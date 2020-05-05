H Judi Dench έγραψε ιστορία στο εξώφυλλο της βρετανικής Vogue

Η ηθοποιός και τραγουδίστρια Judi Dench έγραψε ιστορία ως το μεγαλύτερο σε ηλικία άτομο που έχει ποζάρει ποτέ σε εξώφυλλο της βρετανικής Vogue!
H 85χρονη σπουδαία ηθοποιός εμφανίζεται στο εξώφυλλο της Vogue με Dolce & Gabbana, κοιτώντας απευθείας στην κάμερα, στο τεύχος του Ιουνίου 2020.
Ο δημοσιογράφος Giles Hattersley συνάντησε την Judi Dench πριν το lockdown στο σπίτι της στο Σάρεϊ «για να συζητήσουν τα πάντα, από την συνταξιοδότηση που δεν την σκέφτεται καν, μέχρι το γεγονός ότι αποτελεί “φαινόμενο” στα social media χωρίς να ασχολείται η ίδια με αυτά».
Το ιστορικό εξώφυλλο με την Judi Dench:
Στη δεύτερη φωτογραφία απ’ τη φωτογράφηση που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα η Vogue, βλέπουμε την 85χρονη να ποζάρει με ένα φόρεμα της La Collection και ένα σατέν τζάκετ Giorgio Armani.
«Μετά από έξι δεκαετίες στην σκηνή, είναι ασφαλές να πούμε πως η Judi Dench προσελκύει την αγάπη του κοινού σε “βιομηχανική κλίμακα”. Για το τεύχος Ιουνίου, η Dench προσκάλεσε την βρετανική Vogue στο σπίτι της για να συζητήσουμε για την αγάπη και τον γάμο (έχει δεχτεί τέσσερις προτάσεις), την συλλογή της από βραβεία που διευρύνεται (μεταξύ των οποίων 11 BAFTA και ένα Oscar) και την παροδική ενασχόληση με την ραπ μουσική, στέλνοντας ένα μήνυμα ελπίδας σε μια εποχή που το χρειαζόμαστε», γράφει ο επίσημος λογαριασμός της βρετανικής Vogue στο Instagram.
«Δεν μου αρέσει καθόλου. Δεν το σκέφτομαι. Δεν θέλω να το σκέφτομαι. Λένε ότι ηλικία είναι η στάση που κρατά κανείς. Είναι φρικτό», αναφέρει η ηθοποιός μιλώντας για την ηλικία της, ενώ νοσταλγεί το παρελθόν.
Μιλώντας για το ότι σταμάτησε αναγκαστικά να οδηγάει λόγω της όρασής της, η ίδια λέει:
Είναι το πιο τρομερό σοκ για το σύστημα σου. Είναι τόσο φρικτό να εξαρτάσαι από άλλους ανθρώπους
Την ίδια στιγμή, η κόρη της Finty Williams, δηλώνει πως η φωτογράφηση σημαίνει πάρα πολλά για εκείνη.
Η ηλικία, νομίζω, επηρεάζει πάρα πολύ το πώς νιώθει για τον εαυτό της και αυτό της έδωσε μια μικρή ώθηση αυτοπεποίθησης για να σκεφτεί “Ίσως είμαι ακόμα ΟΚ”. Βέβαια από την άλλη μεριά, όταν τελείωσε η φωτογράφηση επέστρεψε κυριολεκτικά πιστεύοντας πως είναι η Beyoncé
Πριν την 85χρονη ηθοποιό, το ρεκόρ κατείχε η Jane Fonda, η οποία είχε φωτογραφηθεί για το εξώφυλλο της βρετανικής Vogue σε ηλικία 81 ετών στο τεύχος του Απριλίου 2019.
Παράλληλα, η Lauren Hutton, η οποία είχε ποζάρει στα 73 της στην ιταλική Vogue, έχει το ρεκόρ όσον αφορά τις διεθνείς εκδόσεις του περιοδικού, με τον φωτογράφο Steven Klein να δηλώνει τότε:
Ήθελα να αντικατοπτρίζει την εποχή μας, να προκαλέσει και να εμπνεύσει. Ένας βασικός λόγος που ήθελα να αναλάβω το εξώφυλλο ήταν για να μου δοθεί η δυνατότητα να αποτυπώσω πώς μπορεί να δείχνει μια γυναίκα άνω των 70 ετών. Για αυτό ενθουσιάστηκα με την φωτογράφιση της Lauren Hutton που στα 73 της είναι ακόμα σέξι. Και αγκαλιάζει την ηλικία της. Δεν έχει κάνει καμία πλαστική στο πρόσωπο ή στο σώμα της
