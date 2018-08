7 high street κομμάτια που πρέπει να έχεις σύμφωνα με το Instagram

Had to check out of the hotel 8 hours before my flight so I asked the hotel to store my leg in the baggage room, the woman hesitated then asked “Does it need to be refrigerated?!” HUGE PSA: if someone asks you to refrigerate their leg, might wanna dial 911. #shooketh #mamacax #beckywiththeoneleg [image description: me standing on one leg, wearing white polka dot dress] _______________________________________________

