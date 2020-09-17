Η Sharon Stone είναι είδωλο. Ποζάρει στα 62 της αποδεικνύοντας πως η γοητεία δεν έχει ηλικία

View this post on Instagram

At 62, @sharonstone is a Hollywood icon—but it’s not only her early roles that are worth watching. Today, she’s happy to “be the old person, not the young person,” and to reap the benefits of her wisdom. “At this point I have a little bit more of an elder sense of perspective, an elder sense of reality,” she says, “so people younger than me don’t have to go through as much shit as I went through.” At the link in our bio, find Stone’s full interview with @hunterh, where she talks candidly about career longevity, who she is now, and what the future holds (hint: lots more). Photography by @michaelmuller7, styling by @paris_libby, as seen in T&C’s October 2020 issue.