Μπορεί να καθυστέρησε τρεις μήνες, όμως, η τελετή τελικά έγινε το βράδυ της Κυριακής 3/4 και παρακάτω είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές των βραβείων Grammy.

Ο Trevor Noah επέστρεψε στην παρουσίαση, ενώ τα βλέμματα όλων τράβηξε το μήνυμα του Ζελένσκι. Προλογίζοντας το μαγνητοσκοπημένο μήνυμα του Ουκρανού Προέδρου, ο παρουσιαστής είπε:

Ακόμη και στις πιο σκοτεινές στιγμές, η μουσική έχει τη δύναμη να φτιάξει τη διάθεση και να σου δώσει ελπίδα για ένα καλύτερο αύριο. Κανένας άλλος δεν χρειάζεται λίγη ελπίδα περισσότερο από τον ουκρανικό λαό αυτή τη στιγμή

Ο Ζελένσκι στο μήνυμά του είπε:

Πόλεμος, τι είναι περισσότερο αντίθετο στη μουσική; Η σιωπή των κατεστραμμένων πόλεων και των σκοτωμένων ανθρώπων. Ο πόλεμος δεν μας επιτρέπει να επιλέξουμε ποιος επιζεί και ποιος μένει σε αιώνια σιωπή. Οι μουσικοί μας φορούν αλεξίσφαιρα, αντί για σμόκιν. Τραγουδούν στους τραυματίες στα νοσοκομεία, ακόμη και σε εκείνους που δεν μπορούν να τους ακούσουν

Στη συνέχεια, ακολούθησε το μουσικό κομμάτι, με τον John Legend να ερμηνεύει το Free με τρεις Ουκρανές μουσικούς.

Απ’ τους νικητές, ξεχώρισε ο Jon Batiste που είχε 11 υποψηφιότητες και κέρδισε 5 βραβεία Grammy, ενώ η Olivia Rodrigo κατάφερε να κατακτήσει 3.

Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων Grammy:

Album of the year
Jon Batiste – We Are

Record of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best R&B album
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best rap performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Best new artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best country album
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best pop solo performance
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best dance/electronic recording
Rufus Du Sol – Alive

Best dance/electronic album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Best country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Best rock performance
Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best metal performance
Dream Theater – The Alien

Best rock song
Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best rock album
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Best alternative music album
St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B performance
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open και Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best traditional R&B performance
HER – Fight for You

Best R&B song
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best rap album
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Best rap song
Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail

Best melodic rap performance
Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best country song
Chris Stapleton – Cold

Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Latin pop album
Alex Cuba – Mendo

Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny – El Ultimo Tour del Mundo

Best Latin rock or alternative album
Juanes – Origen

Best tropical Latin album
Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

Best American roots performance
Jon Batiste – Cry

Best American roots song
Jon Batiste – Cry

Best Americana album
Los Lobos – Native Sons

Best contemporary blues album
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best traditional blues album
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Best bluegrass album
Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Best folk album
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Best reggae album
Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Best jazz vocal album
Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best jazz instrumental album
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Best Latin jazz album
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes – Mirror Mirror

Best new age album
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best global music album
Angelique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Best regional Mexican music album
Vicente Fernandez – A Mis 80’s

Best gospel album
CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Best roots gospel album
Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best gospel performance/song
CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Best contemporary Christian album
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff

Best comedy album
Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK

Best spoken word album
Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

Best music film
Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Best song written for visual media
Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best score soundtrack for visual media
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit και Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul

