Μπορεί να καθυστέρησε τρεις μήνες, όμως, η τελετή τελικά έγινε το βράδυ της Κυριακής 3/4 και παρακάτω είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές των βραβείων Grammy.

Ο Trevor Noah επέστρεψε στην παρουσίαση, ενώ τα βλέμματα όλων τράβηξε το μήνυμα του Ζελένσκι. Προλογίζοντας το μαγνητοσκοπημένο μήνυμα του Ουκρανού Προέδρου, ο παρουσιαστής είπε:

Ακόμη και στις πιο σκοτεινές στιγμές, η μουσική έχει τη δύναμη να φτιάξει τη διάθεση και να σου δώσει ελπίδα για ένα καλύτερο αύριο. Κανένας άλλος δεν χρειάζεται λίγη ελπίδα περισσότερο από τον ουκρανικό λαό αυτή τη στιγμή

Ο Ζελένσκι στο μήνυμά του είπε:

Πόλεμος, τι είναι περισσότερο αντίθετο στη μουσική; Η σιωπή των κατεστραμμένων πόλεων και των σκοτωμένων ανθρώπων. Ο πόλεμος δεν μας επιτρέπει να επιλέξουμε ποιος επιζεί και ποιος μένει σε αιώνια σιωπή. Οι μουσικοί μας φορούν αλεξίσφαιρα, αντί για σμόκιν. Τραγουδούν στους τραυματίες στα νοσοκομεία, ακόμη και σε εκείνους που δεν μπορούν να τους ακούσουν

Στη συνέχεια, ακολούθησε το μουσικό κομμάτι, με τον John Legend να ερμηνεύει το Free με τρεις Ουκρανές μουσικούς.

Απ’ τους νικητές, ξεχώρισε ο Jon Batiste που είχε 11 υποψηφιότητες και κέρδισε 5 βραβεία Grammy, ενώ η Olivia Rodrigo κατάφερε να κατακτήσει 3.

Όλοι οι νικητές των βραβείων Grammy:

Album of the year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Record of the year

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best pop/duo group performance

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best pop vocal album

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best R&B album

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best country album

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best pop solo performance

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best dance/electronic recording

Rufus Du Sol – Alive

Best dance/electronic album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Best country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Best rock performance

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best metal performance

Dream Theater – The Alien

Best rock song

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Best alternative music album

St Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B performance

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open και Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best traditional R&B performance

HER – Fight for You

Best R&B song

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best rap album

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Best rap song

Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – Jail

Best melodic rap performance

Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best country song

Chris Stapleton – Cold

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Latin pop album

Alex Cuba – Mendo

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – El Ultimo Tour del Mundo

Best Latin rock or alternative album

Juanes – Origen

Best tropical Latin album

Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

Best American roots performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Best American roots song

Jon Batiste – Cry

Best Americana album

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Best contemporary blues album

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best traditional blues album

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Best bluegrass album

Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

Best folk album

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Best reggae album

Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Best jazz vocal album

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best jazz instrumental album

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Best Latin jazz album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes – Mirror Mirror

Best new age album

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best global music album

Angelique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Best regional Mexican music album

Vicente Fernandez – A Mis 80’s

Best gospel album

CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Best roots gospel album

Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best gospel performance/song

CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Best contemporary Christian album

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

CeCe Winans – Believe for It

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Best comedy album

Louis CK – Sincerely Louis CK

Best spoken word album

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

Best music film

Various Artists – Summer of Soul

Best song written for visual media

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit και Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul

