ευγενικούς τους της τρόπους και το γεγονός ότι είναι πάντα χαμογελαστή, την λατρεύουν και για τις στιλιστικές της επιλογές. Γιατί ναι, οι στιλιστικές επιλογές της Kate Middleton είναι κοντά στις δικές μας επιλογές.
Θα μου πεις δεν μπορεί η Δούκισσα του Cambridge να αντέξει οικονομικά ένα couture κοστούμι; Ασφαλώς και μπορεί αλλά οι στιλιστικές επιλογές της Kate Middleton είναι πιο safe.
Έχουμε δει τη Δούκισσα του Cambridge με πολλά, διαφορετικά outfits μέσα σε όλα αυτά τα χρόνια. Την έχουμε δει να συνδυάζει κομμάτια απ’τα Zara με μερικά πιο ακριβά ρούχα. Κάνει πάντα chic συνδυασμούς, οι οποίοι είναι πολύ προσεκτικά επιλεγμένοι.
Η Kate Middleton φορά και πιο φθηνά κομμάτια και γι’ αυτό πολλές γυναίκες ταυτίζονται μαζί της και την βλέπουν ως ένα fashion icon.
Η Kate Middleton είναι σαν κι εμάς (;)
Μπορεί να είναι μέλος της βασιλικής οικογένειας, αλλά θα φορέσει την animal print φούστα απ’ τα Zara αξίας 13 δολαρίων. Κι αυτή τη φούστα,θα τη συνδυάσει με πιο ακριβά κομμάτια και πιο ιδιαίτερα μοτίβα.
Η Kate δεν θεωρεί πως είναι πολύ καλή για τα Zara κι έχει άλλο ταξικό επίπεδο. Και γι΄αυτό κάνει πιο φθηνές επιλογές.
H Kate Middleton φοράει και πιο οικονομικά ρούχα τα οποία συνδυάζει με πιο ακριβά κοσμήματα. Και γι’ αυτό πολλές γυναίκες ταυτίζονται μαζί της.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween Everyone! (It counts right? It is 1am!😂) As we come to the end of October 2019 today, it is time for this month’s Royal Reflection! What an exciting month October turned out to be! We saw The Duke and Duchess undergo several public and private engagements, beginning early this month with a trip to the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their visit to their visit to Pakistan! And what a visit the 5 day trip to Pakistan turned out to be! It was a beautiful and successful tour that Their Royal Highnesses conducted! We saw Arthur Matthews turn one and James Middleton and Alizee Thenevet announce their engagement! We further saw The Duke and Duchess take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to an Aston Villa match (how cute was George’s reaction to their goal😍). Sophie Snuggs, long term friend of The Duchess, was also present. Wishing all my followers a fun and SAFE Halloween, whatever you are doing tonight!!😘 I leave you with some photographs from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s incredible visit to Pakistan! #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #hrh #duchessofcambridge #catherineduchessofcambridge #duchesskate #duchesscatherine #duchessofcambridgestyle
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s final engagement was back in Islamabad! Their Royal Highnesses concluded their Visit to Pakistan with a trip to the Army Canine Centre. The Duke and Duchess joined dog handlers as they train dogs to recognise and scout out hidden explosive materials, before taking some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course. This was TRH’s final engagement in Pakistan! #royalvisitpakistan #pakistan #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge
View this post on Instagram
September 2019 Roundup! Happy Last Day of September! A lot has happened in the Royal Family this month as they began to pick back up their royal engagements after their August break! At the beginning of the month, we saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte begin a new school year at St Thomas’ Battersea! This is seen above! Prince George began Year 2 (the final year of Key Stage 1 in England), and Princess Charlotte begin Reception, the first year of compulsory schooling in England. We also saw The Duchess of Cambridge’s finalisation on her RHS Back to Nature Garden Project, which began in October 2018, as she made a Blue Peter appearance and announced the winner of her competition at her visit to RHS Wisley. This was a previously unannounced engagement. Another previously unannounced engagement for Her Royal Highness was her visit to the Sunshine House Development Centre, as Patron of The Anna Freud Centre. She was there to continue to build her knowledge around her Early Years initiative. There was also a lot of private engagements for The Duchess, a lot including meetings for said Early Years Initiative, and some for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. One of Catherine’s Patronages, RCOG, also celebrated their 90th birthday! Kensington Palace Instagram shared a post about this to celebrate. We also saw Kate debuting a new hairdo at the beginning of the month. It was shorter, blonder and had more layers than her previous cut. We also had a date announcement for The Duke and Duchess’ Tour of Pakistan, 14th-18th October for anyone who missed that post! In other news, Pippa Matthews (Kate’s Sister) celebrated her 36th birthday, while The Duke of Sussex celebrated his 35th! We also saw The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undergo most of their South Africa Tour, and they even formally introduced their son, Archie! Isn’t he adorable! Finally, it was announced that Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were engaged! #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #hrh #duchessofcambridge #catherineduchessofcambridge #duchesskate #duchesscatherine #duchessofcambridgestyle
Οι Zara culottes της Kate Middleton που θα φορέσεις κι εσύ!
Είναι πρακτική
Κι αυτός είναι ένας κανόνας που καλό είναι να ακολουθείς κι εσύ. Φορά ρούχα που είναι άνετα… αφού έχει και μερικά παιδιά να προσέξει και να “κυνηγήσει”. Την έχουμε δει τον Χειμώνα να φορά ξανά και ξανά το αγαπημένο της παλτό και να φορά το ίδιο outfit δύο φορές. Όπως όλοι δηλαδή, οι “κοινοί θνητοί”.
View this post on Instagram
After visiting the school this morning, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Margalla Hills National Park. This is located at the foot of the Himalayas. Their Royal Highnesses met with school children who were participating in the World Wildlife Fund Green Schools programme, and joined in with a variety of activities that the children were doing, such as removing harmful plants. These activities were designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation. TRH would have been in their element again, Catherine as she has worked around the benefits of being outdoors on mental health, and William as he supports Wildlife Conservation. This could be a method that Pakistan is using to ‘rapidly combat climate change’, as The Duke and Duchess’ program was stated to address. #royalvisitpakistan #pakistan #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge
View this post on Instagram
PRIVATE ENGAGEMENT: ——————— Friday 11th October 2019: The Duchess of Cambridge, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today held a Meeting. ——————— The photo above is from HRH’s most recent public visit to the Natural History Museum. The Duchess is truly glowing!☺️ #hrh #duchessofcambridge #catherineduchessofcambridge
Είναι πάντα κομψή και το look της είναι πιο σοφιστικέ ακόμη κι αν φορά μια leopard φούστα από τα Zara.
Οι κανόνες που ακολουθεί είναι απλοί: Πιο οικονομικά ρούχα, τα οποία συνδυάζει με πιο ακριβά κομμάτια και κυρίως επιλέγει πιο πρακτικά outfits.
