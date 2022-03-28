Η σύζυγος του ηθοποιού, Jada Pinkett Smith, έγινε η “αιτία” που επικαλέστηκε ο Will Smith όταν χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock, σε μια αρκετά… άβολη στιγμή στη βραδιά των Oscars 2022. Όλοι οι νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς.
Όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν ο Chris Rock θέλησε να κάνει χιούμορ με την απώλεια των μαλλιών της Jada, η οποία πρόσφατα είχε μιλήσει για την μάχη της με την αλωπεκία. “Jada, σε αγαπώ. G.I. Jane 2, ανυπομονώ να σε δω”, είπε, παραλληλίζοντας την εμφάνισή της με στρατιωτικό κούρεμα.
Ο 53χρονος Will Smith σ’ εκείνο το σημείο ανέβηκε στη σκηνή και χαστούκισε live τον Rock στο πρόσωπο, αφήνοντας το κοινό με ανοιχτό το στόμα. Ο Rock μονολόγησε ένα “ουάου”, ενώ ο Smith επέστρεφε ήδη με γυρισμένη πλάτη στη θέση του. Ο Rock είπε: «Ο Will Smith μόλις με χαστούκισε», με τον ηθοποιό να του απαντά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου».
Η στιγμή που ο Will Smith χαστούκισε τον Chris Rock:
«Ουάου, φίλε, ήταν ένα αστείο για την G.I. Jane», είπε ο Rock – με τον Will να του απαντάει ξανά: «Μην ξαναπιάσεις το όνομα της γυναίκας μου στο γ******* στόμα σου». Στη συνέχεια, ο Rock του είπε ότι θα το κάνει, ενώ είπε πως είναι η… καλύτερη βραδιά στην ιστορία της τηλεόρασης.
Μιλώντας αργότερα για το περιστατικό στην ομιλία του για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Ηθοποιού που κέρδισε, ο Will Smith ζήτησε συγγνώμη από την Ακαδημία και τους συνυποψηφίους του αλλά όχι από τον Rock.
O γιος του ηθοποιού σχολίασε το συμβάν στο Twitter, γράφοντας «Έτσι το κάνουμε».
Όλοι οι νικητές της βραδιάς:
Καλύτερη Ταινία: CODA
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Α΄ Γυναικείος: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Α΄Ανδρικός: Will Smith, King Richard
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Denzel Washington
Β΄Γυναικείος: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Β’ Ανδρικός: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Καλύτερο Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Καλύτερη Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Καλύτερος Ήχος: Dune
Belfast
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: The Queen of Basketball
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους: The Windshield Wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους Live-Action: The Long Goodbye
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
On My Mind
Please Hold
Καλύτερο Μουσικό Σκορ: Dune
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ: Dune
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Καλύτερη Σκηνογραφία: Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Καλύτερο Makeup και Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ: Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Καλύτερο Διεθνές Φιλμ: Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)
Flee (Δανία)
The Hand of God (Ιταλία)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)
The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)
Καλύτερα Κοστούμια: Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ: Summer of Soul
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Riding with Fire
Καλύτερο Original Τραγούδι: No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren
