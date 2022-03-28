Η σύζυγος του ηθοποιού, Jada Pinkett Smith, έγινε η “αιτία” που επικαλέστηκε ο Will Smith όταν χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock, σε μια αρκετά… άβολη στιγμή στη βραδιά των Oscars 2022. Όλοι οι νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς.

Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο Chris Rock θέλησε να κάνει χιούμορ με την απώλεια των μαλλιών της Jada, η οποία πρόσφατα είχε μιλήσει για την μάχη της με την αλωπεκία. “Jada, σε αγαπώ. G.I. Jane 2, ανυπομονώ να σε δω”, είπε, παραλληλίζοντας την εμφάνισή της με στρατιωτικό κούρεμα.

Ο 53χρονος Will Smith σ’ εκείνο το σημείο ανέβηκε στη σκηνή και χαστούκισε live τον Rock στο πρόσωπο, αφήνοντας το κοινό με ανοιχτό το στόμα. Ο Rock μονολόγησε ένα “ουάου”, ενώ ο Smith επέστρεφε ήδη με γυρισμένη πλάτη στη θέση του. Ο Rock είπε: «Ο Will Smith μόλις με χαστούκισε», με τον ηθοποιό να του απαντά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου».

Η στιγμή που ο Will Smith χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock:

«Ουάου, φίλε, ήταν ένα αστείο για την G.I. Jane», είπε ο Rock – με τον Will να του απαντάει ξανά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου». Στη συνέχεια, ο Rock του είπε ότι θα το κάνει, ενώ είπε πως είναι η… καλύτερη βραδιά στην ιστορία της τηλεόρασης.

Μιλώντας αργότερα για το περιστατικό στην ομιλία του για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Ηθοποιού που κέρδισε, ο Will Smith ζήτησε συγγνώμη από την Ακαδημία και τους συνυποψηφίους του αλλά όχι από τον Rock.

O γιος του ηθοποιού σχολίασε το συμβάν στο Twitter, γράφοντας «Έτσι το κάνουμε».

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς:

Καλύτερη Ταινία: CODA

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Α΄ Γυναικείος: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Α΄Ανδρικός: Will Smith, King Richard

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Denzel Washington

Β΄Γυναικείος: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Β’ Ανδρικός: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Καλύτερος Ήχος: Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους Live-Action: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Σκορ: Dune

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ: Dune

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Καλύτερο Makeup και Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ: Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Καλύτερο Διεθνές Φιλμ: Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)

Flee (Δανία)

The Hand of God (Ιταλία)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)

The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια: Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ: Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Riding with Fire

Καλύτερο Original Τραγούδι: No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Διάβασε πρώτος όλα τα θέματα του iPop.gr στο Google News