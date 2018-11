Το F45 είναι η νέα μόδα στη γυμναστική που μπορεί να σου αρέσει!

View this post on Instagram

Your #intensity, #discipline and #hunger is what makes all the difference. No matter the workout, the class or session, your ability to turn it into what you want to get out of it for you is up to YOU. Take ownership of your results. It’s my non-negotiable, I know what I want to achieve way before I walk in to get the job done, I know what level I need to push myself to for the outcome I thrive off. It’s the #commitment you make to the decisions you’ve made and not steering off the target. So no matter the workout activate your own ‘#beastmode’ what ever that looks like for you. This is mine, this is me and I do it for ME! – – Commit to a decision NOW and bring in the new week STRONG AF team! What’s it gonna be? I wanna hear what you’re committing to today to make your tomorrow and the week ahead your ultimate level of awesome?! Comment below and let’s chat 🗣 – – 🎥 @remybrand #TheJennarator #JL #SE #ALLIN #JLELITE #SummerIsComing #TurnUpTheHeat #Attack #FitFam #Fitness #Health #Wellness #Adventure #f45 #f45training #Success #Plan #Strive @f45_training @musclenation @niketraining @nike @f45trainingbondi @hoozuaustralia