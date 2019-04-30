Σκέτη μαγεία ήταν το Dior Cruise 2020 στο Μαρακές! (Photos)

Σκέτη μαγεία ήταν το Dior Cruise 2020 στο Μαρακές, στο οποίο το «παρών» έδωσαν μεταξύ άλλων και διασημότητες όπως η Jessica Alba, η Karlie Kloss, η Elena Perminova, η Diana Ross, η Shailene Woodley και η Lupita Nyong’o.
Η καλλιτεχνική διευθύντρια της γυναικείας συλλογής του οίκου Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri επέλεξε να παρουσιάσει τη νέα της συλλογή Cruise 2020 στο υπέροχο και μαγευτικό Μαρακές, ένα σημείο συνάντησης διαφορετικών πολιτισμών, κληρονομιών και παραδόσεων.
Στοιχεία που είδαμε η σχεδιάστρια να ενσωματώνει και στη νέα της συλλογή, η οποία παρουσιάστηκε το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στο Παλάτι El Badi.
Built in the 16th century, El Badi Palace, the setting for the #DiorCruise 2020 show by #MariaGraziaChiuri in Marrakesh, is considered a jewel of Islamic architecture. Restored to its original splendor, the site boasts over 300 richly decorated rooms, a vast courtyard, central pool, and lush gardens. Stay tuned for more teasers on the event on our Instagram Live! #DiorCommonGround © @Raphael_Dautigny
Η συλλογή σύμφωνα με την Ιταλίδα Maria Grazia Chiuri αντιπροσωπεύει ένα σημείο συνάντησης μεταξύ του savoir faire της Αφρικής και της Ευρώπης, έναν αυθεντικό πολιτιστικό διάλογο μεταξύ του οίκου Dior και των εξειδικευμένων τεχνιτών.
Η Maria Grazia Chiuri σε συνεργασία με την ανθρωπολόγο και ειδική στο κερί Anne Grosfilley, επαναδιατύπωσε εκ νέου τα πιο εμβληματικά prints του οίκου Dior, όπως είναι το toile de Jouy. Στη δημιουργία της συλλογής συμμετείχαν επίσης καλλιτέχνες όπως η Grace Wales Bonner και ο Mickalene Thomas, οι οποίοι έδωσαν το δικό τους στοιχείο στην κλασική σιλουέτα του οίκου, New Look.
Weaving together a chorus of voices, the women designers invited to participate in the #DiorCruise 2020 collection by #MariaGraziaChiuri included the rising London-based British-Jamaican designer @WalesBonner and the New York-based artist @MickaleneThomas who – each in her own creative way – revisited the revolutionary ‘New Look’ silhouette from Monsieur Dior’s first show in 1947. See their spins on the iconic ‘Bar’ suit, each contrasting classicism with ethnic references, from Grace Wales Bonner stripes of flower-embroidered crochet and raffia with a crafty, handmade feel, to the transporting landscape prints of Mickalene Thomas. ⠀ #DiorCommonGround
Όσον αφορά το σκηνικό, ο σύλλογος Sumano ήταν υπεύθυνος για τον στολισμό του ήδη εντυπωσιακού τοπίου με χειροποίητα μαξιλάρια και παραδοσιακά κεραμικά.
Another epic and magical evening in #marrakech w @dior congrats ✨👏🏽✨ @mariagraziachiuri on a beautiful collection! I love everything 🥰 And closing out the night w the one ☝🏽 and only 👑 @dianaross 🌟✨🌟✨🌟 -thank you @Dior team @staceykubasak for having me! Glam -Makeup my friend @danielmartin 💛🙏🏽 using @honest_beauty n @dior styling @sweetbabyjamie -and such fun hang sesh’s n impromptu dance party w @shailenewoodley @realevanross @lupitanyongo @staceykubasak @karliekloss @cash_warren 💃🏽
