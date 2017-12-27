Φόρεσε την κουβέρτα – κασκόλ αλλά καν΄το με στιλ!

Καλός και χρυσός ο Χειμώνας αλλά με τις θερμοκρασίες κοντά στο 0 τι κάνεις; Ανεξάρτητα απ’ την περιοχή που ζεις, ο Χειμώνας είναι ιδανικός για χουχούλισμα κάτω από μια κουβέρτα, ζεστή σοκολάτα και ταινία. Επειδή υπάρχουν μέρες, όμως, που πρέπει να βγεις απ’ το καβούκι σου μπορείς να πάρεις μαζί την κουβέρτα σου!
Και φυσικά αναφέρομαι στην κουβέρτα-κασκόλ που τόσο είναι στη μόδα και τόσο την αγαπάμε γιατί πάνω απ’ όλα μας κρατάει ζεστές. Και το καλύτερο; Υπάρχουν πολλοί -μα πάρα πολλοί- τρόποι για να το συνδυάσεις με στιλ!
Ρίξε την “κουβέρτα” πάνω απ’ το παλτό σου
Δύο διαφορετικά μοτίβα !
Ως περιτύλιγμα πάνω απ’ το ζεστό πουλόβερ σου.
In my eyes grey is anything but dull! I love to cover myself in different shades and textures of grey tones, and especially so during the winter months. One of my staple pieces for the winter time, is this blanket scarf. I take it with me everywhere I go – it works great as a scarf, a cover up or a blanket on airplanes. Outfit: lovely wool jumper and black trousers.
Φτιάξε ένα πανωφόρι με το κασκόλ σου χρησιμοποιώντας μια ζώνη!
A blanket scarf always makes the perfect gift. They can be worn more than five ways and make any outfit!
Το κλασικό! Τύλιξε το γύρω απ’ το λαιμό σου κι άφησε τις δύο άκρες να κρέμονται!
Ουδέτερα χρώματα για μια στιλάτη εμφάνιση
Enjoying these last couple weeks of Fall and the last few pours of our Blood Orange Gose on tap! Excited to switch out the kegs and try the new holiday brews.
Συνδύασέ το με τα αγαπημένα σου αξεσουάρ!
There's still time to snatch up this adorable plaid blanket scarf. It's so perfect for the holidays! It would be great for you or as a gift. If you have any gift exchanges coming up, this will be a crowd pleaser! The whole look is from J. Crew Factory, the scarf, heels, pearls, and sweater.
Καν’ τον ένα κόμπο που θα σε κρατήσει ζεστή!
There are so many different ways to wear a blanket scarf- a big knot is just one of them! Cosy and decorative, and even though I think I have a small head, it didn't feel like it was too much! This is the Mist blanket scarf with a large Storm jumper.
Φόρεσέ το ως ponco με over the knee μπότες!
Cooler temps in Dallas means this is what I want to be bundled up in. I found an almost identical wrap to this one & comes in other colors too! Love that it can be worn different days. These OTK boots are great with leggings or jeans.
Φτιάξε ένα ωραίο φιόγκο-τόξο!