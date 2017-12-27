Φόρεσε την κουβέρτα – κασκόλ αλλά καν΄το με στιλ!

In my eyes grey is anything but dull! 💃 I love to cover myself in different shades and textures of grey tones, and especially so during the winter months. One of my staple pieces for the winter time, is this blanket scarf from @primark I take it with me everywhere I go – it works great as a scarf, a cover up or a blanket on airplanes etc…. What 'bout you, what are some of your most loved winter accessories? ❄⛄🌲 Outfit: lovely wool jumper from @replay and black trousers from @stradivarius . . . . . #ootd #winterstaples #blanketscarf #primark #primarkfinds #currentlywearing #winterfashion #fashioninspo #decemberfavorites #holidayseason

