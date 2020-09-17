Η Sharon Stone είναι είδωλο. Ποζάρει στα 62 της αποδεικνύοντας πως η γοητεία δεν έχει ηλικία

Έχουν περάσει 27 χρόνια απ’ το Βασικό Ένστικτο, κι όμως, η Sharon Stone στα 62 της παραμένει μια πανέμορφη, σέξι παρουσία. Είναι είδωλο και αποδεικνύει σε κάθε εμφάνιση/ φωτογράφιση ότι η γοητεία δεν έχει ηλικία.
To περιοδικό Town & Country φιλοξενεί στις σελίδες του την ηθοποιό, η οποία δηλώνει πως «πρέπει να διαλέξεις πώς θέλεις να γερνάς». Η ίδια έχει επιλέξει να μεγαλώνει ομορφαίνοντας!
Δεν έχει το ελιξήριο της νεότητας αλλά επιλέγει να παραμένει όμορφη καθώς περνούν τα χρόνια. Εννοείται πως η φυσική της ομορφιά είναι αναμφισβήτητη, αλλά το βασικό της στοιχείο είναι ότι αυτή η ομορφιά πηγάζει από μέσα της!
Έχει καταφέρει να γίνει συνώνυμο της διαχρονικής ομορφιάς, ενώ διατηρεί το σεξαπίλ της, σαν να ξεκινάει τώρα την καριέρα της.
Στη νέα της φωτογράφιση, πόζαρε σ’ ένα εντυπωσιακό σπίτι στην εξοχή και βγήκε ανεπιτήδευτα σέξι, χωρίς να δείξει ούτε ένα ίχνος δέρματος.
Η έκφραση του προσώπου της είναι αρκετή για να σαγηνεύσει οποιονδήποτε κοιτάζει τις φωτογραφίες.
Δες την Sharon Stone στα 62 της:
Στη συνέντευξη που έδωσε στο περιοδικό, η ηθοποιός είπε πως νιώθει χαρούμενη για το γεγονός ότι μεγαλώνει, ενώ τόνισε πως έχει καταλάβει ότι δεν είναι πια νέα, αλλά απολαμβάνει απίστευτα τη συγκεκριμένη φάση της ζωής της.
Σ’ αυτό το σημείο, είμαι πιο ρεαλίστρια, έχω μεγαλύτερη αίσθηση της πραγματικότητας. Οι νεότεροι άνθρωποι δεν χρειάζεται να περάσουν τόσα πολλά όσα πέρασα εγώ για να φτάσουν σ’ αυτό το σημείο
Η φωτογράφηση έγινε στο Dawnridge, ένα εντυπωσιακό σπίτι στο Λος Άντζελες, το οποίο αποτελεί και μέρος του σκηνικού της νέας σειράς του Netflix “Ratched”, στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί η Sharon Stone.
Δες το trailer της σειράς:
