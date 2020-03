Τα πράγματα στο σπίτι που μπορείς να χρησιμοποιήσεις για τη γυμναστική σου!

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a simple way to replicate a lying leg curl to work your hamstrings and glutes if you don’t have any gym equipment. All you need is a bed and a backpack. I actually like these way more than machine leg curls because it works your glutes like crazy while also working your hamstrings. Inner thighs too, a bit. Listen to the video with the audio on because I discuss how to progress/regress according to where you’re at. Give it a try, and please share with anyone who is stuck at home who you think might benefit from this. PS- the variation I show at the end is really hard: fair warning.