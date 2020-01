Τα χρώματα που θα κυριαρχήσουν σε κάθε γάμο το 2020!

View this post on Instagram

Run away with me __ Our Athena gown is fast becoming our dress of the season. You are giving us so many wonderful comments. __ The chiffon skirt is cut in a circular pattern which means it is super flattering on any figure. And the rich Emerald colour is beyond breathtaking. Athena is just about to launch in blush too. We are so excited! __ Photo @imaginative.pics aka @littlebeanies Venue @hamptonmanorweddings Make up @bryonydaltonmakeupartist Hair @demiiioxo Model @kristina.lipinska __ #ththwedding #bridesmaids #bride #wedding #thedailywedding #emeralddress #emeraldslipdress #cowlback #bridalstyle #satinslip #weddingday #wedding2020 #bridetobe #bridetobe2020 #winterwedding #autumnwedding #weddingplanning #bridalshoot #hamptonmanor #hamptonmanorwedding