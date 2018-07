A unique collaboration between #Burberry and #VivienneWestwood. A limited-edition collection of reimagined styles from her legendary archive. Launching December 2018. “Vivienne Westwood was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer myself and when I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk and unrivalled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.” – #RiccardoTisci Portraits by @brett_lloyd The collaboration is in support of @coolearthaction @Burberry @RiccardoTisci17 @viviennewestwood #viviennewestwood #Andreaskronthaler

