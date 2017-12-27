Φόρεσε την κουβέρτα – κασκόλ αλλά καν΄το με στιλ!

Καλός και χρυσός ο Χειμώνας αλλά με τις θερμοκρασίες κοντά στο 0 τι κάνεις; Ανεξάρτητα απ’ την περιοχή που ζεις, ο Χειμώνας είναι ιδανικός για χουχούλισμα κάτω από μια κουβέρτα, ζεστή σοκολάτα και ταινία. Επειδή υπάρχουν μέρες, όμως, που πρέπει να βγεις απ’ το καβούκι σου μπορείς να πάρεις μαζί την κουβέρτα σου!

Και φυσικά αναφέρομαι στην κουβέρτα-κασκόλ που τόσο είναι στη μόδα και τόσο την αγαπάμε γιατί πάνω απ’ όλα μας κρατάει ζεστές. Και το καλύτερο; Υπάρχουν πολλοί -μα πάρα πολλοί- τρόποι για να το συνδυάσεις με στιλ!

Ρίξε την “κουβέρτα” πάνω απ’ το παλτό σου

Δύο διαφορετικά μοτίβα !

Ως περιτύλιγμα πάνω απ’ το ζεστό πουλόβερ σου.

Φτιάξε ένα πανωφόρι με το κασκόλ σου χρησιμοποιώντας μια ζώνη!

Το κλασικό! Τύλιξε το γύρω απ’ το λαιμό σου κι άφησε τις δύο άκρες να κρέμονται!

Ουδέτερα χρώματα για μια στιλάτη εμφάνιση

Συνδύασέ το με τα αγαπημένα σου αξεσουάρ!

There's still time to snatch up this adorable @jcrewfactory plaid blanket scarf. It's so perfect for the holidays! It would be great for you or as a gift. If you have any gift exchanges coming up, this will be a crowd pleaser! It's currently on sale for $24.95! Click the link in my bio for a direct link to this scarf. PS: the whole look is from J. Crew Factory, the scarf, heels, pearls, and sweater. . . . #jcrewfactory #blanketscarf #plaidscarf #plaid #scarf #holidays #fall #fallstyle #theeverygirl #thatsdarling #style #fashion #sweaterweather #pursuepretty #floridafall #fallfashion #ootd #outfitoftheday #wiwt #whatiwore #currentlyloving #outfitinspiration #jcrew #jcrewstyle #jcreweverything #jcrewaddict #jcrewobsessed #giftideas #leopardheels #blackjeans 📸: @winshipphotography

Καν’ τον ένα κόμπο που θα σε κρατήσει ζεστή!

Φόρεσέ το ως ponco με over the knee μπότες!

Φτιάξε ένα ωραίο φιόγκο-τόξο!

