Η σύζυγος του ηθοποιού, Jada Pinkett Smith, έγινε η “αιτία” που επικαλέστηκε ο Will Smith όταν χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock, σε μια αρκετά… άβολη στιγμή στη βραδιά των Oscars 2022. Όλοι οι νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς.

Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο Chris Rock θέλησε να κάνει χιούμορ με την απώλεια των μαλλιών της Jada, η οποία πρόσφατα είχε μιλήσει για την μάχη της με την αλωπεκία. “Jada, σε αγαπώ. G.I. Jane 2, ανυπομονώ να σε δω”, είπε, παραλληλίζοντας την εμφάνισή της με στρατιωτικό κούρεμα. 

Ο 53χρονος Will Smith σ’ εκείνο το σημείο ανέβηκε στη σκηνή και χαστούκισε live τον Rock στο πρόσωπο, αφήνοντας το κοινό με ανοιχτό το στόμα. Ο Rock μονολόγησε ένα “ουάου”, ενώ ο Smith επέστρεφε ήδη με γυρισμένη πλάτη στη θέση του. Ο Rock είπε: «Ο Will Smith μόλις με χαστούκισε», με τον ηθοποιό να του απαντά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου».

Η στιγμή που ο Will Smith χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock:

«Ουάου, φίλε, ήταν ένα αστείο για την G.I. Jane», είπε ο Rock – με τον Will να του απαντάει ξανά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου». Στη συνέχεια, ο Rock του είπε ότι θα το κάνει, ενώ είπε πως είναι η… καλύτερη βραδιά στην ιστορία της τηλεόρασης.

Μιλώντας αργότερα για το περιστατικό στην ομιλία του για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Ηθοποιού που κέρδισε, ο Will Smith ζήτησε συγγνώμη από την Ακαδημία και τους συνυποψηφίους του αλλά όχι από τον Rock. 

O γιος του ηθοποιού σχολίασε το συμβάν στο Twitter, γράφοντας «Έτσι το κάνουμε».

Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς:

Καλύτερη Ταινία: CODA

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Α΄ Γυναικείος: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Α΄Ανδρικός: Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Denzel Washington

Β΄Γυναικείος: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Β’ Ανδρικός: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: Belfast

Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: CODA

Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας: Dune

Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Καλύτερος Ήχος: Dune

Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: The Queen of Basketball

Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους Live-Action: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Σκορ: Dune

Don’t Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ: Dune

Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία: Dune

Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Καλύτερο Makeup και Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ: Dune

Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους: Encanto

Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon

Καλύτερο Διεθνές Φιλμ: Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)

Flee (Δανία)
The Hand of God (Ιταλία)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)
The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια: Cruella

Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ: Summer of Soul

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Riding with Fire

Καλύτερο Original Τραγούδι: No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Διάβασε πρώτος όλα τα θέματα του iPop.gr στο Google News